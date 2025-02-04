Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Isak to outscore Havertz in Betfair Build Ups fancy
Using Betfair's new Match Ups player v player feature, Paul Higham believes Alexander Isak is a good price to outscore Kai Havertz during Newcastle v Arsenal.
Arsenal 2-0 behind after first leg so need to chase the game
In-form Isak can outsocre Havertz at a decent price
Newcastle v Arsenal
Wednesday 5 February, 20:00 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports Football
Match Ups - Isak to outscore Havertz
Arsenal are behind the eight ball as they head up to St James' Park but maybe that thumping win over Man City can inspire them to overturn a 2-0 deficit on a Newcastle side that may not know whether to stick or twist.
The Magpies have beaten Arsenal home and away already though without yet conceding a goal - adding a 1-0 home league win here in November thanks to main man Alexander Isak. He'll again be the big danger on the break if the Gunners go too gung-ho early on.
Isak is favourite to score anytime and with Arsenal spreading their goals around more, I'd take him ahead of any of the Gunners' would-score scorers in Betfair's new Match Up feature - but our choice is to line the Swede up against Kai Havertz.
Yes, they spanked Man City, but everyone does these days, and Arsenal combined for just three shots on target in 33 attempts during two games against Newcastle this season.
Player vs Player
English Premier League
Alexander Isak
Newcastle
English Premier League
Kai Havertz
Arsenal
Appearances
34
23
Isak Havertz
Goals
23
9
Shots
99
53
Shots on target
46
21
Assists
6
3
Chances created
42
17
Passes
658
501
Fouls
27
38
Fouls won
14
23
Yellow cards
1
5
Red cards
0
0
English Premier League
Alexander Isak
Newcastle
English Premier League
Kai Havertz
Arsenal
Isak Havertz
Havertz also plays up front, of sorts, for Arsenal but even diehard fans would swap him for Isak at the Emirates, such is the class he's shown for Newcastle this season.
The numbers are pretty close, with Isak on 19 goals in all competitions this season and Havertz 15 - but Isak has scored in both games against Arsenal this season from two shots on target in each.
Havertz has scored in four of his last six, but I'm still not overly convinced, and Newcastle will pack out their defence again - plus any gaps in behind Arsenal would surely be punished by Isak's finishing ability.
It's no coincidence Newcastle have lost two of their last three games - both of which Isak failed to score in - but he will get chances here such is the situation.
One goal may well be enough to win this one as well.
Now read Lewis Jones' full Newcastle v Arsenal preview & tips for the Carabao Cup semi-final
Recommended bets
-
