Barcelona v Dynamo Kiev: Messi no longer the goal threat at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman.
Will Barcelona win again in the Champions League when they host Dynamo Kiev?

With Lionel Messi failing to fire consistently it's worth backing Ansu Fati to get Barcelona off to a good start against Dynamo Kiev says Dan Fitch...

"Messi has only scored three goals in eight appearances this season and they have all come from the penalty spot. Ansu Fati has five goals in eight games, with four coming in as many home games."

Back Fati to score the first goal for Barcelona against Dynamo Kiev at 5.04/1

Barcelona 1.111/9 v Dynamo Kiev 40.039/1; The Draw 13.012/1
Wednesday 4 November, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 3

Barca flying in Europe but failing at home

Barcelona's Champions League campaign has started much more smoothly than their efforts in La Liga.

Ronald Koeman's team are top of Group G, having thrashed Ferencvaros 5-1 at home and then won a crucial game 2-0 away at Juventus. Yet in La Liga they are in crisis. Without a win in four (D2 L2), Barca could only draw 1-1 at Alaves at the weekend and are 12th in the table after six matches.

The club is in chaos, with reports from Spain of impending bankruptcy and a new presidency campaign underway following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu. Despite Koeman only recently having been appointed and the Dutchman being the third manager Barcelona have had this year, the presidential candidates are already suggesting alternatives to replace him.

Despite all their issues, Barca seem destined to make the knockout stages.

Dynamo Kiev have had a poor start in the Champions League, losing at home to Juventus and then letting a two-goal lead slip at Ferencvaros and eventually drawing 2-2. They have at least make a good start in the Premier League. They are top and unbeaten after eight games (W6 D2).

You're the one for me Fati

It's a sign of the changing times at Barcelona that at this moment, Lionel Messi is no longer their biggest goal threat.

Messi has only scored three goals in eight appearances this season and they have all come from the penalty spot. Ansu Fati has five goals in eight games, with four coming in as many home games.

The Spanish forward has just turned 18, but already seems a vital player and one that a new side could be built around at a time of unrest. Take a chance on Fati scoring the first goal at 5.04/1.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 193.00 pts
Returned: 199.75 pts
P/L: +6.75 pts

Recommended bets

Back Fati to score the first goal for Barcelona against Dynamo Kiev at 5.04/1

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona v Dynamo Kiev (First Goalscorer)

Wednesday 4 November, 8.00pm

