Aston Villa v Liverpool: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 19/10 Rogers to outshoot Szoboszlai

Match Ups - Rogers to have more shots on target than Szoboszlai

A plethora of January signings means that Unai Emery has a wealth of attacking options when going up against the Premier League leaders on Wednesday evening.

The versatile Donyel Malen. The class of Marco Asensio. Marcus Rashford with a point to prove. All three add quality and options to an attacking roster that had previously flattered to deceive, scoring the fewest number of goals of any team in the top half of the table.

Tellingly, at this stage of the season last year, Villa had converted 48% more goals than they have now.

Emery's trio of incoming stars should in part resolve that, which is great for Villa but perhaps less so for us. That's because presently it is difficult to predict who the Spanish coach starts with. It amounts to a guessing game.

Fortunately, in this instance, that's not a problem because the player who has most caught the eye of late is deployed a touch further back, in the number 10 role, marauding forward at every opportunity.

Morgan Rogers has made the attacking midfielder position his own in recent weeks, and with the upgrades around him, we can expect even better fare going forward.

All of which leads us to select a Betfair Build Up, pitting the 22-year-old against a direct peer, and one of the best of his type in the Premier League.

Given license to roam whenever possible, Dominic Szoboszlai has conducted Liverpool to 2.4 points per game this season, with title glory probably awaiting.



With the minimum of fuss, the Hungarian is having an excellent campaign and it's testament to Rogers' form that there is very little to separate the pair, as the graph below illustrates.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 27 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa English Premier League 8 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool Rogers Szoboszlai Appearances 37 36 Goals 8 6 Shots 55 67 Shots on target 20 23 Assists 10 6 Chances created 52 56 Passes 864 1243 Fouls 50 44 Fouls won 51 24 Yellow cards 10 6 Red cards 0 0

When backing Rogers to have more shots on target than Szoboszlai at Villa Park recent form is everything.

When taken as a whole, their seasons mirror one another, though the Liverpool man edges it when it comes to attempts on goal - 2.5 per 90 compared to 1.9 for Rogers.

There is little difference in their shots on target, however, (0.8 per 90 to 0.6) or for that matter their shot accuracy (33.3% to 31.0%).

Yet in recent weeks Rogers has stepped it up, bagging a hat-trick against Celtic in the Champions League and putting in a Player of the Match performance versus Spurs in the FA Cup.

In his last five outings across all comps - strictly as an attacking midfielder - Rogers has recorded eight shots on target. In his last five, Szoboszlai has managed five.

There is also Villa's home form to consider, only losing once in the Midlands in 2024/25 and that way back in August. The Villans don't typically stand on ceremony in front of their boisterous Holte End, creating 3.3 big chances per 90 in their last five home displays.

Rogers will have chances, plural.