Basaksehir v RB Leipzig: Clean sheet for visitors

Basaksehir 7.413/2 v RB Leipzig 1.4640/85; The Draw 5.24/1

Wednesday 2 December, 17:55

Live on BT Sport 1

Must win game for Leipzig

RB Leipzig have the opportunity to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they travel to Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.

The Germans are currently third in Group H. Level on six points (W2 D0 L2) with second placed PSG, they are below the French champions by virtue of scoring less away goals in their two matches. Manchester United lead Group H by three points and will host PSG later on Wednesday evening.

A victory is therefore vital for Leipzig to put themselves back in the mix. They beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 at the weekend and are second in the Bundesliga, two points behind the leaders Bayern Munich.

Basaksehir are bottom of Group H, but are still in with a mathematical chance of making the last-16 (W1 D0 L3), having pulled off a surprise win against Manchester United in early November. The Turkish champions are struggling to defend their crown and at the weekend let a three-goal lead slip at home to Denizlispor, drawing 3-3. That result has left them ninth in the Super Lig after ten games (W4 D2 L4).

Slim victory on cards for RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig won the reverse fixture 2-0 and are expected to claim victory again. They are rated at just 1.4640/85 to claim victory.

Aside from their 4-1 defeat away at Manchester United in their last outing, Basaksehir have generally kept things tight and have not conceded more than two goals. A RB Leipzig win and under 2.5 goals is 4.57/2, while another option is for Leipzig to win to nil at 2.77/4. Basaksehir have failed to score in two of their four Champions League games.