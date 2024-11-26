Bayern Munich v PSG: Back Kane-inspired hosts to cruise to victory

England star set to shine once again in Munich

PSG lack goals threat

Why Hakimi is worth backing at 2/1 3.00 in shots on target market

Watch Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Champions League Special

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Tuesday 26 November, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

The difference a world-class striker makes is the reason Bayern are deservedly odds-on favourites to beat Paris-SG on Tuesday night.

At one end of the pitch a gloriously in-form Harry Kane will lead the hosts' attack while at the other the Ligue 1 visitors' failure to replace Kylian Mbappe continues to undermine them.

Bayern are as short as 1.625/8 to win the game but those odds are justified considering the far superior goals threat the home side possesses.

A starting line-up needs more than just a high-class no.9, of course, but Kane's presence gives his team a considerable edge.

For all the talk about whether Kane's time as an automatic starter for his country may be coming to an end, he's been in sensational form for Bayern this season.

His hat-trick in their 3-0 (home) win over Augsburg on Friday night took his tally to a remarkable 20 goals in 17 appearances in 2024-25, including five in four Champions League outings.

Kane has found the net at a rate of one goal every 86 minutes in the Bundesliga and Champions League this season, making him the stand-out pick in the scoring stakes. He's 4/51.80 in the Anytime Scorer market. Even at those short odds, he is worth considering.

Other potential routes to profit on Kane including backing him in the To Score Or Assist market at 4/71.57 or backing him in the Player Shots on Target 2 or More market at 1/21.50.

PSG striker woes

Conversely, there is no-one in the PSG ranks you would hang your hat on to score. Their best striker, Goncalo Ramos, has been out injured since August: he's back in the squad for this game but will almost certainly start on the bench. The main alternative, Randal Kolo Muani, has fallen out of favour with manager Luis Enrique despite being the France national team's top scorer in 2024.

Either Marco Asensio or Kang-in Lee are likely to lead the line, despite neither being a natural no.9 or reliable finisher. It leaves PSG heavily reliant on others to get into scoring positions and they've come unstuck at times through relying on these erratic tactics this season.

PSG are top of Ligue 1 and have often won well against weaker sides, but their poor Champions League record to date underlines their problems in front of goal.

They've lost at Arsenal (0-2), at home to Atletico Madrid (1-2) and could only draw at home to PSV (1-1). With at least one top-class finisher in their ranks, they'd almost certainly have got more points on the board, especially as they didn't play badly against either Atletico Madrid or PSV.

One PSG player that may be able to contribute in the final third is Achraf Hakimi. He's got forward excellently from right-back this season, managing at least one shot on target in each of PSG's three Champions League games to date. The Morocco international is worth backing in the Player Shots on Target 1 or More market, where his odds of 2/13.00 don't reflect how well he's done this season.

Recommended Bet Back Achraf Hakimi in the Player Shots on Target 1 or More market SBK 2/1

The smartest bet on the game overall, however, is to back Bayern to win. They ought to be too strong for PSG, and their superior quality in front of goal will be the primary difference. Like PSG, they've not been at their best in the competition so far this season, but they have a 100 per cent record at home, having thrashed Dinamo Zagreb (9-2) and beaten Benfica (1-0).

If the odds-on price on Bayern collecting all three points is too short for you, we recommend backing the hosts on the Asian Handicap. With our main selection, you'll get your stakes back if Bayern win by a single goal, and make a profit if they win by two or more goals.