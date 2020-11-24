Bayern Munich v Red Bull Salzburg: German giants often concede

Bayern Munich 1.251/4 v Red Bull Salzburg 13.012/1; The Draw 7.87/1

Bayern can get job done early

The Champions League holders Bayern Munich can book their place in the last-16 of the competition by beating Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Bayern have won all three of their games and lead Group A by five points over second placed Atletico Madrid. With neither third-placed Lokomotiv or rock bottom Red Bull Salzburg having won a game so far, the opportunity is there for Bayern to get their work done early and put themselves in a position where they can rest players for the final game.

At a time when fixtures are coming thick and fast, such a situation would be welcome for Hans-Dieter Flick. Last Saturday, Bayern could only draw 1-1 at home to Werder Bremen. They remain top of the Bundesliga after eight games (W6 D1 L1), but are now only a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Red Bull Salzburg have also seen rival teams close the gap on them in recent weeks. They lost 3-1 at home to LASK over the weekend, which saw LASK move to within two points of the Austrian Bundesliga leaders. They have only claimed one point in the Champions League (P3 W0 D1 L2), losing the reverse fixture against Bayern 6-2.

Red Bull will score in defeat

The visitors have only won one of their last five games across all competitions (D1 L3), but they have scored in all of them.

In fact, Salzburg have scored in all 15 of their matches this season. With Bayern conceding in each of their last five matches, there's no reason that Salzburg shouldn't continue their scoring streak, especially when you consider that they found the net twice in the reverse fixture. A Bayern win and both teams to score is 2.0621/20.