Atalanta v Ajax: Don't expect 13, but goals will flow

Atalanta 10/111.88 v Ajax 3/14.0; The Draw 16/54.2

Tuesday 27 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Atalanta struggling domestically, while Ajax thrive

Atalanta are top of Group D and will be looking to preserve that position when they host Ajax on Tuesday.

In their opening game, the entertaining Italians thrashed Midtjylland 4-0 in Denmark. A victory over Ajax would put Atalanta in a strong position, though their domestic form is concerning.

Atalanta have lost both of the two games that took place either side of their win over Midtjylland, losing 3-1 at home to Sampdoria on Saturday. These defeats have seen Atalanta slide down to sixth position in Serie A.

Ajax are top of the Eredivisie, having enjoyed a victory at the weekend that made headlines around the world. Erik ten Hag's team beat VVV by an incredible scoreline of 13-0, which was the perfect response to the disappointment of their first Champions League game. Ajax lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool, with the Dutch side playing well enough to have claimed a point.

Goals seem guaranteed as heavy scorers clash

When a team that have just scored 13 times in one match, go up against a side who are also heavy scorers, the obvious place to look for value is in the goals markets.

Atalanta both score and concede, with regularity. Their victory over Midtjylland was the only time in six matches that both teams did not score.

Both teams to score is therefore appropriately priced, if too short to recommend, at odds of just 4/111.37. Instead, go for over 3.5 goals at 10/111.91. It's a bet that's landed in all six of Atalanta's games this season and given the attacking potency of Ajax, looks set to be successful once more.