Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Two stand-out fouls picks & a new way to back Isak

Which players are the ones in form in the Premier League right now? Our Betfair player stats watch column will take a look at some of the best player performance stats for betting, the key players to watch this weekend and trending players to keep an eye on.

American Adams on best run for fouls committed

Bournemouth's American international Tyler Adams is on the longest streak for Premier League players this weekend in terms of giving fouls away - with at least two fouls in his last six league outings.

And with four of those six being 3+ foul games for Adams, then he's worth a look for both two and three fouls when Bournemouth host Man Utd on Sunday.

The Cherries top the foul charts in the Premier League and still have a chance of bagging a spot in Europe next season so they should be up for this one at the Vitality Stadium - and Adams is one of those full throttle players who just loves a foul.

Premier League fouls committed: Ones to watch

Levi Colwill has given away 2+ fouls in his last three games and in four of his last five and with Chelsea playing Everton on Saturday then he's got the perfect game to add to his tally.

Interestingly, those foul stats for Colwill are also true for first-half fouls, so he's one to back in that market.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls

Player Team Apps Fouls Fouls/90* Liam Delap Ipswich 32 64 2.4 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 32 64 2 João Gomes Wolves 31 64 2.2 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 33 60 1.9 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 28 60 2.9 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 32 59 2.1 Joelinton Newcastle 29 58 2.2 Sasa Lukic Fulham 26 56 2.5 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 33 53 1.7 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 30 49 2.5 Idrissa Gueye Everton 32 48 1.6 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 29 48 2 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 32 47 1.5 Luis Díaz Liverpool 32 46 1.9 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 32 46 1.5 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 31 46 1.7 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 29 46 1.8 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 31 45 1.6 Flynn Downes Southampton 22 44 2.3 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 32 43 1.4 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 43 1.8 John McGinn Aston Villa 29 43 2 Sam Morsy Ipswich 28 43 1.7 Nélson Semedo Wolves 29 42 1.5 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 29 41 1.6 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 33 40 1.3 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 33 40 1.3 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 40 1.3 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 31 40 1.4 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 23 40 2.4 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 32 39 1.4 Tomás Soucek West Ham 30 39 1.6 Levi Colwill Chelsea 30 39 1.3 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 29 39 1.7 Matheus Cunha Wolves 28 39 1.6 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 33 37 1.3 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 32 37 1.4 Thomas Partey Arsenal 30 37 1.4 Carlos Baleba Brighton 29 37 1.5 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 29 37 1.4 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 37 2 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 24 36 1.6 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 24 36 1.6 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 36 1.8 James Tarkowski Everton 33 35 1.1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 31 35 1.4 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 25 35 2 Mikel Merino Arsenal 25 35 2.3 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 31 34 1.4 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 34 1.8 André Wolves 28 34 1.5 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 26 34 1.4 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 33 33 1.4 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 28 33 2.1 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 31 32 1.1 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 29 32 1.2 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 28 32 1.5 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 26 32 1.4 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 30 31 1.1 James Maddison Tottenham 30 31 1.6 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 30 31 1 Yasin Ayari Brighton 29 31 1.7 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 29 31 1.2 Fabian Schär Newcastle 29 31 1.1 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 31 1.8 Antonee Robinson Fulham 33 30 0.9 Jan Bednarek Southampton 27 30 1.2 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 30 29 1.8 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 29 29 1.6 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 29 1.2 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 27 29 1.3 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 29 1.5 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 21 29 2 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 32 28 0.9 Tyler Dibling Southampton 29 28 1.5 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 26 28 1.9 Evanilson Bournemouth 26 28 1.3 Beto Everton 25 28 2.3 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 28 2.1 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 33 27 0.8 Dan Burn Newcastle 32 27 0.8 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 32 27 1 William Saliba Arsenal 31 27 0.9 Pape Sarr Tottenham 31 27 1.5 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 28 27 1.3 João Pedro Brighton 27 27 1.2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 27 1.5 Matheus Nunes Man City 22 27 1.9 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 33 26 1 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 32 26 0.9 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 31 26 0.9 Andreas Pereira Fulham 30 26 1.3 Yoane Wissa Brentford 30 26 0.9 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 27 26 1.1 Santiago Bueno Wolves 26 26 1.4 Sander Berge Fulham 26 26 1.2 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 26 2.3 Paul Onuachu Southampton 23 26 2.4 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 22 26 1.7 Joël Veltman Brighton 19 26 1.4 Murillo Nottm Forest 32 25 0.8 Leif Davis Ipswich 31 25 0.9 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 30 25 1.1 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 24 25 1.4 Ben Johnson Ipswich 21 25 1.7 Kenny Tete Fulham 17 25 1.7 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 33 24 1 Nathan Collins Brentford 33 24 0.7 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 24 1 Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 24 0.9 Alexander Isak Newcastle 30 24 0.9 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 29 24 1.7 Carlos Soler West Ham 28 24 1.6 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 27 24 1 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 27 24 2.6 Ashley Young Everton 27 24 1.4 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 24 24 2.7 Matty Cash Aston Villa 22 24 1.3 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 20 24 1.6 Orel Mangala Everton 19 24 1.7 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 24 1.8 Bernardo Silva Man City 28 23 0.9 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 33 22 0.7 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 32 22 0.7 Calvin Bassey Fulham 31 22 0.7 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 31 22 0.8 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 31 22 0.7 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 31 22 0.7 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 30 22 0.8 Emerson West Ham 28 22 1 Erling Haaland Man City 28 22 0.8 Mateo Kovacic Man City 27 22 1.1 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 24 22 1.6 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 22 1.1 Jamie Vardy Leicester 31 21 0.8 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 21 0.7 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 28 21 0.9 Toti Gomes Wolves 26 21 0.9 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 26 21 1.1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 21 21 1.5 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 33 20 0.6 Adama Traoré Fulham 31 20 1.2 James Justin Leicester 31 20 0.7 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 20 0.9 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 30 20 0.8 Wout Faes Leicester 29 20 0.8 Malo Gusto Chelsea 28 20 1 Noni Madueke Chelsea 27 20 1.1 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 26 20 1.6 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 26 20 0.9 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 20 2.3 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 17 20 2.1 Kevin Schade Brentford 33 19 0.9 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 29 19 0.8 Joe Willock Newcastle 28 19 2 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 26 19 0.8 Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 19 1.1 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 14 19 1.7 Declan Rice Arsenal 31 18 0.7 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 30 18 0.6 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 18 1 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 29 18 0.8 Diogo Jota Liverpool 22 18 1.5 Ryan Manning Southampton 21 18 1.3 Djed Spence Tottenham 20 18 1.1 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 33 17 0.5 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 31 17 0.6 Pedro Neto Chelsea 30 17 0.8 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 29 17 0.8 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 29 17 0.6 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 17 0.6 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 27 17 1 Savinho Man City 27 17 0.9 Matt Doherty Wolves 26 17 0.8 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 25 17 0.7 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 17 1.1 Alex Iwobi Fulham 33 16 0.5 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 32 16 0.5 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 30 16 0.9 Cameron Archer Southampton 30 16 1.1 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 29 16 0.8 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 16 0.7 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 28 16 0.9 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 16 1.6 Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 16 1 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 22 16 0.8 Manuel Akanji Man City 21 16 0.8 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 21 16 1.4 Mats Wieffer Brighton 20 16 2.4 Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 16 1.3 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 16 1.6 James Garner Everton 16 16 1.3 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 33 15 0.5 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 33 15 0.5 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 30 15 0.7 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 30 15 0.5 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 15 0.9 Curtis Jones Liverpool 28 15 1 Jack Clarke Ipswich 27 15 1.4 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 15 1.1 Timothy Castagne Fulham 22 15 0.8 Casemiro Man Utd 21 15 1.1 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 15 1.3 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 19 15 1.2 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 16 15 2.4 Jorginho Arsenal 14 15 1.9 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 33 14 0.5 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 29 14 0.7 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 28 14 0.7 Jack Taylor Ipswich 27 14 2.2 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 14 1.7 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 23 14 0.9 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 21 14 0.8 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 14 2 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 19 14 1.9 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 14 0.9 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 14 2.1 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 13 14 2.3 Jack Harrison Everton 29 13 0.6 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 22 13 1.1 Adam Smith Bournemouth 21 13 0.9 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 20 13 0.8 Oliver Skipp Leicester 