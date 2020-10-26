To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Atletico Madrid v Red Bull Salzburg: No clean sheet for hosts

Diego Simeone.
Will Diego Simeone be celebrating after Atletico's match with Red Bull Salzburg?

Dan Fitch thinks that Red Bull Salzburg can score away at Atletico, but still expects a home win.

"Normally a reliable way to boost Atletico’s price is to back them to keep a clean sheet in victory, but that could be tough against this Salzburg side."

Back Atletico Madrid to beat Red Bull Salzburg and both teams to score at 11/53.2

Atletico Madrid 4/61.65 v Red Bull Salzburg 5/16.0; The Draw
Tuesday 27 October, 20:00
Live on BT Sport Extra

Atletico look to rebuild after heavy loss

Atletico Madrid are in need of points when they host Red Bull Salzburg, having suffered humiliation in their opening game in Group A.

Diego Simeone's team were beaten 4-0 away at the Champions League holders Bayern Munich. Such a result is dispiriting, but Atletico have reason to believe that this was something of an anomaly, against Europe's best team.

Domestically, Atletico have made a good start to the season. They are the only unbeaten side in La Liga, having defeated Real Betis 2-0 at the weekend. Atletico are fifth in the league, having played less games than all of the teams above them (P5 W3 D2).

Salzburg drew 2-2 in their opener against Lokomotiv Moscow. They were ahead until the Russians equalised with 15 minutes remaining and have to be disappointed with the result. In a group that contains the quality of Atletico and Bayern, opportunities to win games could be rare.

Salzburg can score in Madrid

Atletico are unbeaten in sixteen home matches, in a run that stretches back to 2019 (W12 D4).

Considering that form, their odds of 4/61.65 to win could be considered a little generous, though they are still too short to recommend as a standalone bet. Normally a reliable way to boost Atletico's price is to back them to keep a clean sheet in victory, but that could be tough against this Salzburg side.

The Austrians have won all five of their Bundesliga games this season and have scored in each of their last 15 competitive games. Atletico are not the defensively reliable team that they once were under Simeone and you can back them to win and both teams to score at 11/53.2.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 155.00 pts
Returned: 164.72 pts
P/L: +9.72 pts

Recommended bets

