Basaksehir v PSG: Back French champions to get game won early

Thomas Tuchel.
Will PSG claim three points when they travel to Basaksehir?

PSG really need a win against Basaksehir on Wednesday and Dan Fitch is backing the Frenchmen to win both halves...

"In each of PSG's last five victories they have been leading at the break."

Back PSG to win half-time/full-time against Basaksehir at 8/111.73

Istanbul Basaksehir 16/117.0 v Paris St-Germain 1/41.24; The Draw 6/17.2
Wednesday 28 October, 17:55
Live on BT Sport 1

French champions get off to a poor start

PSG need to bounce back and claim a victory when they travel to Turkey to face Basaksehir on Wednesday.

In their opening match in Group H, last season's Champions League runners-up were surprisingly defeated 2-1 at home by Manchester United. Now they have ground to make up, as they look to make the knockout stages once again.

They have already successfully got their Ligue 1 campaign back on track, after losing the first two games of the season. PSG have won all six of their subsequent games, beating Dijon 4-0 at home on Saturday and now lead Ligue 1 on goal difference.

Basaksehir were also defeated in their opening match in the Champions League, losing 2-0 at RB Leipzig. They too made a poor start to the defence of their domestic title, failing to win any of their first four games in the Super Lig (D1 L3). They have since won their last two matches, defeating Antalyaspor 5-1 over the weekend and have moved up to 11th in the league.

PSG will take early initiative

In a group that contains three clubs with genuine aspirations of making the knockout stages, Basaksehir seem destined to be the whipping boys.

PSG's short price of 1/41.24 to win away from home confirms this. Since turning their Ligue 1 form around, they have been winning matches with some ease. In each of their last five victories they have been leading at the break and you can back PSG to win half-time/full-time at 8/111.73.

In all five of those matches they have also won both halves. PSG are available at 7/52.4 to win both halves of the game again.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 155.00 pts
Returned: 164.72 pts
P/L: +9.72 pts

Recommended bets

Back PSG to win half-time/full-time against Basaksehir at 8/111.73

