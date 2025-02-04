Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Isak to outscore Havertz in Betfair Build Ups fancy

Build Ups is here!

Newcastle v Arsenal

Wednesday 5 February, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Football

Match Ups - Isak to outscore Havertz

Arsenal are behind the eight ball as they head up to St James' Park but maybe that thumping win over Man City can inspire them to overturn a 2-0 deficit on a Newcastle side that may not know whether to stick or twist.

The Magpies have beaten Arsenal home and away already though without yet conceding a goal - adding a 1-0 home league win here in November thanks to main man Alexander Isak. He'll again be the big danger on the break if the Gunners go too gung-ho early on.

Isak is favourite to score anytime and with Arsenal spreading their goals around more, I'd take him ahead of any of the Gunners' would-score scorers in Betfair's new Match Up feature - but our choice is to line the Swede up against Kai Havertz.

Yes, they spanked Man City, but everyone does these days, and Arsenal combined for just three shots on target in 33 attempts during two games against Newcastle this season.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 14 Alexander Isak Newcastle English Premier League 29 Kai Havertz Arsenal Isak Havertz Appearances 34 23 Goals 23 9 Shots 99 53 Shots on target 46 21 Assists 6 3 Chances created 42 17 Passes 658 501 Fouls 27 38 Fouls won 14 23 Yellow cards 1 5 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

Havertz also plays up front, of sorts, for Arsenal but even diehard fans would swap him for Isak at the Emirates, such is the class he's shown for Newcastle this season.

The numbers are pretty close, with Isak on 19 goals in all competitions this season and Havertz 15 - but Isak has scored in both games against Arsenal this season from two shots on target in each.

Havertz has scored in four of his last six, but I'm still not overly convinced, and Newcastle will pack out their defence again - plus any gaps in behind Arsenal would surely be punished by Isak's finishing ability.

It's no coincidence Newcastle have lost two of their last three games - both of which Isak failed to score in - but he will get chances here such is the situation.

One goal may well be enough to win this one as well.