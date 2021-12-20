Ashes Betting: Whitewash shortest price after Australia win second Test

The 5-0 whitewash is the shortest price of any outcome in the series score market on the Betfair Exchange after Australia took a 2-0 lead in Adelaide.

It's by no means a foregone conclusion, as odds of 2.9215/8 indicate, but things are starting to look ominous for the tourists.

Australia are 1.041/25 to retain the Ashes and will do so if they win the next Test.

England are 1.538/15 not to win a Test, with three remaining.

England fought hard for the draw on the fifth day but, across the Test, were second best in every department and struggled to contend with the Aussies' ferocity.

Australian bowler Jhye Richardson took five for 42 in England's second-innings to ensure his team won.

England's top batsmen let them down while their bowlers allowed Australia to pile on a big first innings score that meant Joe Root's men were always chasing the game.

Captain Root was quizzed about team selection afterwards but refused to talk about whether England would make changes for the third Test which begins on Christmas day in Melbourne.

In the early betting, Australia are 1.511/2 to win the third Test with England 6.611/2 and the Draw 5.24/1.

The teams drew at the MCG in 2017 to deny Australia a whitewash.