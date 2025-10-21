Stick To Cricket Episode 18: Chris Woakes on England's best chance to win in Australia

Podcast team are joined by special guest Chris Woakes

Ex-England bowler backs former-teammates to win the Ashes

He picks team for next month's first Test and makes predictions

Betfair and The Overlap proudly present Stick to Cricket, a captivating show featuring England cricket legends Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell.

Each episode offers insights and discussions, with special guests joining the cricket icons to discuss the sport's hottest topics.

In episode 18, Chris Woakes, who recently retired from international cricket, joins the Stick To Cricket team to look ahead to the upcoming tour to Australia and explain why he thinks his former-England teammates will win the series Down Under.

Watch the episode and read a selection of Chris's quotes below.

Woakes: England's best chance to win Down Under

I was hopeful that I would get the nod to be picked for the tour, obviously the shoulder happens and then you realise that realistically it was never going to happen.

I think the lads have got the best chance since 2010/11, so it would have been great to be a part of it. Obviously, it's not happened [for 14 years], but honestly - I think we really do have a great opportunity to win.

Woakes: Retiring was a relief

I'm feeling really good and content with my decision to retire and pleased with everything that's going on. I suppose when England play The Ashes it might sink in then... I sit here now, feeling great and content - almost relieved. It feels good to be sat on the other side of the fence [from the players].

I suppose it hasn't quite sunk in yet, with how quickly I've made the decision. I spoke to the people close to me, family, friends and stuff. It feels like the right time and the right decision...

Woakes: Bazball has evolved

The team has been building in the right direction over the last few years. We haven't got over the line in the last few series, so I can see why people still have their doubts.

We drew 2-2 with both Australia and India at home and you'd have liked to think we'd have got over the line in one of those series.

It just feels like the team has evolved a little bit. Obviously, we came out and it was this Bazball, crash, bang, wallop. I still don't like that saying and I know Baz doesn't.

Ben [Stokes] is always going to be looking to be on the front foot, look to be aggressive as a captain and set those more aggressive fields. But I think there's more of a tactical side to how they go about it now, a bit more of a thought process.

Woakes: I don't want Stokes bowling a long spell in Australia

As an England fan, I don't want Stokesy bowling the long, donkey overs. That's what you don't want - but you do need someone who can do that.

Maybe Gus Atkinson can bowl the longer spells.

Chris Woakes' team to face Australia in first Ashes Test in Perth



Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes

Jamie Smith

Gus Atkinson

Mark Wood

Jofra Archer

Shoaib Bashir

Stick To Cricket panel Ashes series predictions



Michael Vaughn: 2-2

Phil Tufnell: 2-2

Alastair Cook: 1-3 England

David Lloyd: 0-5 England

Chris Woakes: 2-3 England