The Hundred Matches 1 and 2 Tips: Ross the boss at boosted 9/2

Southern Brave v London Spirit

Wednesday 24 July, 18:30

TV: Live on BBC/Sky Sports

Southern Brave v London Spirit team news

Brave, with the usual caveat of Jofra Archer's fitness, could pick from a strong squad despite absentees. Akeal Hosein is likely one of them due to MLC duty alongside Kieron Pollard but Tymal Mills or Chris Jordan could keep them out of the XI anyway. Finn Allen's spot goes to Aussie Daniel Hughes for the short term.

Probable XI: Vince, Davies, Hughes, Du Plooy, Evans, C Overton, Briggs, Ahmed, Jordan, Archer, Mills

Spirit have availability issues with no Zak Crawley or Ollie Pope. Andre Russell, recently knocked out of MLS with the LA franchise could be available alongside compatriot Shimron Hetmyer.

Possible XI: Rossington, Pepper, Lawrence, Russell, Hetmyer, Bopara, Dawson, Ellis, Worrall, Gleeson, Stone

Southern Brave v London Spirit pitch report

Six from nine first-innings scores at Southampton in The Hundred have come in under 147.5. With Spirit expected to struggle for quick runs with a run-rate ranking of No 5, shorting their 100-ball runs at a range of 120-130 makes sense.

Brave are 1.834/5. And that is the sort of price you would expect. They are one of our two picks to win the title. Spirit are a side which struggles and player churn at the start is unlikely to be beneficial to overturning that record.

We have doubts about their proficiency against Zampa and Nathan Sowter, two spin twins who could have significant impact on the tournament.

Southern Brave v London Spirit player bets

Spirit opener Adam Rossington has little to beat for top bat. With a two-year win rate of 31% Sportsbook's 9/2 is firmly in the underrated category. Dan Worrall has three wins in seven on top Spirit bowler so 13/53.60 is far from a mug bet.

Recommended Bet Back Dan Worrall top Spirit bowler SBK 13/5

Recommended Bet Back Adam Rossington top Spirit bat SBK 9/2

Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix

Tuesday 23 July, 18:30

TV: Live on BBC/Sky Sports

Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix team news

Oval are the champs. They should have Adam Zampa available for game one. Mohammad Amir deputises for Spencer Johnson. Gus Atkinson is with England so Saqib Mahmood could get a game.

Possible XI: Jacks, Malan, S Curran, Billings, Cox, Ferreira, T Curran, Zampa, Saqib, Amir, Sowter

Phoenix are without Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett so Aneurin Donald or Rishi Patel could open. Jacob Bethell may be given licence at No 3. There's no Chris Woakes, either.

Possible XI: Patel, Donald, Bethell, Livingstone, Moeen, Mousley, Kimber, Abbott, Howell, Southee, Milne

Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix pitch report

There were monster scores at The Oval last season with more than 180 busted three times. The hosts are ranked at No 3 for batting power with Phoenix a lowly eighth. So Oval are the bet to bust the 100 balls parline. No rain is forecast.

Oval were beaten by Phoenix last season. And it was a hammering at that. But that has little impact on the match odds. In short, we're trying to workout why the hosts aren't a little skinnier given the team news.

Man for man they look superior with Phoenix shorn of first-choice options. The 1.875/6 isn't a bad option at all.

There are win-rate and batting order wrong price options for each team. Dawid Malan has been boosted to 13/53.60 for Oval after his move from the Rockets giving us a massive edge with a 38% win rate in the last two years. Pair him with Sam Curran who could well bat at No 3. The 10/111.00 is too big. For Phoenix, Liam Livingstone wins at 33% so a boosted 5/16.00 is a play. Bethell is whopping at 9/110.00 and he has opened in white ball in the past. With the ball, Benny Howell is reliable for Phoenix and has returns at just shy of 27% so 5/16.00 is wrong.

Recommended Bet Back Benny Howell top Phoenix bowler SBK 5/1

Recommended Bet Back Jacob Bethell top Phoenix bat SBK 9/1

Recommended Bet Back Liam Livingstone top Phoenix bat SBK 5/1

Recommended Bet Back Sam Curran top Oval bat SBK 10/1

Recommended Bet Back Dawid Malan top Oval bat SBK 13/5

