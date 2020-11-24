Ajax v Midtjylland: Dutch to dish out another home thrashing

Ajax 1.351/3 v Midtjylland 9.89/1; The Draw 6.25/1

Wednesday 25 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Chance for Dutch masters to create gap

Ajax can put themselves in a commanding position in Group D by beating Midtjylland on Wednesday.

The Dutch giants are currently second in the group, three points behind the leaders Liverpool and level with third placed Atalanta after three games (W1 D1 L1). With Liverpool expected to win their home match with Atalanta, this is an opportunity for Ajax to put some distance between themselves and the Italians, who they will host in the final group game.

Ajax warmed up for this fixture with a 5-0 win over Heracles on Sunday. They lead the Eredivisie by two points after nine games (W8 D0 L1) and have already scored 37 league goals this season.

Midtjylland's 2-1 win at AGF sees them top of the Danish Superliga after nine outings (W6 D1 L2). They have lost all three of their Champions League group games this season, which is no real surprise. It's a big step up in class from the Danish top flight and Midtjylland have been unfortunate to be drawn alongside three teams who have all excelled in Europe over the past couple of seasons.

Ajax will hit another big score

Ajax won the reverse fixture 2-1, but we should expect a more comfortable margin of victory this time round.

Just a quick look at their recent home results in the Eredivisie shows why. The 5-0 win over Heracles was the third successive match in which Ajax scored five goals, having beaten Fortuna Sittard 5-2 and Heerenveen 5-1 in recent weeks. With those matches in mind, odds of 2.56/4 for an Ajax win and over 3.5 goals seems quite generous.