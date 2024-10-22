Arsenal v Shakhtar Champions League Tips: Back 11/4 Havertz Bet Builder

Arsenal will want to atone for Bournemouth defeat

Shakhtar have yet to score in Europe this season

Kai Havertz has been deadly at the Emirates

Arsenal v Shakhtar

Tuesday 22 September, 20:00

Gunners looking to bounce back

It couldn't have gone much worse for Arsenal at the weekend. They started by having key defender William Saliba sent off in a shock 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth and then had to endure both Manchester City and Liverpool winning on Sunday.

From title favourites, they're now out to 3.6553/20 on the Exchange, with Man City 2.568/5 and Liverpool 3.929/10. The Gunners ended the weekend three points behind City and four adrift of Arne Slot's pacesetters.

The bloated 36-team Champions League table sees Arsenal in 13th after a solid start to their European campaign: a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta followed by a 2-0 home win over Paris Saint-Germain.

It's a big few weeks for Mikel Arteta's men as they host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. And that's followed by a run of four away games: Preston (Carabao Cup), Newcastle, Inter and Chelsea.

Shakhtar struggling in Europe

Casting our eyes back to the 36-team table and it's quite a scroll before Shakhtar come into view at 27th.

They've managed just a single point in two outings so far, drawing 0-0 away to Bologna before suffering a 3-0 home defeat to another Italian side, Atalanta.

The Ukrainians offered little going forward in those two games and they have the unwanted record of having had both the fewest shots (10) and fewest shots on target (1) in the Champions League this season.

Their domestic form was somewhat skittish up to that point but they've at least won their last two matches in the Ukrainian top-flight thanks to a 5-1 home victory over LNZ Cherkasy (fifth in the table) and a 1-0 away win at Kolos Kovalivka (13th out of 16) on Friday night.

Arsenal very short in side markets too

These will be some of the shortest odds you'll find the the Gunners at all season. The Sportsbook makes Arsenal 1/121.08, with Shakhtar 25/126.00 and The Draw 10/111.00.

On the handicaps, even Arsenal -2 doesn't quite get us to even money. That outcome is 5/61.84. Arsenal -3 is 21/103.10.

Given that the Gunners have a pair of clean sheets so far in Europe, while Shakhtar haven't managed a goal yet, so the 'Arsenal win to nil' option appeals. Saliba's red card ban is only domestic which helps that idea but the price is off-putting at just 1.684/6 on the Exchange.

These two last met at the Emirates in 2010 when Arsenal cruised into a 5-0 lead before Shakhtar managed a consolation four minutes from time.

It's 4/15.00 that Arsenal score Over 4.5 goals again this time.

Home in on Havertz

Arsenal have played six games at the Emirates this season and - this seems underreported - Kai Havertz has scored in all of them.

So it's perfectly reasonable that the German forward should be priced up at 1/12.00 to add to his haul on Tuesday night.

With doubts over Bukayo Saka, who missed the trip to Bournemouth, Havertz is the starting point for a Bet Builder.

After their setback on Sunday, Arteta will want a response and that could see Arsenal fly out of the blocks. In other words, expect the hosts to be leading at the break.

Add that to the idea of a Havertz goal, and the Gunners keeping a clean sheet, and we have a Bet Builder of around 11/43.75.

That same bet would have landed at home to PSG in the last round of matches.