19 13 1.4 Kasey McAteer Leicester 13 13 2.4 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 33 12 0.5 Josko Gvardiol Man City 32 12 0.4 Cole Palmer Chelsea 32 12 0.4 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 28 12 0.5 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 25 12 0.8 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 12 0.9 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 12 0.9 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 18 12 0.7 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 18 12 0.9 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 12 0.8 Wataru Endo Liverpool 16 12 7.5 Jack Stephens Southampton 15 12 1 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 12 1.1 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 12 1.3 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 14 12 2.9 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 12 1.4 Mason Mount Man Utd 12 12 3.1 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 11 1 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 30 11 0.5 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 26 11 1 George Hirst Ipswich 21 11 2.3 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 20 11 0.7 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 20 11 0.6 Patson Daka Leicester 20 11 1.6 Ben Davies Tottenham 12 11 1 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 11 1.7 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 11 11 3.1 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 11 1.2 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 9 11 1.4 Nico González Man City 8 11 1.5 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 32 10 0.5 Andy Robertson Liverpool 30 10 0.4 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 29 10 0.4 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 28 10 0.7 Danny Welbeck Brighton 26 10 0.5 Rico Lewis Man City 26 10 0.5 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 25 10 0.5 Morato Nottm Forest 23 10 1.1 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 22 10 0.6 Rúben Dias Man City 22 10 0.5 Harry Winks Leicester 22 10 0.6 Issa Diop Fulham 21 10 0.7 Harry Wilson Fulham 20 10 1.1 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 20 10 0.5 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 17 10 1.4 Jake O'Brien Everton 16 10 0.7 Matt O'Riley Brighton 16 10 1.3 Will Smallbone Southampton 14 10 1.5 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 10 0.9 Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 11 10 2 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 10 1.7 Omar Marmoush Man City 11 10 1.1 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 7 10 1.8 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 9 0.6 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 29 9 0.4 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 9 0.4 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 25 9 0.9 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 24 9 0.6 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 9 1 Simon Adingra Brighton 24 9 1 Archie Gray Tottenham 23 9 0.6 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 22 9 1.2 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 9 0.8 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 9 1 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 18 9 0.8 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 16 9 1.2 Alex Scott Bournemouth 16 9 1.3 Igor Julio Brighton 12 9 0.9 Michael Keane Everton 11 9 1 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 26 8 0.3 David Brooks Bournemouth 25 8 0.9 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 24 8 2 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 8 0.4 Tom Cairney Fulham 21 8 1.5 Julio Enciso Brighton 21 8 0.9 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 8 0.6 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 19 8 0.7 Leny Yoro Man Utd 18 8 0.7 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 17 8 1.3 Conor Bradley Liverpool 15 8 1.4 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2 Ben White Arsenal 13 8 0.8 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 12 8 1.6 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 12 8 1.1 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 8 5.8 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 8 1.2 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 8 2.6 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 8 1.5 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 8 8 1.5 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 33 7 0.3 Jérémy Doku Man City 24 7 0.5 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 23 7 0.8 Lewis Dunk Brighton 23 7 0.3 Mathias Jensen Brentford 19 7 0.8 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 19 7 1.9 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 7 1.3 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 11 7 2 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 11 7 1.4 Diego Gómez Brighton 11 7 1.5 James Hill Bournemouth 10 7 1.4 Mathys Tel Tottenham 8 7 1.3 Tino Livramento Newcastle 32 6 0.2 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 29 6 0.2 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 27 6 0.3 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 19 6 0.8 Pau Torres Aston Villa 19 6 0.3 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 6 0.5 Jack Grealish Man City 19 6 0.8 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 17 6 2.1 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 6 1.6 Dwight McNeil Everton 16 6 0.5 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 6 0.4 Brajan Gruda Brighton 16 6 1.1 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 6 0.6 Kyle Walker Man City 15 6 0.6 Reece James Chelsea 14 6 0.7 João Félix Chelsea 12 6 1.5 Harrison Reed Fulham 11 6 6.4 Richarlison Tottenham 11 6 1.4 Andy Irving West Ham 10 6 3.3 Armando Broja Everton 10 6 1.6 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 6 3.1 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 6 3.8 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 6 1.2 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 6 1.6 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 5 0.2 Phil Foden Man City 25 5 0.3 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 5 1 Conor Coady Leicester 17 5 0.4 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 5 0.4 James McAtee Man City 12 5 2.1 Adam Webster Brighton 11 5 0.7 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 11 5 0.5 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5 Ben Mee Brentford 7 5 2.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 5 1.2 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 5 1.6 Nico O'Reilly Man City 6 5 1.2 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 5 1.2 Evan Ferguson Brighton 20 4 1 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 4 0.4 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 4 0.6 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 15 4 0.3 Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 4 0.6 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 4 1.6 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 4 4 Axel Disasi Chelsea 12 4 0.4 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 4 1.4 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 4 0.8 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 9 4 1 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 7 4 1.2 Ross Stewart Southampton 7 4 2.1 Kevin Danso Tottenham 5 4 0.9 Sven Botman Newcastle 3 4 1.6 José Sá Wolves 25 3 0.1 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 3 0.5 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 3 0.5 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 3 0.3 Lewis Miley Newcastle 11 3 1.2 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 3 1.5 Emil Krafth Newcastle 9 3 1 Luke Thomas Leicester 9 3 0.4 Yunus Konak Brentford 8 3 9.3 Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 3 1.5 Welington Southampton 7 3 1.3 Michael Kayode Brentford 7 3 2.2 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5 Igor Thiago Brentford 4 3 2.1 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 3 0.8 James Milner Brighton 3 3 1.6 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 3 2.7 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 27 2 0.1 Kepa Bournemouth 26 2 0.1 Nick Pope Newcastle 23 2 0.1 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 20 2 0.3 James Bree Southampton 14 2 0.2 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 2 0.2 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 Callum Wilson Newcastle 13 2 0.7 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 2 2.8 William Osula Newcastle 11 2 2.2 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Nathan Aké Man City 10 2 0.3 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 2 0.3 Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 2 0.8 Antony Man Utd 8 2 1.3 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 8 2 1 Nathan Patterson Everton 8 2 0.9 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 2 1.6 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 2 0.7 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2 Solly March Brighton 7 2 1.8 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 2 1 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 2 0.7 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 2 0.5 Tyrique George Chelsea 6 2 1.9 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 2 1.3 Josh King Fulham 5 2 2.3 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 2 0.8 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 2 5.5 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 2 1.7 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8 Harry Amass Man Utd 3 2 1.1 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 2 1.5 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 2 1.9 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 2 2.8 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 2 7.8 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 2 1.9 David Raya Arsenal 33 1 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 32 1 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 25 1 0 Ederson Man City 22 1 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 1 0.9 Stefan Ortega Man City 12 1 0.1 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 10 1 0.3 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 1 0.6 Alex Palmer Ipswich 9 1 0.1 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Danilo Nottm Forest 7 1 0.3 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 1 0.3 Willian Fulham 7 1 0.6 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 1 0.7 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 1 0.7 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 1 3.2 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Luke Shaw Man Utd 3 1 1.1 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 3.5 Rodri Man City 2 1 1.4 Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 1 6 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 1 0.8 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 1 1 Roman Dixon Everton 1 1 1 Bernd Leno Fulham 33 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 33 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 33 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 33 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 32 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 32 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 31 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 26 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 23 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 22 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 21 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Danny Ings West Ham 15 0 0 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 13 0 0 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 11 0 0 Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 9 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 0 0 Chido Obi Man Utd 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 0 0 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 3 0 0 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Rico Henry Brentford 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 2 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 2 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 1 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 1 0 0

Pick Paqueta in fouls against markets

Lucas Paqueta is the king of drawing fouls of late, as the West Ham man is on an eight-game run of being fouled at least twice - even including on substitue appearance as well.

