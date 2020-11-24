Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv: Clean sheet for Simeone's side

Atletico Madrid 1.241/4 v Lokomotiv 17.5; The Draw 7.06/1

Wednesday 25 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Atletico unbeaten in Spain

Atletico Madrid can take a huge step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, if they beat Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's side have not had a brilliant start in Group A, winning only one of their three games (W1 D1 L1). Yet with neither third placed Lokomotiv or Red Bull Salzburg having won a game yet, Atletico are second placed in the group, with a two point lead over the Russians.

If Atletico have been a little inconsistent in the Champions League, they have had no such issues in La Liga, where they are the only team to remain unbeaten (P8 W6 D2). Second in the table, they are only three points behind the leaders Real Sociedad with two games in hand, having enjoyed a 1-0 home win over Barcelona on Saturday.

Lokomotiv beat Arsenal Tula 1-0 over the weekend to end a poor run of form. They had failed to win any of their previous six games across all competitions (D2 L4) and are eighth in the Russian Premier League.

Hosts are miserly at home

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, but everything points to Atletico claiming a valuable victory here.

Atletico have won five of their six home games this season (D1). The 1-0 win over Barcelona was Atletico's fourth consecutive clean sheet at home in La Liga this season, with the team conceding only two goals in their eight league games this season.

They've been leakier in the Champions League, losing 4-0 at Bayern and beating RB Salzburg 3-2 at home, but they should be able to keep Lokomotiv at bay, who scored from a penalty in the reverse fixture. Back Atletico to win to nil at 1.84/5.