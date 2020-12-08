Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow: Russian attack will score in defeat

Bayern Munich 1.331/3 v Lokomotiv 10.09/1; The Draw 6.411/2

Wednesday 9 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Bayern already through to the knockout stages

The Group A winners Bayern Munich host a Lokomotiv Moscow side on Wednesday, who are still in search of points.

Bayern guaranteed they would win Group A after four games and were able to heavily rotate in their 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid last week. That left them with 13 points after five matches (W4 D1), with only Barcelona having claimed more points during the group stage.

The Champions League holders are also top of the Bundesliga, but only just. Their 3-3 draw at home to RB Leipzig over the weekend leaves them a point clear of second placed Bayer Leverkusen after 10 games (W7 D2 L1).

Bayern might not have much to play for in this game, but Lokomotiv Moscow do. They need a win to stand a chance of finishing above of Red Bull Salzburg and claiming the third place position in the group that guarantees Europa League qualification. They have yet to win a match during this European campaign (P5 W0 D3 L2). Back home in Russia, Lokomotiv are sixth in the Premier League after 17 games, beating Rubin Kazan 3-1 on Saturday (W8 D4 L5).

Bayern normally concede

Bayern will rotate but they also did this in their last game away at Atletico Madrid and still managed to draw with a team packed with internationals.

Lokomotiv's need for a win almost makes Bayern's job easier. They will certainly score goals and probably concede, also.