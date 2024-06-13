Alan Shearer: Betfair ambassador and Premier League all-time top goalscorer

Alan Shearer's 260 Premier League goals

Betfair ambassador is division's all-time top scorer

Alan Shearer has joined Betfair in time for Euro 2024 and, if his time here is anywhere near as glorious as his playing career, then we are all in for a treat.

The England star finished Euro '96 as the tournament's top goalscorer and holds the record for most Premier League goals, scoring 260 from 1992 to 2006. He broke the transfer fee record twice, first when moving from Southampton to Blackburn, then again when he signed for Newcastle.

His goals are emblazoned on fans' memories and he brought joy to millions with his match-winning performances. He was lethal in the box, from distance and at set-pieces, a natural goalscorer whose achievements may never be surpassed.

Only Harry Kane (213) and Wayne Rooney (208) get anywhere near Shearer in the Premier League scoring charts and he leads both of them by some distance.

Shearer is likely to remain the top flight's top scorer for many years to come, so here's a guide to how he got there.

Shearer starts to justify record fee

Shearer was 21 when he joined Blackburn from Southampton in the summer of 1992 in a record-breaking £3.6m deal. Rovers were newly-promoted, having grabbed the last place in the newly-formed Premier League by winning the play-off final from the old second division, but Jack Walker's money meant they were in the market for the player. Was Shearer worth his huge fee? The answer was an emphatic 'yes' and he started to prove that with two debut goals, including one rocket from 20 yards out, at Crystal Palace.

Shearer fires Rovers to Premier League title

In the 1994/95 season, Shearer scored 34 times to win the Golden Boot and fire Blackburn to the Premier League title. He formed a clinical partnership with Chris Sutton, dubbed the SAS, as the pair notched 49 goals between them in their first campaign together. Shearer scored one of his most crucial goals of the campaign as Rovers beat Newcastle 1-0 in their penultimate match. The Lancashire club ended up winning the title by one point.

Shearer remained at Blackburn for another season. He ended his time there having scored 112 goals for the club in 138 appearances across four seasons and, for all that he would go on to become synonymous with Newcastle, is regarded as one of Rovers' greatest players ever.

Free-kick is Shearer's first goal for Newcastle

Shearer signed for Newcastle in another record-breaking transfer in July 1996. He had taken a circuitous route back to his hometown club, via Southampton and Blackburn, but his arrival was worth the wait. He endured a losing league debut away at Everton but marked his first match at St James' Park with a goal to remember.

Newcastle were 1-0 up against Wimbledon before the Magpies were awarded a free-kick to the left of the penalty area. Up stepped the hosts' new number nine to curl in his first goal for the club.

Volley v Villa shows Shearer's perfect touch

For a number nine it is remarkable how many of Shearer's goals were scored from distance. He had it all - pace power and precision - and was a constant threat to opposition defences. His exquisite volley from inside the 18-yard box against Aston Villa in November 2001 shows that he could finish with a light touch when needed.

It was a half-chance as the ball floated into the area but Shearer made it look easy, taking the ball on the volley to give Peter Schmeichel no chance at all.

Shearer breaks Milburn's record

Jackie Milburn's 200 goals for Newcastle United had made him the club's top scorer for 49 years before Shearer broke it in his final season before retirement. The big moment came in a 3-0 win over Portsmouth at St James' Park in February 2006. He had gone six games without a goal when, in the second-half, Shearer won an aerial challenge, received a return backheel from Shola Ameobi before firing the ball home.

It was a huge moment in Newcastle United and Premier League history, although it was not his last for club. He added five more to his tally, including his final strike in a 4-1 win over north-east rivals Sunderland.

