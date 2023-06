Best bets for the first Test at Edgbaston

Tips for top batsman and bowlers for both teams

Series score predictions indicate it will be close

On this week's Cricket...Only Bettor podcast Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann preview the Big One.

England have their best chance for many years, so can they reclaim the urn from Australia in the Ashes? Will it be Bazball or will they change their approach?

Watch this special episode for series analysis and score predictions, players to follow, trades, strategies and match-ups.

Plus a preview of the first Test from Birmingham.

Who are the players to watch in the series?

Ed: "Travis Head 5/15.80 is the standout for top Australia runscorer. He looked terrific against India and has a fine record against India,.

"As for top England runscorer, Ollie Pope 4/14.80 looks a million bucks and can hopefully put a bad record against Australia behind him."

Richard: "Pat Cummins at 9/25.30 for top series bowler is a gift from the gods. He was top wicket-taker in the last series Down Under and again in 2019.

Paul: "Joe Root is too short at 2/12.94 for top England series batsman. Instead, I like Ben Duckett 6/16.80. His numbers in the last three matches have been outstanding, with two tons and two 80s."

Aussies fancied at Edgbaston

Australia 2.47/5 are marginal favourites on the Betfair Exchange to beat England 2.6213/8 in the first Test. How do the Cricket Only Bettor team see the opening contest going?

Richard: "We will get a good pitch but, if we get good weather, it does take spin and that is where Australia have the advantage. If England win the toss and Stokes opts to bat first, it will be because he knows the pitch is going to turn.

"I'm picking Australia to win the first Test.

Paul: "We will see plenty of runs at Edgbaston and very big scores are possible. I'm also picking Australia to win."

This is just a selection of team's thoughts and tips for the series so watch the podcast for much more - including tips for this week's first Test - and remember that every Ashes Test will be previewed on Betting.Betfair.