Spreading the run out wider, it's 13 of 14 games with at least two fouls on Paqueta and with the Hammers facing Brighton, with the fourth-most fouls in the Premier League, then that run will surely continue.

Nine of those 12 games have been 3+ foul games against Paqueta as well, including in each of the last four, so he's worth looking at to be fouled three times at least at the Amex on Saturday.

Premier League fouls drawn: Ones to watch

The only player to get near Paqueta's recent streak is West Ham team-mate Mohammed Kudus, who has been fouled at least twice in his last five and in 10 of his last 12. Kudus and Paqueta to be fouled 2+ times at Brighton looks like a lively double.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90* Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 33 98 3.1 James Maddison Tottenham 30 63 3.2 Matheus Cunha Wolves 28 63 2.5 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 29 62 2.6 John McGinn Aston Villa 29 61 2.8 Cole Palmer Chelsea 32 55 1.8 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 29 55 2.3 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 26 55 2.3 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 33 54 1.7 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 32 54 2.1 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 33 52 1.7 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 33 48 1.8 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 31 48 1.6 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 31 48 1.7 Tyler Dibling Southampton 29 48 2.6 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 33 46 1.5 Liam Delap Ipswich 32 46 1.7 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 32 46 1.5 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 30 46 2.3 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 29 46 1.6 João Pedro Brighton 27 46 2.1 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 29 45 1.8 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 45 2.4 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 33 44 1.4 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 31 44 1.6 Yoane Wissa Brentford 30 44 1.6 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 28 44 1.9 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 26 43 2.9 Carlos Baleba Brighton 29 42 1.7 Joël Veltman Brighton 19 42 2.3 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 29 41 1.5 Evanilson Bournemouth 26 40 1.9 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 33 39 1.6 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 32 39 1.4 Idrissa Gueye Everton 32 39 1.3 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 31 39 1.6 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 30 39 2.4 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 32 38 1.7 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 32 37 1.2 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 32 36 1.1 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 32 36 1.1 João Gomes Wolves 31 36 1.2 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 36 1.5 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 24 36 1.6 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 36 1.9 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 33 35 1.5 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 29 35 1.3 Joelinton Newcastle 29 35 1.3 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 28 35 1.6 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 20 35 2.2 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 32 34 1.1 James Justin Leicester 31 34 1.2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 30 34 1.4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 33 33 1 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 29 33 1.3 Rico Lewis Man City 26 33 1.6 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 18 33 3 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 33 32 1.4 Tino Livramento Newcastle 32 32 1.2 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 32 1.1 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 28 32 2 André Wolves 28 32 1.4 Kevin Schade Brentford 33 31 1.4 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 31 2.9 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 31 31 1.1 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 31 1.3 Phil Foden Man City 25 31 1.7 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 25 31 1.7 Flynn Downes Southampton 22 31 1.6 Calvin Bassey Fulham 31 30 1 Leif Davis Ipswich 31 30 1.1 Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 30 1.1 Pape Sarr Tottenham 31 30 1.7 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 28 30 1.5 James Tarkowski Everton 33 29 0.9 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 33 29 1.2 Luis Díaz Liverpool 32 29 1.2 Adama Traoré Fulham 31 29 1.7 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 29 29 1.1 Jérémy Doku Man City 24 29 2 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 28 1.3 Pedro Neto Chelsea 30 28 1.4 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 28 1.3 Ryan Manning Southampton 21 28 2 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 33 27 0.9 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 29 27 1.2 Nélson Semedo Wolves 29 27 1 Savinho Man City 27 27 1.4 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 27 27 1.2 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 33 26 0.9 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 32 26 1 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 31 26 0.8 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 30 26 0.9 Thomas Partey Arsenal 30 26 1 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 29 26 1 Bernardo Silva Man City 28 26 1.1 Nathan Collins Brentford 33 25 0.8 Jack Harrison Everton 29 25 1.2 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 28 25 1.4 Sasa Lukic Fulham 26 25 1.1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 21 25 1.8 Jack Grealish Man City 19 25 3.2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 31 24 0.8 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 30 24 1.1 Alex Scott Bournemouth 16 24 3.6 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 32 23 0.8 Tomás Soucek West Ham 30 23 1 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 25 23 1.4 Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 23 1.3 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 21 23 1.6 Djed Spence Tottenham 20 23 1.5 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 23 2.7 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 33 22 0.7 Andreas Pereira Fulham 30 22 1.1 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 30 22 0.8 Yasin Ayari Brighton 29 22 1.2 Sam Morsy Ipswich 28 22 0.9 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 27 22 2.4 Noni Madueke Chelsea 27 22 1.2 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 24 22 2.5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 22 1.3 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 33 21 0.7 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 31 21 0.9 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 30 21 0.7 Curtis Jones Liverpool 28 21 1.3 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 28 21 0.9 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 21 0.9 Mateo Kovacic Man City 27 21 1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 26 21 1.1 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 21 1 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 18 21 1.6 Josko Gvardiol Man City 32 20 0.6 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 31 20 0.7 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 30 20 1.2 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 29 20 1 Danny Welbeck Brighton 26 20 1 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 26 20 0.9 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 25 20 0.9 Mikel Merino Arsenal 25 20 1.3 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 24 20 1.2 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 22 20 1 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 20 3.1 Jamie Vardy Leicester 31 19 0.7 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7 Jack Clarke Ipswich 27 19 1.7 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 20 19 1.3 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 19 1.4 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 32 18 0.6 Levi Colwill Chelsea 30 18 0.6 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 18 1 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 30 18 0.6 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 28 18 1.2 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 28 18 0.9 Malo Gusto Chelsea 28 18 0.9 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 27 18 0.7 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 18 1 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 24 18 1.3 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 18 1.4 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 23 18 1.1 Casemiro Man Utd 21 18 1.3 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 18 2 Julio Enciso Brighton 21 18 1.9 Antonee Robinson Fulham 33 17 0.5 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 31 17 0.6 William Saliba Arsenal 31 17 0.6 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 30 17 0.8 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 29 17 1.2 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 17 0.6 Carlos Soler West Ham 28 17 1.1 Ashley Young Everton 27 17 1 Tom Cairney Fulham 21 17 3.2 Orel Mangala Everton 19 17 1.2 Jorginho Arsenal 14 17 2.2 João Félix Chelsea 12 17 4.2 Omar Marmoush Man City 11 17 1.8 Alex Iwobi Fulham 33 16 0.5 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 16 0.6 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 26 16 0.7 Beto Everton 25 16 1.3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 24 16 0.7 Harry Wilson Fulham 20 16 1.7 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 20 16 0.8 Patson Daka Leicester 20 16 2.3 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 16 1.2 Declan Rice Arsenal 31 15 0.5 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 29 15 0.8 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 25 15 0.6 David Brooks Bournemouth 25 15 1.7 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 15 1.8 Paul Onuachu Southampton 23 15 1.4 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 7 15 2.7 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 29 14 0.7 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 26 14 1.1 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 26 14 0.6 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 14 1.3 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 23 14 0.9 Matty Cash Aston Villa 22 14 0.8 Matheus Nunes Man City 22 14 1 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 22 14 0.9 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 19 14 1.9 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 17 14 1.5 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 13 0.8 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 29 13 0.6 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 29 13 0.5 Emerson West Ham 28 13 0.6 Toti Gomes Wolves 26 13 0.5 Harry Winks Leicester 22 13 0.8 Oliver Skipp Leicester 19 13 1.4 Kenny Tete Fulham 17 13 0.9 Dwight McNeil Everton 16 13 1 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 13 2 Kasey McAteer Leicester 13 13 2.4 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 33 12 0.4 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 33 12 0.4 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 30 12 0.4 Cameron Archer Southampton 30 12 0.8 Alexander Isak Newcastle 30 12 0.4 Fabian Schär Newcastle 29 12 0.4 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 12 0.5 Erling Haaland Man City 28 12 0.4 Diogo Jota Liverpool 22 12 1 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 12 0.8 James Garner Everton 16 12 0.9 Dan Burn Newcastle 32 11 0.3 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 30 11 0.5 Joe Willock Newcastle 28 11 1.1 Jan Bednarek Southampton 27 11 0.4 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 11 1.1 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 27 11 0.6 Matt Doherty Wolves 26 11 0.5 Archie Gray