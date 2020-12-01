To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Basaksehir v RB Leipzig: Clean sheet for visitors

Julian Nagelsmann.
Will Julian Naglesmann inspire RB Leipzig when they travel to Basaksehir?

RB Leipzig need to beat Basaksehir to get back into last-16 contention and Dan Fitch is tipping them to win to nil.

"Basaksehir have failed to score in two of their four Champions League games."

Back RB Leipzig to beat Basaksehir to nil at 2.77/4

Basaksehir 7.413/2 v RB Leipzig 1.4640/85; The Draw 5.24/1
Wednesday 2 December, 17:55
Live on BT Sport 1

Must win game for Leipzig

RB Leipzig have the opportunity to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they travel to Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.

The Germans are currently third in Group H. Level on six points (W2 D0 L2) with second placed PSG, they are below the French champions by virtue of scoring less away goals in their two matches. Manchester United lead Group H by three points and will host PSG later on Wednesday evening.

A victory is therefore vital for Leipzig to put themselves back in the mix. They beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 at the weekend and are second in the Bundesliga, two points behind the leaders Bayern Munich.

Basaksehir are bottom of Group H, but are still in with a mathematical chance of making the last-16 (W1 D0 L3), having pulled off a surprise win against Manchester United in early November. The Turkish champions are struggling to defend their crown and at the weekend let a three-goal lead slip at home to Denizlispor, drawing 3-3. That result has left them ninth in the Super Lig after ten games (W4 D2 L4).

Slim victory on cards for RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig won the reverse fixture 2-0 and are expected to claim victory again. They are rated at just 1.4640/85 to claim victory.

Aside from their 4-1 defeat away at Manchester United in their last outing, Basaksehir have generally kept things tight and have not conceded more than two goals. A RB Leipzig win and under 2.5 goals is 4.57/2, while another option is for Leipzig to win to nil at 2.77/4. Basaksehir have failed to score in two of their four Champions League games.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 287.00 pts
Returned: 313.47 pts
P/L: +26.47 pts

Recommended bets

Back RB Leipzig to beat Basaksehir to nil at 2.77/4

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Champions League

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles