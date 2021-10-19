Benfica v Bayern Munich: Bundesliga leaders tend to win big

Benfica 8.415/2 v Bayern Munich 1.422/5; The Draw 5.39/2

Wednesday 20 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Primeira Liga leaders host Bundesliga top dogs

The two unbeaten sides in Group E meet on Wednesday, when Benfica host Bayern Munich.

It's Bayern that are top of the group. They went to Barcelona and won 3-0, before thrashing Dynamo Kiev 5-0 at home. Benfica drew 0-0 away in Kiev, before pulling off a surprise with a 3-0 home win against Barca in their last outing.

Bayern are also top of the Bundesliga. On Sunday they travelled to Bayer Leverkusen and took them apart. Bayern were 5-0 up by half-time, with Leverkusen pulling back a consolation goal in the second-half. The 5-1 win left Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga after eight games (W6 D1 L1). Robert Lewandowski scored the first two goals and at 33-years old, shows no signs of slowing down, having already found the net 15 time in just eleven appearances.

Benfica are also top of their domestic league after eight games (W7 D0 L1). At the weekend they needed extra time to defeat second-tier Trofense 2-1.

Bayern always win in style

Bayern are the 1.422/5 favourites, with the draw at 5.39/2 and Benfica at 8.415/2.

Such is the brilliance of Bayern, that this isn't an unrealistic price, even away from home. In order to boost those odds, backing a Bayern win and over 2.5 goals at 1.910/11 feels like a safe bet. It's landed in all ten of the games that they've won this season across all competitions.

Nine of those ten wins have seen at least four goals. You can back a Bayern win and over 3.5 goals at 2.89/5.