Tottenham 23 11 0.7 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 11 1 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 11 1.1 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 18 11 0.7 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 16 11 1.8 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 11 2.1 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 33 10 0.3 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 32 10 0.3 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 24 10 0.7 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 24 10 2.5 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 10 0.6 Adam Smith Bournemouth 21 10 0.7 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 21 10 0.9 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 10 0.8 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 10 2 Mathias Jensen Brentford 19 10 1.2 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 10 1.5 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 10 0.7 Matt O'Riley Brighton 16 10 1.3 Conor Bradley Liverpool 15 10 1.7 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 10 1.2 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 10 1.8 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 9 0.3 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 9 0.6 Wout Faes Leicester 29 9 0.3 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 28 9 0.4 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 27 9 0.6 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 27 9 0.4 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 22 9 0.7 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 22 9 1.2 Manuel Akanji Man City 21 9 0.5 George Hirst Ipswich 21 9 1.8 Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 9 0.7 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 9 2.4 Brajan Gruda Brighton 16 9 1.6 Reece James Chelsea 14 9 1 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 9 0.8 David Raya Arsenal 33 8 0.2 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 26 8 0.7 Sander Berge Fulham 26 8 0.4 José Sá Wolves 25 8 0.3 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 25 8 0.8 Lewis Dunk Brighton 23 8 0.4 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 8 0.7 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 19 8 1.1 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 8 0.5 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 17 8 2.9 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 8 0.8 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 8 1.6 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 9 8 1 Andy Robertson Liverpool 30 7 0.3 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 29 7 0.3 Rúben Dias Man City 22 7 0.3 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 7 0.4 Pau Torres Aston Villa 19 7 0.4 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 7 0.7 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 14 7 0.6 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Mason Mount Man Utd 12 7 1.8 Richarlison Tottenham 11 7 1.6 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 7 1.4 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 7 2.6 Jordan Pickford Everton 33 6 0.2 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 31 6 0.2 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 6 0.7 Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 6 0.4 Timothy Castagne Fulham 22 6 0.3 Ben Johnson Ipswich 21 6 0.4 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 20 6 0.4 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 6 0.4 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 6 0.6 Wataru Endo Liverpool 16 6 3.8 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 16 6 0.8 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 6 0.6 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 6 6.1 Igor Julio Brighton 12 6 0.6 Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 11 6 1.2 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 6 2.1 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 8 6 1.2 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 7 6 1.8 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 6 1.9 Murillo Nottm Forest 32 5 0.2 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 32 5 0.2 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 29 5 0.2 Santiago Bueno Wolves 26 5 0.3 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 26 5 0.2 Kepa Bournemouth 26 5 0.2 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 23 5 0.6 Nick Pope Newcastle 23 5 0.2 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 22 5 0.3 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 21 5 0.3 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 20 5 0.7 Mats Wieffer Brighton 20 5 0.8 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 5 0.4 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 5 0.9 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 17 5 0.7 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5 James Hill Bournemouth 10 5 1 Luke Thomas Leicester 9 5 0.6 Antony Man Utd 8 5 3.3 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 5 1.6 Mathys Tel Tottenham 8 5 0.9 Ross Stewart Southampton 7 5 2.6 Welington Southampton 7 5 2.1 Kevin Danso Tottenham 5 5 1.1 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 5 3.7 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 32 4 0.1 Jack Taylor Ipswich 27 4 0.6 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 25 4 0.2 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 4 0.2 Issa Diop Fulham 21 4 0.3 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 20 4 0.2 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 19 4 0.3 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 4 0.3 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 4 0.2 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 15 4 0.3 James Bree Southampton 14 4 0.4 Ben White Arsenal 13 4 0.4 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 13 4 0.7 Ben Davies Tottenham 12 4 0.4 Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 4 2.8 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 11 4 0.4 Armando Broja Everton 10 4 1.1 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 10 4 1.4 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 4 0.6 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 4 1.2 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 4 3.2 Nico González Man City 8 4 0.6 Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 4 2 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 4 2.1 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 4 1.1 Bernd Leno Fulham 33 3 0.1 Mark Flekken Brentford 32 3 0.1 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 27 3 0.1 Mads Hermansen Leicester 26 3 0.1 Evan Ferguson Brighton 20 3 0.7 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 19 3 0.3 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 17 3 0.5 Jake O'Brien Everton 16 3 0.2 Jack Stephens Southampton 15 3 0.3 Will Smallbone Southampton 14 3 0.4 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 14 3 0.7 Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 3 0.5 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 12 3 0.6 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 12 3 0.4 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 3 2.2 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 3 0.5 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 11 3 0.5 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 3 0.3 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 3 1.8 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Nico O'Reilly Man City 6 3 0.7 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 3 0.7 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5 Igor Thiago Brentford 4 3 2.1 Harry Amass Man Utd 3 3 1.6 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 3 2.8 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 3 2.8 André Onana Man Utd 32 2 0.1 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 31 2 0.1 Simon Adingra Brighton 24 2 0.2 Alisson Becker Liverpool 23 2 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 23 2 0.2 Conor Coady Leicester 17 2 0.1 Danny Ings West Ham 15 2 0.7 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 2 0.2 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 2 0.8 Stefan Ortega Man City 12 2 0.2 Axel Disasi Chelsea 12 2 0.2 Harrison Reed Fulham 11 2 2.1 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 2 2.8 Adam Webster Brighton 11 2 0.3 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 11 2 0.6 Diego Gómez Brighton 11 2 0.4 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 2 1 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 9 2 1.1 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 8 2 1 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 2 0.7 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 2 0.7 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 2 1.3 Josh King Fulham 5 2 2.3 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 2 0.5 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 2 0.5 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 2 2.1 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 2 1.8 Sven Botman Newcastle 3 2 0.8 Neto Bournemouth 2 2 1 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 2 6.9 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 2 3.9 Rodri Man City 2 2 2.7 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 2 2 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 1 2 2 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 21 1 0 Leny Yoro Man Utd 18 1 0.1 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 1 0.2 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 1 0.1 Callum Wilson Newcastle 13 1 0.4 James McAtee Man City 12 1 0.4 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 11 1 0.3 William Osula Newcastle 11 1 1.1 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 11 1 0.2 Lewis Miley Newcastle 11 1 0.4 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 1 0.1 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1 Andy Irving West Ham 10 1 0.6 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 9 1 0.2 Emil Krafth Newcastle 9 1 0.3 Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 1 0.4 Alex Palmer Ipswich 9 1 0.1 Yunus Konak Brentford 8 1 3.1 Nathan Patterson Everton 8 1 0.5 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Solly March Brighton 7 1 0.9 Michael Kayode Brentford 7 1 0.7 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 1 0.2 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 1 0.2 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 1 0.2 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 1 0.7 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 1 2.7 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 1 0.6 James Milner Brighton 3 1 0.5 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 1 4.3 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Jason Steele Brighton 2 1 0.5 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 1 1.4 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 1 0.9 Rico Henry Brentford 2 1 5.3 Oscar Bobb Man City 2 1 6.9 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 33 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 22 0 0 Ederson Man City 22 0 0 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 19 0 0 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 13 0 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 0 0 Michael Keane Everton 11 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 0 0 Willian Fulham 7 0 0 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 0 0 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 0 0 Tyrique George Chelsea 6 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 0 0 Chido Obi Man Utd 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 3 0 0 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 2 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0

Cunha on big run of shots on target

Matheus Cunha is on the longest streak of games with a shot on target of those playing this weekend, with the Wolves man hitting the target in his last nine Premier League outings - including two as a sub.

