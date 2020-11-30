Atalanta v Midtjylland: Goals will flow again for hosts

Atalanta 1.21/5 v Midtjylland 17.5; The Draw 8.415/2

Tuesday 1 December, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Atalanta will move into qualification spot

Atalanta look set to move into one of Group D's qualification places when they face Midtjylland on Tuesday.

The Italians pulled off a surprise 2-0 win at Anfield against Liverpool in the last round of matches, having lost 5-0 at home to Jurgen Klopp's team in the reverse fixture. Atalanta now have seven points after four games (W2 D1 L1), putting them level with second placed Ajax and two points behind the group leaders Liverpool.

They are not faring so well in Italy. At the weekend Atalanta lost 2-0 at home to Hellas Verona. It was their third straight Serie A game without a win (D2 L1) and they have now gone two matches without registering a goal, which is rarely the case for these prolific scorers.

The goals are likely to flow again when Atalanta host Midtjylland, with the Danes having lost all four of their Champions League games. Midtjylland have been somewhat unfortunate to be drawn in this highly competitive group and it's no surprise that they have been outclassed against such competent opposition.

Hosts can win big again

Atalanta won the reverse fixture 4-0, so with home advantage their odds of 1.21/5 look realistic enough.

Despite Atalanta's relative drought in Serie A, goals seem the obvious way to boost the price for a home victory.

An Atalanta win and over 3.5 goals is 2.111/10, with three of their four Champions League group games this season seeing at least four goals.

Another option is to bank on Midtjylland to score. They have found the net in both of their two recent games against Ajax and you can back a home win and both teams to score at 2.56/4.