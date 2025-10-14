Stick To Cricket Episode 17: Allan Lamb backs England to win the Ashes

Podcast team are joined by Allan Lamb and Gladstone Small

Lamb hails Stokes "England's best ever all-rounder"

Small says Botham was greatest with "total self-belief"

In episode 17, 1986/87 Ashes winning duo Allan Lamb and Gladstone Small join the Stick To Cricket team to tell stories from their victorious series and look ahead to England's upcoming 2025 tour to Australia.

Watch the episode and read a selection of Allan and Gladstone's quotes below.

Allan Lamb - England will win The Ashes

I rate England quite highly, because I think on the batting front we've probably got a better line-up than Australia. They edge us on the bowling, but if we can keep all our bowlers fit we have a chance.

I know we lack a spinner. The spinner is going to be quite vital. In Brisbane, I don't think [the Test match] will go three days there, because that pink ball is going to go all over the place, or it'll rain.

I think England can win 3-1.

Allan Lamb - Stokes has overtaken Botham

I've said recently that Ben Stokes is now England's best ever all-rounder. If you have a look at his record, it's better than [Ian Botham's] and he's won games like Beefy.

I saw Botham the other day and I said: "Beef, if you had stayed fitter, no one would have ever caught you."

Have a look at the records, there's nothing to lie about. Beefy was brilliant, but Stokes has gone ahead of him.

Gladstone Small - Elton John's role in my Ashes debut

Elton John was in Australia that summer in '86 with the Melbourne Philharmonic Orchestra, so he would do shows all over [the country].

Because he met the boys in '82/83 in New Zealand - a tour often referred to as the sex drugs and rock & roll tour, for some reason - he knew Botham, Lamb, David Gower.

On Boxing Day, befor the Test Match, Graham Dilley was bowling a few balls to Elton on the outfield at the MCG. [Dilley] pulled his hamstring.

I was doing the drinks, as was my role, when Mike Gatting said: "Stoney, stop doing the drinks because Dill has just pulled up bowling to Elton John."

That was how I played my first Ashes Test match.

Gladstone Small - Botham was the best English cricketer

Beef (Ian Botham) is the best English cricketer and all-rounder that I've seen play. Total self-belief, that's what you got from Beefy.

[His attitude was]: "I'm going to take the wickets, I'm going to score the runs - you just come with me, and we'll do it."

He dragged you along - that was his strength, for me, the self-belief he had in the game.