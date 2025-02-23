Alan Shearer Exclusive: Top four is Man City's target ahead of crucial Liverpool clash
In this week's exclusive Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer explains how Manchester City can save their season, picks his combined City and Liverpool XI and says he understands Arne Slot's disappointment in Darwin Nunez...
-
Top 4 and FA Cup win would be good season for Man City
-
Alan picks his Man City-Liverpool combined XI
-
Slot criticism of Nunez understandable after shocking miss
Still plenty on the line for Man City this season
City's focus now has to be on trying to get into the top four and winning the FA Cup. This season is not a write-off for Man City by any means. They can still win the FA Cup, they've got a great draw at home against Plymouth and, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all out, Pep's team have got a good chance of going all the way.
They will be chasing a top four finish to get into the Champions League, but even top five could be enough as it looks as though England will be getting the extra place for next season.
For an other team, finishing in the top four and winning the FA Cup would be deemed as a successful season. If that were to happen for City then it should still be seen as a pretty good season, although it's not on the same level as what they have achieved in recent years.
It looks as though there's a few players coming to the end of the road, the end of their prime years. A lot of them are probably not good enough now to warrant a new contract - it just seems like a bit of a culmination of factors.
But you can't say that the first goal Real scored on Wednesday, over the top of the defence, is something that Rodri would have stopped. It was just a basic defensive error and when you're playing against the elite, which Real are, then you can't afford to make errors.
In the main, Man City haven't made errors over the years, but they've made so many mistakes this season.
Pep can create more success at City
Can Guardiola lead City to more success? That's what he's signed a new contract to do. That's why Erling Haaland has signed a new contract, because both of those people believe that they can rebuild what they had before.
Those players do need time to bed in - then you'll probably see the best of them next season. Omar Marmoush got a hat-trick last week against Newcastle, but had to play a different role against Real Madrid and didn't look as though he enjoyed it. He didn't get a kick.
Celtic can be proud of Champions League exploits
I didn't see them going there and nearly winning. I didn't see them opening Bayern up as much as they did. They had three or four great chances in the first-half, which they should have scored.
Then they had to defend. Kasper Schmeichel was brilliant - he made three or four fantastic saves, including one in the last minute. They can be really proud of their efforts and they can look forward to being back at Europe's top table in the elite competition.
The new format helps them, it suits them with the League Phase not playing home and away, because Celtic will be a match for anyone at home with the atmosphere that they create. If they can add a couple of quality additions in the summer, which they should be able to do, then I think they can have another run at it next season.
They've had a taste of it, in terms of going to Bayern Munich in the Play-Off. The least they deserved out of that game was the chance to go into extra-time and go head to head with Bayern once again. Celtic can be very proud of their efforts.
I understand Slot's criticism of Nunez
Unfortunately he's going to be reminded of his miss against Aston Villa for years and years, because it was that much of a sitter. Even if the manager wasn't moaning about that, then he's got every right to complain about the chance that Nunez missed, because it was a big one.
It's not often you see that sort of thing from a manager, but I don't know what's gone on behind the scenes before, or if anything has gone on in the dressing room. Maybe Slot doesn't like what he's seen from Nunez in training and is trying to get a response out of him.
I can't remember a time, if any, where a manager would have criticised my attitude or work-rate.
The only thing I can think of is the falling out with Ruud Gullit, where I was criticised after the Sunderland game we lost even though I didn't start. I was only on the pitch for 15-20 minutes! That situation has all been resolved with Ruud now.
Liverpool missteps won't stop them winning title
It would be harsh on Liverpool to criticise them too much for their draw last time against Aston Villa. Going to Villa Park is not easy and the atmosphere changes when Liverpool visit away grounds because they're top of the league.
It was a decent result for Liverpool. I know they missed big chances, but Villa did as well and I thought it was a fair result. They're eight points ahead, but Arsenal have a game in hand.
I think for the neutral it's great that it's still very tight at the top, but whatever anyone says or does, I still think Liverpool will take the title.
Liverpool go to Manchester City this weekend, but they way the Reds' forwards are playing, particularly Mo Salah, you would still see Liverpool scoring. It's a hugely important game for both teams, even if with 12 games to go, we're going to be saying that it's an important one so many times between now and the end of the season.
Title rivals Arsenal have got their own problems as well, particularly in forward positions, so it will be interesting to see how they cope and get on. For large parts last weekend against Leicester they were struggling, until they brought Mikel Merino on.
After the game and scoring two goals, he said he's hardly ever played as a striker before. I suspect he will play there again because he offered more than Raheem Sterling did. Putting Trossard on the left, taking Sterling off and bringing Merino on, Arsenal looked a more settled outfit.
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest is huge for both teams
It's hugely significant match, especially considering what happened to Newcastle last weekend. They were dreadful for 90 minutes and didn't pose any problems at all to Man City.
You can't afford too many of those types of performances and they can't have another one. This is a great game for them to bounce back, they're at home and won't be allowed to put in that sort of performance at St James' Park.
Nottingham Forest are also really good away from home. We know what they're like - it suits them to sit in and hit teams on the counter-attack. Newcastle will have to come out all guns blazing after what happened last weekend and that may just suit Forest.
I hope I'm wrong, but because of the players Forest have, particularly Chris Wood coming back to Newcastle with the form he's in, they are going to be tough to beat. Forest got beaten last weekend as well, so it's two teams who have to bounce back.
Alan Shearer's Man City v Liverpool combined XI
Alisson
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Virgil van Dijk - John Stones - Josko Gvardiol
