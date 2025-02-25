Chelsea v Southampton: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 11/4 Fernandez to outscore Neto

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Chelsea v Southampton

Tuesday 25 February, 20:15 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

Match Ups - Back Fernandez to score more than Neto

We'd usually use Betfair Build Ups to pit two players from opposite sides against each other, but since everyone is expecting a one-sided affair at Stamford Bridge we're doing it a bit differently this time.

Chelsea are 2/131.15 favourites even with their recent troubles, that have seen them lose three of their last four, but Southampton look like just the cure for those problems as the Saints come limping in to West London after two heavy home defeats.

They did actually win their last away game, although as it was at fellow strugglers Ipswich that isn't saying much. With Chelsea playing decent football at Villa Park last time out but losing late on thanks to a goalkeeping howler (that's become a familiar story for the Blues), it's still expected to be a landslide for the hosts.

And that's where the new Betfair Match Up bets can come in handy, when all home players are pretty short to do just about anything. We'll take Enzo Fernandez at 11/43.75 to outscore slight 12/53.40 favourite Pedro Neto in the battle between Chelsea's two 'other guys' outside of Cole Palmer.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 8 Enzo Fernández Chelsea English Premier League 7 Pedro Neto Chelsea Fernández Neto Appearances 36 35 Goals 6 4 Shots 53 59 Shots on target 20 17 Assists 7 6 Chances created 79 47 Passes 1778 731 Fouls 52 21 Fouls won 54 33 Yellow cards 8 8 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

There's a temptation to pick Fernandez to actually take on Palmer here, as the Premier League's media darling has hit a flat spot with no goal in six and no shots on target in his last two.

However, he scored and had four shots on target away at Southampton and this looks a really good fixture for Palmer to get back to scoring ways. So we'll swerve Chelsea's penalty taker and go after Neto, who started as a centre forward at Villa and had two shots on target from four efforts.

Blues skipper Fernandez matched those numbers, although from a more advanced midfield role where he looked far more dangerous. He also scored to top off a decent display in that role even though the result went against Chelsea.

Fernandez now has four Premier League goals to Neto's two, and from the same 32 shots he's hit the target 11 times compared to nine for the Portuguese. He looks a more clinical goal threat, especially from that more advanced role.

Chelsea are expected to walk this and, although Neto could still have a big game, it could be in more of a provider role and Fernandez making later runs into the box could fill his boots.