Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD33: Newcastle to keep good form going and down Aston Villa
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer makes predictions for all 10 Premier League matches across the Easter weekend as Liverpool close in on the title, Newcastle go to Aston Villa for a crucial clash in the top five finish race and much more...
-
Alan Shearer's predictions for all 10 Premier League matches
-
Newcastle go to Villa hoping to continue winning run
-
Relegation candidates battle to preserve top flight status
Game of the Weekend
Aston Villa v Newcastle - Saturday 17:30
This is really tough to call. Aston Villa are having an incredible season and they have so many options so Emery will change things around from the Champions League exit. Maatsen, Mings, Asensio, Ramsey and Watkins didn't start so I think he'll switch it around but they've also got the semi-final next week as well.
With the form that Newcastle are in, I'll go for an away win.
Alan's Prediction: Newcastle to win
Remaining Fixtures
Everton v Man City - Saturday 15:00
This is really tough to call because the job that David Moyes is doing with Everton is remarkable. The result they got against Nottingham Forest, it was no fluke. They deserved it. Moyes had them so well organised.
I'll go for a draw here because as brilliant as City were in the second-half against Palace, they really were poor in the first half an hour.
Alan's Prediction: Draw
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00
After watching Crystal Palace against Newcastle, and with Palace in the semi-final of the FA Cup the following week I think they'll have other things on their mind. I'll go for an away win.
Alan's Prediction: Bournemouth to win
West Ham v Southampton - Saturday 15:00
West Ham. I don't have any belief in Southampton with the season they've had. Even with as poor as West Ham have been, I think they'll have enough to beat Southampton.
West Ham probably can't wait for the season to end. It's been that kind of campaign for them.
Alan's Prediction: West Ham to win
Brentford v Brighton - Saturday 15:00
Tough one to call. I'm going to go for a home win. With their forward players, I think they'll have enough to beat Brighton at home.
Alan's Prediction: Brentford to win
Man Utd v Wolves - Sunday 14:00
Tough one to call after Man United went to extra time in the Europa League. Wolves are flying and playing great football.
I'll go for an away win. I'm really not impressed with Man United at all this season so it wouldn't surprise me if Wolves went to Old Trafford and won.
Alan's Prediction: Wolves to win
Fulham v Chelsea - Sunday 14:00
Chelsea are a tough watch at the minute. Usually I go for a draw in derbies, but I'll go for a Fulham win in this one.
Alan's Prediction: Fulham to win
Ipswich v Arsenal - Sunday 14:00
Arsenal's season is the Champions League now and I'm certain he'll mix things up again. Even despite the fact that Ipswich were two-up at Chelsea last week, I think Arsenal will have too much for them.
Alan's Prediction: Arsenal to win
Leicester v Liverpool - Sunday 16:30
Away win. I can't see anything other than a Liverpool win. Leicester seem to be going from bad to worse albeit they did get a couple of goals last week.
Alan's Prediction: Liverpool to win
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest - Monday 20:00
Spurs will be under huge pressure. Forest are under huge pressure after the result last week and won't want their season to be dismantled in terms of not getting Champions League football. The way they'll play, I think they'll have enough to beat Spurs.
Away win
Alan's Prediction: Nottingham Forest to win
