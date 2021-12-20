To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ashes Betting: Whitewash shortest price after Australia win second Test

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Jhye Richardson playing for Australia
Jhye Richardson took five wickets in England's second innings

Australia won the second Test of the Ashes comfortably on Monday and the 5-0 whitewash is now the shortest price in the series score market reports Max Liu...

The whitewash is by no means a foregone conclusion, as odds of 2.9215/8 indicate, but things are starting to look ominous for the tourists.

The 5-0 whitewash is the shortest price of any outcome in the series score market on the Betfair Exchange after Australia took a 2-0 lead in Adelaide.

It's by no means a foregone conclusion, as odds of 2.9215/8 indicate, but things are starting to look ominous for the tourists.

Australia are 1.041/25 to retain the Ashes and will do so if they win the next Test.

England are 1.538/15 not to win a Test, with three remaining.

England fought hard for the draw on the fifth day but, across the Test, were second best in every department and struggled to contend with the Aussies' ferocity.

Australian bowler Jhye Richardson took five for 42 in England's second-innings to ensure his team won.

England's top batsmen let them down while their bowlers allowed Australia to pile on a big first innings score that meant Joe Root's men were always chasing the game.

Joe Root England cricket captain 1280.jpg

Captain Root was quizzed about team selection afterwards but refused to talk about whether England would make changes for the third Test which begins on Christmas day in Melbourne.

In the early betting, Australia are 1.511/2 to win the third Test with England 6.611/2 and the Draw 5.24/1.

The teams drew at the MCG in 2017 to deny Australia a whitewash.

