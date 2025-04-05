Alan Shearer Exclusive: Liverpool must strengthen while strong and Grealish needs to be loved

Newcastle have dealt with post-Wembley euphoria well

'Hurt' Grealish needs game-time to restore confidence

Liverpool expected to go big this summer

Delap would greatly improve United or Chelsea

Newcastle got a great win after emotional couple of weeks

They've had a few days off, a few days holiday, they've been in Dubai celebrating, had the parade on Saturday and when you put all of that together, it may have been difficult for them to come back and bring their 'A' game like they did at Wembley but it was just about getting the three points, getting back into the rhythm and not slipping behind in the race for Champions League football which is really, really hotting up.

Newcastle have put a nice statement out that they're not going away for the last eight or nine games that they've got. It's really exciting times at Newcastle right now and it was a hugely important win against Brentford.

The game was as expected. It was always going to be difficult with all the emotions that the squad have been through in the last couple of weeks. All the highs and then having to come back down to earth. The important thing for Newcastle was just somehow getting the victory and they did that in spectacular fashion.

Does it matter whether Tonali meant that goal? I know what I'd be saying if I hit that cross-shot. I'd be saying absolutely I meant that because no one can prove any different. I did hear that he said after the game it was a 70% cross and 30% shot but whatever he meant to do, it was a moment of brilliance.

That's exactly what the game needed from a Newcastle point of view.

I'm still expecting a busy summer for Newcastle

Newcastle are obviously going to have to get players out, there could be three, four, maybe five players out of the door, players who have been here a long time and have been really good for the football club. It's probably best for those players and the club if they move on.

What I would say, in terms of positions to bring in, I think they need another centre-back. They need a right-sided player and without doubt they need another centre-forward because whether you like it or not, Callum Wilson has been injury prone so it'd be really risky not to sign another forward to compliment Isak. Whether it's to play alongside or to fill in for him.

They were very keen on Marc Guehi in the summer and did put in multiple bids for him, I'd guess they may go after him again in the summer. Whether that's achievable or not and whether they want to put in a similar bid I don't know but he's a very good player and is having a very good season, there's no doubt about that. So, it wouldn't surprise me if Newcastle try to sign him again.

Grealish could find joy in number ten role but most importantly he needs to feel loved

Jack Grealish's position is really on the left, isn't it. Even when he was at Aston Villa he was given the freedom to come in and do what he wants to do. It's slightly changed at Man City because obviously they're a more possession-based team. I wouldn't say it's halted him, but it's certainly not as much as we've seen him take on players at Aston Villa.

Grealish is a talented player, there's no doubt about it and he can play in the no.10 role because of who and what he is. He's had a tough time but because of the way footballers have to live nowadays, because of cameras, social media and everything else, the spotlight is on them a lot more than what it was in my time and that's what Jack has to be careful of.

I don't know what goes on inside the walls of Man City. Whether Pep doesn't like his attitude or he doesn't like what he's seeing on the training pitch I don't know. All I do know is that Jack is a really good lad who cares for his family massively, loves his football and loves a good time.

I couldn't comment on whether he's been treated unfairly or not but what I do see is a really caring, sensitive person who needs loving. Jack is also someone who loves football and if he's not playing then I can appreciate that he hurts.

Jack will want the next game to come today because he'll be on a high, he'll be buzzing. I listened to his emotional interview after the game and it's now a really good opportunity for him to stamp his authority on the Man City team again with Haaland out injured.

Goals do wonders for confidence so he'll be flying now and he'll be so excited for the next game and will want Pep to put him in.

You know what it's like when you haven't scored in so long. You get one and then more come along so don't be surprised if he scores again at the weekend as well.

Jack would've been hurting after not getting a call-up for England. He'll have looked at who was picked, looked at their performances and the goals that have been scored and it will have hurt him but there's only one thing to do as an individual - you have to go out, perform and hopefully for his sake this is the start of a really good run for him.

Three or four signings will help Liverpool challenge for multiple trophies next season

I don't expect wholesale changes at Liverpool this summer, but what I'd expect, because of the inactivity last summer, is three or four additions but that all depends on what happens with the other players and if the worst happens.

Although I still expect Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk to stay at Liverpool. I'd expect three or four big players to come into Liverpool this summer.

You have to sign players when you're at your strongest and Liverpool will be really strong because they're going to win the Premier League and it sends a message out to players and supporters.

Look at what Sir Alex always did at Man United. He always signed two or three big-hitters in the summer after they'd won things and I guess Liverpool will do that.

I think they need those reinforcements to challenge for multiple trophies. Arne Slot will probably look back with regret at the team he put out for the Plymouth game in the FA Cup. The Champions League was unlucky I guess. It could've gone either way and they were obviously dominated by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Great football clubs always go out and sign two or three players in the summer to make themselves even better and I'm certain Liverpool will do that this summer. No one expected them to win the Premier League the way they have done so that in itself is a great achievement but they'll want to go on and do even better because that's what Liverpool do over the years and have done for so long.

Curtis Jones isn't a long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool only have eight games left. They probably only need to win six of them. They'll go on and win the Premier League and Trent looks to be on the way out so they'll be looking for a new right-back but as I said before, Conor Bradley is already on the scene and we know what he can do.

Curtis Jones may be the answer short-term, but he's not a right-back. His best position is as a midfielder but I guess there's no doubt he can do a job at right-back.

Long-term, there's no doubt that Curtis Jones is not a right-back.

If Kerkez joins Liverpool it may mean Andy Robertson will move on

Every player has a shelf-life, whether that be at a club or your career in general. Whether Liverpool think Andy Robertson needs replacing, the reports sound like they do need and want a left-back for next season so it wouldn't surprise me if they do sign one. Whether that's Milos Kerkez or someone else.

You have a decision to make as a player where you either roll your sleeves up and give someone great competition or you accept decisions and say that your time is done. Only Andy will know that.

Liam Delap is better than anything Man United or Chelsea have upfront right now

Liam Delap has been one of the standouts in a really poor season for Ipswich and it's difficult when you're up against it every single week to stand out but he's been one that has.

Ipswich fans won't want to hear it, but it's inevitable that he'll be linked with massive football clubs because he's a really good talent. They're sat on something special are Ipswich. They put their neck on the line and paid the money for him and they've done very well with him.

Delap has stood out this season which unfortunately means that he will attract the attention of the big clubs.

It's going to be very difficult for Ipswich to keep hold of him, particularly if, as expected, they're going to get relegated. Having had a taste of the Premier League, he won't want to go back to the Championship.

He'll want to stay in the big league, so it's going to be very difficult for Ipswich to keep hold of him.

If they go down then he won't want to stay. Who would want to go down and play in the Championship, having had a taste of Premier League football - that's only natural.

Big clubs will be looking at him, because I think he's got something about him. He's got an arrogance about him, which I really like and he's got an aura.

He's already been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League and looking at who he's been linked with I think he can go in and command a starting role, because he's better than anything Man Utd have got up front. He's also better than anything Chelsea have got up front, so the answer is simple - yes, he would start for those clubs.

I think the good sign is that he's done really well in a struggling team and has, without a doubt, been the standout. They'll do well to keep hold of him and Ipswich fans will not want to hear that!

They'll probably get angry hearing that, but that's the reality unfortunately.