And there's no reason to shy away from backing Cunha as Wolves host relegated Leicester at the weekend - and with five of those nine games being multiple shots on target outings then that looks the bet to side with.

Cunha averages a shot and a half per 90 minutes played this season, but obviously against relegated opposition he should significantly outperform that number.

Premier League shots on target: Ones to watch

Jarrod Bowen has had a shot on target in his last six league games for West Ham so is worth watching at Brighton, while Rodrigo Muniz has had at least one in five of his past six - and with Fulham at relegated Southampton he's a solid shout to hit the target at St Mary's.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target

Player Team Apps Shots On target SoT/90* Erling Haaland Man City 28 58 2.1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 33 57 1.8 Cole Palmer Chelsea 32 46 1.5 Alexander Isak Newcastle 30 40 1.5 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 32 37 1.2 Matheus Cunha Wolves 28 37 1.5 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 33 36 1.4 Yoane Wissa Brentford 30 36 1.3 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 32 34 1.1 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 31 33 1.2 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 31 32 1.2 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 27 32 1.4 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 29 31 1.1 Liam Delap Ipswich 32 30 1.1 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 33 29 1.3 Evanilson Bournemouth 26 29 1.4 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 32 28 1.3 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 32 28 1 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 29 28 1.2 Alex Iwobi Fulham 33 27 0.9 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 32 27 0.9 Noni Madueke Chelsea 27 27 1.5 Luis Díaz Liverpool 32 26 1.1 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 26 1.2 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 33 24 0.9 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 32 24 0.9 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 29 24 0.9 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 24 23 1 Jamie Vardy Leicester 31 22 0.8 Savinho Man City 27 21 1.1 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 21 1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 31 20 0.8 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 30 20 1.2 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 30 20 1 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 30 20 0.9 João Pedro Brighton 27 20 0.9 Danny Welbeck Brighton 26 20 1 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 26 20 0.8 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 33 19 0.8 Kevin Schade Brentford 33 19 0.9 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 32 19 0.6 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 19 1.8 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 29 19 0.7 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 20 19 1.2 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 31 18 0.6 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 29 18 0.7 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 29 18 0.7 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 28 18 0.9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 18 1 Julio Enciso Brighton 21 18 1.9 James Maddison Tottenham 30 17 0.9 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 28 17 1.1 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 28 17 0.7 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 17 0.7 Beto Everton 25 17 1.4 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 33 16 0.7 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 32 16 0.5 Pedro Neto Chelsea 30 16 0.8 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 28 16 0.7 Phil Foden Man City 25 16 0.9 Omar Marmoush Man City 11 16 1.7 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 30 15 0.7 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 25 15 0.7 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 24 15 0.9 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 23 15 1 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 33 14 0.5 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 31 14 0.5 Joelinton Newcastle 29 14 0.5 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 24 14 0.9 Paul Onuachu Southampton 23 14 1.3 Tomás Soucek West Ham 30 13 0.5 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 27 13 0.8 Mikel Merino Arsenal 25 13 0.8 Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 13 0.7 Diogo Jota Liverpool 22 13 1.1 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 33 12 0.4 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 32 12 0.4 Pape Sarr Tottenham 31 12 0.7 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 12 0.5 Curtis Jones Liverpool 28 12 0.8 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 12 0.6 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 12 1.2 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 12 1.1 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 24 12 1.4 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 12 1.1 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 33 11 0.3 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 11 0.7 Josko Gvardiol Man City 32 11 0.3 Adama Traoré Fulham 31 11 0.7 Declan Rice Arsenal 31 11 0.4 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 29 11 0.4 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 31 10 0.4 Cameron Archer Southampton 30 10 0.7 Carlos Baleba Brighton 29 10 0.4 Fabian Schär Newcastle 29 10 0.4 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 10 0.4 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 28 10 0.6 Mateo Kovacic Man City 27 10 0.5 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7 David Brooks Bournemouth 25 10 1.1 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 8 10 1.9 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 32 9 0.3 Andreas Pereira Fulham 30 9 0.4 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 30 9 0.5 Tyler Dibling Southampton 29 9 0.5 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 29 9 0.3 Bernardo Silva Man City 28 9 0.4 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 28 9 0.5 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 26 9 0.6 Jérémy Doku Man City 24 9 0.6 Harry Wilson Fulham 20 9 1 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 9 0.6 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 31 8 0.3 Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 8 0.3 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 29 8 0.4 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 29 8 0.3 Carlos Soler West Ham 28 8 0.5 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 24 8 0.4 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 23 8 0.9 Casemiro Man Utd 21 8 0.6 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 19 8 1.1 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 8 0.5 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 8 1.2 Dwight McNeil Everton 16 8 0.6 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 33 7 0.2 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 33 7 0.3 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 32 7 0.2 João Gomes Wolves 31 7 0.2 James Justin Leicester 31 7 0.2 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 7 0.3 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 30 7 0.3 Thomas Partey Arsenal 30 7 0.3 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 7 0.4 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 29 7 0.4 Emerson West Ham 28 7 0.3 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 28 7 0.3 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 27 7 0.8 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 27 7 0.4 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 7 0.8 Simon Adingra Brighton 24 7 0.8 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 22 7 0.4 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 21 7 0.6 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 7 1.9 Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 11 7 1.4 Richarlison Tottenham 11 7 1.6 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 10 7 2.4 Mathys Tel Tottenham 8 7 1.3 Nathan Collins Brentford 33 6 0.2 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 32 6 0.2 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 31 6 0.2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 30 6 0.3 Yasin Ayari Brighton 29 6 0.3 Jack Harrison Everton 29 6 0.3 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 6 0.4 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 29 6 0.2 Nélson Semedo Wolves 29 6 0.2 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 28 6 0.3 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 6 0.5 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 6 0.4 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 6 0.3 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 21 6 0.3 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 21 6 0.4 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 6 0.7 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 6 0.3 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 6 1.2 Orel Mangala Everton 19 6 0.4 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 6 0.6 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 17 6 1 Alex Scott Bournemouth 16 6 0.9 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 6 0.9 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 6 2.3 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 6 1.1 João Félix Chelsea 12 6 1.5 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 11 6 1.7 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 33 5 0.2 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 5 0.2 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 31 5 0.2 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 30 5 0.2 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 30 5 0.3 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 30 5 0.2 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 29 5 0.2 John McGinn Aston Villa 29 5 0.2 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 29 5 0.2 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 5 0.2 Malo Gusto Chelsea 28 5 0.2 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 26 5 0.2 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 25 5 0.5 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 25 5 0.2 Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 5 0.3 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 20 5 0.3 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 5 0.6 Jack Grealish Man City 19 5 0.6 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 18 5 0.4 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 5 0.3 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 17 5 1.8 Matt O'Riley Brighton 16 5 0.7 Danny Ings West Ham 15 5 1.7 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 13 5 0.8 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 5 0.8 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 9 5 0.6 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 33 4 0.1 James Tarkowski Everton 33 4 0.1 Murillo Nottm Forest 32 4 0.1 Dan Burn Newcastle 32 4 0.1 Idrissa Gueye Everton 32 4 0.1 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 32 4 0.1 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 4 0.2 Calvin Bassey Fulham 31 4 0.1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 31 4 0.1 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 29 4 0.2 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 29 4 0.3 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 27 4 0.2 Jack Taylor Ipswich 27 4 0.6 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 26 4 0.2 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 25 4 0.3 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 24 4 1 