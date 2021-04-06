To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Andy Brassell on European Football: Combative Porto out to make it tough for Chelsea

Porto coach Sérgio Conceição
Sérgio Conceição's side showed their tough demeanour against Juventus

Porto have absentees but determination as they face Chelsea, while Bayern Munich and Granada hope to make light of their injury problems against PSG and Manchester United, writes Andy Brassell...

"Their squad is depleted for Wednesday’s first leg, with Mehdi Taremi and the hero against Juventus, Sérgio Oliveira, both banned."

Porto depleted but unbowed ahead of Blues test

Porto v Chelsea
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 2

It's almost impossible to talk of Sérgio Conceição's Porto side without using the adjective 'combative', but they've earned their reputation. This is a team that never gives up, as they proved again with Toni Martínez's 95th minute-winner against Santa Clara on Saturday which cut runaway leaders Sporting's advantage at the top to seven points.

Neither are Porto complaining about their hectic schedule, or about both legs of their Champions League quarter-final with Chelsea being moved to Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuan. "It's all part of it," shrugged Conceição last week. "We're looking to all these games, in the league and the Champions League, with relish." The coach is a pugnacious presence on the touchline and his team is full of his spirit, with their physicality something that Juventus were a little taken aback by in the last round.

Their squad is depleted for Wednesday's first leg, with Mehdi Taremi and the hero against Juventus, Sérgio Oliveira, both banned. Porto still have their share of leaders - notably Pepe at the back but also Moussa Marega, Otávio (the midfielder's recent signing of a new deal speaks volumes for the positive atmosphere under Conceição) and the turbocharged Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona. After Chelsea's shock reverse to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, these Dragons could smell blood.

Pressure on Neymar to fill Lewandowski's headline slot

Bayern Munich v PSG
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 3

From the moment he went down on international duty with Poland, it seemed like the state of Robert Lewandowski's knee may dictate the feeling around Bayern Munich's tie with Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern's 1-0 weekend win at closest challengers Leipzig, without Lewandowski, was a timely reminder that they remain a formidable opponent even without the world's most feared number nine.

The focus, then, shifts to PSG, who fell way short in their own top-of-the-table domestic battle against Lille. Kylian Mbappé and Neymar failed to bring their individual and collective influence to bear in a damaging defeat, with Neymar's late and needless red card capping a miserable day for Mauricio Pochettino's side. PSG have generally been poor in their most taxing domestic fixtures this season, taking just one point from four games against Lille and Monaco, the other two current occupants of the top three in Ligue 1.

Neymar060421.jpg

Neymar, who was starting his first match in two months, is always under pressure to step up in a Champions League context, and this has been accentuated by his disappointing display on Saturday. He needs to keep his head - and his creativity is more important than ever with Marco Verratti, pushed into a more advanced role by Pochettino, missing due to his positive COVID test. The Brazilian was brought to the French capital for moments like this and now more than ever, he needs to deliver.

Granada with mountain to climb

Granada v Manchester United
Thursday, 20:00
Live on BT Sport 2

One of the underrated views in European football is from the top of the main stand at Granada's Estádio de Los Cármenes. From there, you can see the Sierra Nevada mountain range looming over the modest arena which has witnessed some extraordinary sights over the last decade. Its presence is perhaps even more telling than usual this week, with Granada facing a steep task to topple competition favourites Manchester United from the Europa League.

To get this far, Diego Martínez's side have done an incredible job. Their season has been a long and arduous one so far, starting out in the Europa League's second qualifying round in August to reach the last eight in their first-ever European campaign. Accordingly, Granada have played more minutes than any other Spanish top flight side with a good but still modest squad, assembled on a budget which at a generous estimate is one-eighth of the Premier League's lowest.

DMartinez060421.jpg

Martínez, a former assistant to Unai Emery, deserves enormous credit. Yet three straight defeats (with six in the last in all competitions) make one wonder if they're (understandably) running out of steam. Injuries look set to rob them of key midfielders Luis Milla and Luis Suarez so Martínez will again lean on veteran strikers Roberto Soldado and Jorge Molina (combined age=73) to add their knowhow. If they can keep this tie alive for the second leg at Old Trafford, they'll have done themselves proud again.

Daily Offer - Get a free £5 bet on Multiples!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back under 1.5 goals between Porto and Chelsea at 2.942/1
Back Bayern Munich to beat PSG at 2.01/1
Back over 2.5 goals between Granada and Manchester United at 2.0811/10

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich v Paris St-G (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Wednesday 7 April, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bayern Munich
Paris St-G
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

UEFA Champions League: Porto v Chelsea (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Wednesday 7 April, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Porto
Chelsea
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

UEFA Europa League: Granada v Man Utd (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Thursday 8 April, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 3.5 Goals
Over 3.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Champions League

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles