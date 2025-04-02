Premier League Player Stats Cheat Sheet: Back a Cherries picked 12/1 shot and 8/1 Merseyside derby special

Listen to Football...Only Bettor midweek Premier League preview

With more red cards than any other Premier League fixture, Liverpool going for the title and not to mention how the last game at Goodison ended, it has to be a disciplinary route for the Merseyside derby.

Alexis Mac Allister is the main man for Liverpool fouls. He has six bookings this season and nine games with 3+ fouls in the Premier League. He's 13/53.60 for another 3+ foul outing.

And what a game this could be for 39-year-old Ashley Young who is set to start at left-back, facing up against Mohamed Salah at Anfield. That alone has got a booking written all over it, so back Young to see yellow at least at [15/.8].

Recommended Bet Back Young to see a card & Mac Allister 3+ fouls SBK 8/1

Betfair Build Ups - Beto more shots on target than Luis Diaz

Diaz was in great form for Colombia with a goal in both games, but for Liverpool before then he'd been below par and without a goal in seven games - and just three shots on target to his name in that spell.

By contrast, Beto had at least two shots on target in five of six, including in the derby, and showed great accuracy. So he could well pull this off.

Back Beto more shots on target than Luis Diaz at 7/42.75

Antoine Semenyo enters the week as the man with the most shots in the Premier League this season (101) and the only one in three figures, while he's hit the target multiple times in seven of his last 14 outings.

Liam Delap has hit the target 12 times in 11 games so, at 8/131.61 for 1+ shot on target, he's a nice addition to Semenyo's 2+ shots on target at 6/52.20.

But wait, there's more, as these two are first and second in fouls this season and combined for nine in the reverse fixture. Semenyo has 18 games with multiple fouls and Delap 15 so these two are crying out for a Bet Builder.

Recommended Bet Back Semenyo 2+ shots on target, Delap 1+ shot on target & both 2+ fouls SBK 12/1

Betfair Build Ups - Back Delap more shots than Semenyo

Semenyo dominates this stat throughout the season, but Delap leads 21-16 in terms of shots in the last six games, and that's even with Semenyo having six attempts in one game against Liverpool.

Delap would've won this in four of the last six games and that's a strong trend for this price.

Back Delap more shots than Semenyo at 3/14.00

Omar Marmoush loves playing at the Etihad, as all four of his league goals have come at his new home stadium, and he's scored in back-to-back City games, having also notched away at Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Leicester have been conceding goals by the bucketload and the Egyptian should fill his boots, but keep an eye on Jamie Vardy too who is worth backing at 5/61.84 for a shot on target.

Vardy hit the target in the reverse fixture and has at least one in 11 of 15 league games.

Jeremy Doku has been fouled multiple times in 11 games this season and he'll be far too hot to handle for this faltering Foxes defence.

Recommended Bet Back Marmoush to score, Vardy 1+ shot on target & Doku fouled 2+ times SBK 5/1

Betfair Build Ups - Savinho more shots on target than Phil Foden

Savinho had a goal and assist at the King Power and has five shots on target in six games, while Foden has managed just one in his last five league outings.

Back Savinho more shots on target than Phil Foden at 13/102.30

He's not quite in the same league as Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, but John McGinn is definitely an expert at 'winning' fouls to put it nicely.

It can be infuriating for opposition fans to see a midfield man go down so easily, but it often helps his side out, very often going on the 55 fouls the Scotsman has won - the fourth most in the division.

Now come a Brighton side who give away plenty of fouls - only four teams give away more - so it's worth backing McGinn to be fouled 3+ times for the ninth time this Premier League season.

Recommended Bet Back McGinn fouled 3+ times SBK 15/8

Betfair Build Ups - Back Morgan Rogers more shots on target than Joao Pedro

Brighton will be deflated while Aston Villa elated after their FA Cup results. Pedro's form has been a bit patchy of late with just four shots on target in 10, while Rogers is flying with two shots on target in the FA Cup and for England. He also scored against Brighton in the reverse fixture.

Back Morgan Rogers more shots on target than Joao Pedro at 15/28.50

Tyler Dibling has got more than a little of the Jack Grealishes about him, in the way he can twist and turn and break ankles, but also the way he can attract attention and win plenty of fouls.

He doesn't go down as easily as Grealish does at times, but Dibling is definitely a talent and one of the very few bright spots for Southampton this season - although he's likely now just playing for a big move away in the summer.

The 18-year-old has been getting some rough treatment this season. He was fouled five times in his last game against Wolves for his 15th match being fouled multiple times.

Dibling is running with the ball more and more as he looks to showcase his talents, but Palace take no prisoners. Hopefully he's putting some decent shin pads on for this one.

Recommended Bet Back Dibling to be fouled 3+ times SBK 2/1

Betfair Build Ups - Paul Onuachu more shots that Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mateta had a shot on target in 10 games in a row before his horrific injury, and he drew a blank on his return in the FA Cup at the weekend, understandably in the circumstances, and he could be vulnerable again here.

Southampton's muscular forward Onuachu is just the handful that could cause problems if Palace are still basking in FA Cup glory. He has had 12 shots in nine games, and he scores in bunches too, as he's had at least two attempts at goal in his last three starts.

Back Paul Onuachu more shots that Jean-Philippe Mateta at 11/43.75

It'll be party time at St James' Park as Newcastle celebrate their Carabao Cup victory in front of their own fans, but there's still work to do in the Premier League as they host dangerous Brentford.

And you could forgive the Magpies for being just a step off the pace, so this could be a great spot for Yoane Wissa who has been fantastic recently with a shot on target in eight of nine matches.

Wissa has had 26 shots in those eight games, and in the reverse fixture against Newcastle he scored and hit the target with all three of his shots on goal, so this all makes a great combination for another decent outing.

Recommended Bet Back Yoane Wissa 2+ shots on target SBK 3/1

Betfair Build Ups - Back Wissa more shots than Isak

There's really not too much between the pair - Isak has had 67 shots this season and Wissa 63 and they both had three attempts on goal in the reverse fixture - but Wissa would've dominated had they been having a head-to-head recently.

As in their last 10 games, Wissa has had more shots six times with four draws, so let's back him to maintain that run.

Back Wissa more shots than Isak at 11/43.75