Football punter wins £2K from £5 stake

Betfair's 90 Minute Payout saves six-fold

A Betfair punter won over £2K from a £5 stake thanks to Betfair's 90 Minute Payout on a big Wednesday night in the Champions League and Championship.

A superb feat of betting unfolded across the domestic and continental competitions but it would have been so different without the offer that Betfair introduced at the beginning of this football season.

The 90 Minute Payout is a football match odds market with a chance of early pay out on winning bets. Winning bets placed on football markets with Match Odds 90 markets will be paid out if the bet is winning at the 90 minute mark regardless of the full-time result.

That is exactly what happened on Wednesday night as the Betair punter correctly backed wins for PSG and Lazio in the Champions League, Huddersfield, Preston and Ipswich in the Championship.

They also backed Plymouth to win their match against Coventry which ended in a 2-2 draw thanks to Liam Kitching's 96th minute equaliser for the Sky Blues.

But because the bettor had backed the Pilgrims with the 90 Minute Payout, the fact they lead 2-1 at the end of normal time meant the bet landed.

It was a brilliant result and one of many bets that the new offer has saved this season.