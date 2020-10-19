Barcelona v Ferencvaros: Teen dream can be solution for Koeman

Barcelona 1/101.1 v Ferencvaros 37/138.0; The Draw 14.5

Tuesday 20 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Away day blues strike again for Barca

Barcelona suffered their first defeat under Ronald Koeman at the weekend, putting the pressure on before their Group G match against Ferencvaros.

What cost Barca the title and two managers last season was their away form. A 1-0 defeat to Getafe on Saturday suggests that it remains a problem. Barcelona struggled to create as many chances as you'd expect from a team that dominated possession and when they did they could not find a finish, with Lionel Messi hitting the post and Antoine Griezmann missing a sitter.

Griezmann and Messi swapped roles against Getafe, with Koeman moving the Frenchman from the right-wing to the striker position where he had previously played Messi. Both Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien struggled to fit Griezmann into their sides last season and Koeman could find himself with a decision to make before long.

Barca will be expected to get back to winning ways against Ferencvaros, with the Hungarians having done well to make the group stages, having had to get through Djurgarden, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb and Molde in the qualifying rounds. Ferencvaros are also top of the NB I Table after five games (W4 D1).

Teenager can score again

Barcelona may have fallen short against Getafe on Saturday, but their home form has been largely consistent, over last season and the start of this.

Their starting price of 1/101.1 is short enough that it's very hard to back a Barca victory and find any value. Instead look towards their in-form forward Ansu Fati to add to his growing reputation.

The 17-year old should start having been named on the bench at the weekend. Fati has scored three goals in four La Liga appearances this season and though currently being played as a left-winger, could ultimately prove to be the most natural striker that Koeman has at his disposal. Back Fati at 5/61.84 to find the net.