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 24 4 0.3 Matty Cash Aston Villa 22 4 0.2 Rúben Dias Man City 22 4 0.2 Harry Winks Leicester 22 4 0.2 George Hirst Ipswich 21 4 0.8 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 20 4 0.2 Patson Daka Leicester 20 4 0.6 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 17 4 0.6 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 4 0.4 James McAtee Man City 12 4 1.7 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 33 3 0.1 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 33 3 0.1 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 33 3 0.1 Levi Colwill Chelsea 30 3 0.1 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 29 3 0.1 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 29 3 0.1 Joe Willock Newcastle 28 3 0.3 Jan Bednarek Southampton 27 3 0.1 Ashley Young Everton 27 3 0.2 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 27 3 0.1 Sasa Lukic Fulham 26 3 0.1 Toti Gomes Wolves 26 3 0.1 Matt Doherty Wolves 26 3 0.1 Santiago Bueno Wolves 26 3 0.2 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 26 3 0.1 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 25 3 0.2 Timothy Castagne Fulham 22 3 0.2 Flynn Downes Southampton 22 3 0.2 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 22 3 0.4 Ben Johnson Ipswich 21 3 0.2 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 20 3 0.2 Djed Spence Tottenham 20 3 0.2 Evan Ferguson Brighton 20 3 0.7 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 19 3 0.4 Pau Torres Aston Villa 19 3 0.2 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 19 3 0.2 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 19 3 0.8 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 3 0.5 Jake O'Brien Everton 16 3 0.2 Conor Bradley Liverpool 15 3 0.5 Reece James Chelsea 14 3 0.3 Kasey McAteer Leicester 13 3 0.6 Mason Mount Man Utd 12 3 0.8 Michael Keane Everton 11 3 0.3 Antony Man Utd 8 3 2 Antonee Robinson Fulham 33 2 0.1 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 33 2 0.1 Leif Davis Ipswich 31 2 0.1 William Saliba Arsenal 31 2 0.1 Andy Robertson Liverpool 30 2 0.1 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 2 0.1 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 30 2 0.1 Sam Morsy Ipswich 28 2 0.1 Jack Clarke Ipswich 27 2 0.2 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 26 2 0.2 Rico Lewis Man City 26 2 0.1 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 26 2 0.2 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 2 0.4 Lewis Dunk Brighton 23 2 0.1 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 23 2 0.1 Matheus Nunes Man City 22 2 0.1 Tom Cairney Fulham 21 2 0.4 Issa Diop Fulham 21 2 0.1 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 20 2 0.3 Mats Wieffer Brighton 20 2 0.3 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 2 0.1 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 2 0.2 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 2 0.1 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 2 0.1 Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 2 0.2 Kenny Tete Fulham 17 2 0.1 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 16 2 0.3 James Garner Everton 16 2 0.2 Brajan Gruda Brighton 16 2 0.4 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 15 2 0.1 Kyle Walker Man City 15 2 0.2 Will Smallbone Southampton 14 2 0.3 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 13 2 1 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 2 0.2 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 2 1.9 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 2 0.2 Harrison Reed Fulham 11 2 2.1 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 11 2 0.3 Lewis Miley Newcastle 11 2 0.8 Andy Irving West Ham 10 2 1.1 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 2 1.2 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 2 0.3 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 7 2 0.4 Nico O'Reilly Man City 6 2 0.5 Kevin Danso Tottenham 5 2 0.5 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 2 5.5 Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 2 7.5 Tino Livramento Newcastle 32 1 0 Wout Faes Leicester 29 1 0 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 28 1 0 André Wolves 28 1 0 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 1 0 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 26 1 0.1 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 1 0.1 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 1 0.1 Archie Gray Tottenham 23 1 0.1 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 1 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 23 1 0.1 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 22 1 0.1 Manuel Akanji Man City 21 1 0.1 Ryan Manning Southampton 21 1 0.1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 21 1 0.1 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 20 1 0.1 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 1 0.1 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 19 1 0.1 Joël Veltman Brighton 19 1 0.1 Mathias Jensen Brentford 19 1 0.1 Oliver Skipp Leicester 19 1 0.1 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 1 0.1 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 18 1 0.1 Leny Yoro Man Utd 18 1 0.1 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 17 1 0.1 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 1 0.1 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 1 0.1 Jack Stephens Southampton 15 1 0.1 James Bree Southampton 14 1 0.1 Ben White Arsenal 13 1 0.1 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 1 0.1 Ben Davies Tottenham 12 1 0.1 Axel Disasi Chelsea 12 1 0.1 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 1 1.4 Adam Webster Brighton 11 1 0.1 Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 1 0.7 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 11 1 0.1 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 1 0.5 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 1 0.2 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 1 0.3 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 1 0.2 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 1 0.6 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 7 1 0.3 Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 1 0.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 1 0.6 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 1 0.2 Tyrique George Chelsea 6 1 0.9 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 1 0.7 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8 James Milner Brighton 3 1 0.5 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 3 1 4.1 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 1 6 Bernd Leno Fulham 33 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 33 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 33 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 33 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 33 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 32 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 32 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 32 0 0 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 31 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 31 0 0 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 30 0 0 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 27 0 0 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 26 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 26 0 0 Kepa Bournemouth 26 0 0 Sander Berge Fulham 26 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 25 0 0 José Sá Wolves 25 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 23 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 23 0 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 22 0 0 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 22 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 22 0 0 Ederson Man City 22 0 0 Adam Smith Bournemouth 21 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 21 0 0 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 18 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Conor Coady Leicester 17 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 16 0 0 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 16 0 0 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 0 0 Jorginho Arsenal 14 0 0 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 0 0 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 0 0 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 14 0 0 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 0 0 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 14 0 0 Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 0 0 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 0 0 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 0 0 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 0 0 Callum Wilson Newcastle 13 0 0 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 12 0 0 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 0 0 Stefan Ortega Man City 12 0 0 Igor Julio Brighton 12 0 0 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 12 0 0 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 0 0 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 11 0 0 William Osula Newcastle 11 0 0 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 0 0 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 0 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 11 0 0 Diego Gómez Brighton 11 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 James Hill Bournemouth 10 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0 Armando Broja Everton 10 0 0 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 9 0 0 Emil Krafth Newcastle 9 0 0 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 0 0 Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 0 0 Luke Thomas Leicester 9 0 0 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 9 0 0 Alex Palmer Ipswich 9 0 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 8 0 0 Yunus Konak Brentford 8 0 0 Nathan Patterson Everton 8 0 0 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 0 0 Nico González Man City 8 0 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Ross Stewart Southampton 7 0 0 Solly March Brighton 7 0 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 0 0 Welington Southampton 7 0 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 7 0 0 Willian Fulham 7 0 0 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 0 0 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 0 0 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 0 0 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 0 0 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 0 0 Josh King Fulham 5 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 0 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Igor Thiago Brentford 4 0 0 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 0 0 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 0 0 Chido Obi Man Utd 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Harry Amass Man Utd 3 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 3 0 0 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 0 0 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 0 0 Sven Botman Newcastle 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 0 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 0 0 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Rodri Man City 2 0 0 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 0 0 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Rico Henry Brentford 2 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 2 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 2 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 1 0 0

Isak enjoying first-half shots run

We all know about Alexander Isak's goal scoring exploits, but a different way to get him onside is with his first-half shots, as he tops the Premier League players this weekend with a first-half shot in seven of his last eight league games and the last five in a row.

Newcastle are at home to Ipswich on Saturday so Isak should fill his boots and should start quickly going on recent stats - which show he's had multiple first-half shots in six of his last 10, with five of those being three or more.

Expanding further, Isak has had a shot on target in the first half in four of his last five outings, so that could be another profitable route to backing him against Ipswich.

Premier League first-half shots: Ones to watch

Bournemouth's Evanilson has had a first-half shot in eight of his past nine league starts, with six of those being multiple shots in the opening 45 minutes so he's one to look at against Man Utd.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots

Player Team Apps Shots Shots/90* Mohamed Salah Liverpool 33 116 3.6 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 32 116 3.7 Cole Palmer Chelsea 32 115 3.8 Erling Haaland Man City 28 103 3.7 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 29 91 3.6 Matheus Cunha Wolves 28 89 3.6 Alexander Isak Newcastle 30 84 3.1 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 32 83 2.8 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 33 79 3.5 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 33 78 3.1 Yoane Wissa Brentford 30 74 2.7 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 29 74 2.6 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 32 73 3.3 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 27 73 3.2 Noni Madueke Chelsea 27 69 3.7 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 32 67 2.1 Luis Díaz Liverpool 32 64 2.7 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 33 63 2.6 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 26 63 2.6 Evanilson Bournemouth 26 63 3 Liam Delap Ipswich 32 61 2.3 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 32 61 2.3 Alex Iwobi Fulham 33 60 2 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 31 60 2.5 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 30 59 2.9 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 29 56 2.5 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 24 56 2.5 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 29 55 2.3 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 55 2.5 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 31 54 1.9 Savinho Man City 27 54 2.8 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 20 54 3.4 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 32 53 1.9 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 30 53 2.4 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 32 52 1.7 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 29 52 2 Danny Welbeck Brighton 26 52 2.6 Phil Foden Man City 25 52 2.8 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 52 2.5 Pedro Neto Chelsea 30 51 2.5 Jamie Vardy Leicester 31 50 1.8 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 50 2.7 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 31 49 1.8 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 31 48 1.7 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 28 48 3.2 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 24 48 2.8 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 30 47 2.7 Tomás Soucek West Ham 30 47 2 João Pedro Brighton 27 47 2.2 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 23 47 3.1 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 46 2.6 Kevin Schade Brentford 33 45 2.1 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 33 45 1.7 Joelinton Newcastle 29 45 1.7 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 29 45 1.8 Diogo Jota Liverpool 22 45 3.8 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 28 43 2.1 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 25 40 1.8 Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 40 2.3 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 39 3.7 Declan Rice Arsenal 31 39 1.4 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 30 39 1.7 James Maddison Tottenham 30 39 2 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 29 39 1.6 Carlos Baleba Brighton 29 39 1.6 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 29 39 1.6 Julio Enciso Brighton 21 39 4.2 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 33 37 1.2 Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 37 1.4 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 31 37 1.3 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 28 37 1.6 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 36 1.5 Mateo Kovacic Man City 27 36 1.7 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 33 35 1.5 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 33 35 1.1 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 32 35 1.3 Josko Gvardiol Man City 32 35 1.1 Adama Traoré Fulham 31 35 2.1 Andreas Pereira Fulham 30 35 1.7 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 32 34 1.3 Beto Everton 25 34 2.7 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 33 1.4 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 29 33 1.2 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 28 33 1.4 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 28 33 2.1 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 24 33 3.7 Omar Marmoush Man City 11 33 3.6 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 32 32 1 João Gomes Wolves 31 32 1.1 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 30 32 1.3 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 29 32 1.6 Mikel Merino Arsenal 25 32 2.1 Paul Onuachu Southampton 23 32 2.9 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 33 31 1.1 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 30 31 1.6 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 31 2.8 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 24 31 2.1 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 31 4.5 Pape Sarr Tottenham 31 30 1.7 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 32 29 1 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 31 29 1.2 Curtis Jones Liverpool 28 29 1.8 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 28 1.8 Cameron Archer Southampton 30 28 1.9 Tyler Dibling Southampton 29 28 1.5 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 29 28 1.1 Fabian Schär Newcastle 29 28 1 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 27 28 1.7 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 28 2 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 28 2.2 Harry Wilson Fulham 20 28 3 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 33 27 0.9 Jack Harrison Everton 29 27 1.3 Bernardo Silva Man City 28 27 1.1 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 26 27 1.8 Casemiro Man Utd 21 27 1.9 Idrissa Gueye Everton 32 26 0.9 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 32 26 0.8 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 26 1.5 John McGinn Aston Villa 29 26 1.2 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 26 1.9 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 30 25 0.8 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 29 25 1.2 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 25 2.5 James Justin Leicester 31 24 0.9 Yasin Ayari Brighton 29 24 1.3 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 28 24 1.1 Carlos Soler West Ham 28 24 1.6 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 28 24 1.3 Simon Adingra Brighton 24 24 2.6 Jérémy Doku Man City 24 24 1.7 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 33 23 0.7 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 23 0.7 Thomas Partey Arsenal 30 23 0.9 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 27 23 1.2 Dwight McNeil Everton 16 23 1.8 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 22 0.8 Malo Gusto Chelsea 28 22 1.1 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 28 22 1.1 David Brooks Bournemouth 25 22 2.5 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 23 22 2.5 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 22 1.3 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 21 22 1.9 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 27 21 2.3 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 21 1.9 Kenny Tete Fulham 17 21 1.4 Murillo Nottm Forest 32 20 0.6 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 30 20 1.2 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 24 20 0.9 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 20 3 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 20 5.4 João Félix Chelsea 12 20 4.9 Dan Burn Newcastle 32 19 0.6 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 31 19 0.6 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 31 19 0.7 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 30 19 0.7 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 30 19 0.6 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 28 19 0.9 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 19 2.1 Matt O'Riley Brighton 16 19 2.5 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 19 2 Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 11 19 3.8 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 8 19 3.7 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 29 18 1 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 18 0.8 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 26 18 0.8 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 18 2.1 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 18 1.2 Mathys Tel Tottenham 8 18 3.3 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 33 17 0.5 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 33 17 0.5 Nathan Collins Brentford 33 17 0.5 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 33 17 0.5 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 17 0.8 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 29 17 0.8 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 27 17 0.7 Jack Taylor Ipswich 27 17 2.6 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 27 17 0.7 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 25 17 1.1 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 22 17 0.9 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 17 0.9 Antonee Robinson Fulham 33 16 0.5 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 30 16 0.6 Levi Colwill Chelsea 30 16 0.5 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 29 16 1.2 Emerson West Ham 28 16 0.7 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 25 16 1.6 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 25 16 0.9 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 21 16 1.1 Patson Daka Leicester 20 16 2.3 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 19 16 2.2 Orel Mangala Everton 19 16 1.1 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 16 1 James Tarkowski Everton 33 15 0.5 Nélson Semedo Wolves 29 15 0.5 Rúben Dias Man City 22 15 0.7 Jack Grealish Man City 19 15 1.9 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 17 15 2.4 Richarlison Tottenham 11 15 3.5 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 9 15 1.9 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 32 14 0.5 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 14 0.6 Leif Davis Ipswich 31 14 0.5 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 29 14 0.5 Joe Willock Newcastle 28 14 1.4 Jack Clarke Ipswich 27 14 1.3 Sasa Lukic Fulham 26 14 0.6 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 26 14 0.6 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 25 14 0.6 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 14 1.6 Danny Ings West Ham 15 14 4.7 Calvin Bassey Fulham 31 13 0.4 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 31 13 0.4 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 13 0.8 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 29 13 0.5 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 21 13 0.7 Alex Scott Bournemouth 16 13 1.9 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 13 13 2.2 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 13 5.1 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 13 2 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 33 12 0.4 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 31 12 0.4 Andy Robertson Liverpool 30 12 0.5 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 30 12 0.4 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 26 12 1 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 12 0.9 Evan Ferguson Brighton 20 12 2.9 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 12 2.4 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 17 12 1.7 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 12 2.2 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 33 11 0.3 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 33 11 0.4 Wout Faes Leicester 29 11 0.4 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 11 0.5 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 11 0.6 Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 11 0.7 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 20 11 0.7 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 18 11 0.8 James McAtee Man City 12 11 4.6 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 11 2.2 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 10 11 3.7 Matt Doherty Wolves 26 10 0.5 Rico Lewis Man City 26 10 0.5 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 26 10 0.5 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 24 10 2.5 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 24 10 0.7 Lewis Dunk Brighton 23 10 0.5 Flynn Downes Southampton 22 10 0.5 Matty Cash Aston Villa 22 10 0.5 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 10 0.5 Harry Winks Leicester 22 10 0.6 Manuel Akanji Man City 21 10 0.5 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 20 10 0.6 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 10 0.7 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 10 1 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 17 10 3.6 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 10 1.5 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 14 10 2.4 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 13 10 5.1 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 11 10 1.7 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 11 10 2.8 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 9 0.3 Sam Morsy Ipswich 28 9 0.3 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 26 9 0.8 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 9 1.7 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 22 9 0.6 George Hirst Ipswich 21 9 1.8 Djed Spence Tottenham 20 9 0.6 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 15 9 0.6 Conor Bradley Liverpool 15 9 1.5 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 9 0.8 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 7 9 1.6 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 31 8 0.3 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 29 8 0.3 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 26 8 0.3 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 23 8 0.5 Timothy Castagne Fulham 22 8 0.4 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 20 8 0.4 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 8 0.7 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 20 8 0.5 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 19 8 0.7 Pau Torres Aston Villa 19 8 0.4 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 19 8 0.6 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 8 1.4 Reece James Chelsea 14 8 0.9 Kasey McAteer Leicester 13 8 1.5 Mason Mount Man Utd 12 8 2.1 Michael Keane Everton 11 8 0.8 André Wolves 28 7 0.3 Toti Gomes Wolves 26 7 0.3 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 26 7 0.3 Ben Johnson Ipswich 21 7 0.5 Ryan Manning Southampton 21 7 0.5 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 21 7 0.5 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 19 7 1.9 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 7 0.7 James Garner Everton 16 7 0.6 Ben White Arsenal 13 7 0.7 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Nico González Man City 8 7 1 Ashley Young Everton 27 6 0.3 Santiago Bueno Wolves 26 6 0.3 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 6 0.7 Matheus Nunes Man City 22 6 0.4 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 22 6 0.8 Mats Wieffer Brighton 20 6 0.9 Joël Veltman Brighton 19 6 0.3 Mathias Jensen Brentford 19 6 0.7 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 6 0.6 Will Smallbone Southampton 14 6 0.9 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 6 0.7 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 12 6 1.2 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 6 0.6 James Hill Bournemouth 10 6 1.2 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 6 3.6 Antony Man Utd 8 6 4 Tino Livramento Newcastle 32 5 0.2 William Saliba Arsenal 31 5 0.2 Jan Bednarek Southampton 27 5 0.2 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 5 0.3 Tom Cairney Fulham 21 5 0.9 Issa Diop Fulham 21 5 0.3 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 19 5 0.7 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 5 0.4 Leny Yoro Man Utd 18 5 0.5 Jake O'Brien Everton 16 5 0.4 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 16 5 0.8 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 5 0.4 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 Callum Wilson Newcastle 13 5 1.9 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 5 5.1 Ben Davies Tottenham 12 5 0.5 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 11 5 0.5 Diego Gómez Brighton 11 5 1 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 5 2.6 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 5 3.2 Nico O'Reilly Man City 6 5 1.2 Kevin Danso Tottenham 5 5 1.1 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 22 4 0.3 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 20 4 0.6 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 18 4 0.2 Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 4 0.3 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 17 4 0.4 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 16 4 0.5 Brajan Gruda Brighton 16 4 0.7 James Bree Southampton 14 4 0.4 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 4 3.8 Axel Disasi Chelsea 12 4 0.4 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 4 2.9 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 4 0.4 Andy Irving West Ham 10 4 2.2 Armando Broja Everton 10 4 1.1 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 4 0.9 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 4 10.9 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 3 0.1 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 22 3 0.2 Adam Smith Bournemouth 21 3 0.2 Oliver Skipp Leicester 19 3 0.3 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 3 0.2 Jack Stephens Southampton 15 3 0.3 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 3 0.5 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 3 0.2 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 3 0.8 Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 3 0.5 Harrison Reed Fulham 11 3 3.2 Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 3 2.1 Lewis Miley Newcastle 11 3 1.2 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 3 0.9 Nathan Aké Man City 10 3 0.4 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Luke Thomas Leicester 9 3 0.4 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 3 1.5 Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 3 1.5 Welington Southampton 7 3 1.3 Willian Fulham 7 3 1.7 Tyrique George Chelsea 6 3 2.8 Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 3 11.3 Sander Berge Fulham 26 2 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 23 2 0.2 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 18 2 0.2 Jorginho Arsenal 14 2 0.3 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 14 2 0.2 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 12 2 0.3 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 2 2.8 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 2 0.3 Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 2 0.8 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 7 2 0.6 Ross Stewart Southampton 7 2 1 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 2 0.6 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 2 1.3 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 2 0.4 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 2 1.1 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 2 1.7 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 2 1.3 James Milner Brighton 3 2 1 Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 2 12 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 33 1 0 Kepa Bournemouth 26 1 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 23 1 0.1 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 1 0.1 Igor Julio Brighton 12 1 0.1 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 11 1 0.3 Adam Webster Brighton 11 1 0.1 William Osula Newcastle 11 1 1.1 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 1 0.4 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 1 0.2 Emil Krafth Newcastle 9 1 0.3 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 9 1 0.5 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 1 0.3 Yunus Konak Brentford 8 1 3.1 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 1 0.2 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Nathan Patterson Everton 8 1 0.5 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 1 0.8 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 1 0.6 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Solly March Brighton 7 1 0.9 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 1 0.5 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 1 0.3 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 1 0.3 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 1 0.3 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 1 0.2 Josh King Fulham 5 1 1.1 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 1 0.7 Igor Thiago Brentford 4 1 0.7 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 1 0.3 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 1 1.9 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Harry Amass Man Utd 3 1 0.5 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 1 0.7 Sven Botman Newcastle 3 1 0.4 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 3 1 4.1 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 1 5.3 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 3.5 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 1 2 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 1 0.9 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 1 1.9 Divin Mubama Man City 1 1 3.3 Bernd Leno Fulham 33 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 33 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 33 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 33 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 32 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 32 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 32 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 31 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 27 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 26 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 25 0 0 José Sá Wolves 25 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 23 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 23 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 22 0 0 Ederson Man City 22 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 21 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Conor Coady Leicester 17 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 16 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 0 0 Stefan Ortega Man City 12 0 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 11 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 9 0 0 Alex Palmer Ipswich 9 0 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 8 0 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 7 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 0 0 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 0 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 0 0 Chido Obi Man Utd 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 3 0 0 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Rodri Man City 2 0 0 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Rico Henry Brentford 2 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 2 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 2 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 1 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 1 0 0