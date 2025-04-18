Pakistan Super League Tips Matches Eight and Nine: Warner and Amir two to follow

Kings short favs v Quetta

Warner 13/5 3.60 for the win

Sukltans struggling

Babar and Usama catch the eye

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

Friday 18 April, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators PSLT20 tips

A 65-run defeat against Lahore hasn't dampened the enthusiasm for Kings on the match odds market at least as they go off 1.8810/11 favourites. Alarm bells should be ringing, though, as it was a desperately poor performance with the bat.

Conceding 201 didn't look too shabby on a flat one as they kept Lahore's finishers in check during the death overs. Hasan Ali, with four wickets, was superb. So it was set up for a decent chase.

But Kings flopped. They were never in the hunt as they were rolled for just 136. One hopes they don't react by installing Kane Williamson into the XI. If so, alarm bells and a klaxon will be sounding/flashing.

Quera better? Not really. They suffered an almost identical loss to LQ. They conceded 219 and then were rolled for 140. That was less of a surprise because their batting looks weak enough that regular failures are on the cards.

In three innings at the National Stadium more than 200 has been busted. We do expect the wicket to take some wear and tear but it might be a bit early. Overs 196.5 on an early 20-over par line could look cheap.

Cheaper still may be Sportsbook's runs quotes for each team. They go over Kings at 180.5 at 5/61.84 with Quetta at 181.5. The first thing you'll spot is that these quotes are in line with pretty much a choice affair on match odds.

There are player bets of interest. David Warner should really cop at some stage and after two blanks he is approaching the win zone. Sportsbook go 13/53.60. Mohammad Amir is also a win-rate option for top Quetta bowler. He has at least looked in fine fettle on one of his two outings and gets a 16/54.20 quote.

For Quetta top bat, Akeal Hosein and Faheem Ashraf are two players to be betting at big numbers, particularly when surfaces tire. For now, though, Shoaib Malik, that wise old sage, catches the ey at 8/19.00. He's comfortably better than that on almost every win-rate filter down the years.

Recommended Bet Back David Warner top Kings bat SBK 11/4

Recommended Bet Back Mohammad Amir top Quetta bowler SBK 16/5

Recommended Bet Back Shoaib Malik top Quetta bat SBK 8/1

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

Saturday 19 April, 16:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans PSLT20 tips

Multan Sultans, runners-up for the last three season and table toppers in 2024, have lost their first two. And they weren't even close, going down by 47 runs against Islamabad United and Kings respectively. They may look a little short to casual observers, then, at a projected 1.804/5 to hit back.

They at least face a Zalmi side who have also lost their first two matches. And arguably they have done worse. The margin against United was 102 runs while Quetta beat them by 80. Certainly the latter defeat is of greater concern.

On a Rawalpindi road, it could come down to which team has the greater nous in the field. And that should almost certainly give the Sultans brains trust the edge. They actually kept United pretty quiet in 'Pindi and they were another example of a team being bang in it at the break only for the batting to flop. A chase of 203 isn't considreed insurmountable on this surface.

We do expect runs here and going overs on Sultans runs at 187.5 at 5/61.84 doesn' seem like too much of a risk. if they bat second we're essentially backing boith teams to score the same and the wicket is flat enough to reckon the tat both would be in for more.

Players to watch out for include Babar Azam. Babar started this tournament with a two-year win rate on top bat of 52.3%. With two blanks he is firmly in the win zone. Babar has an excellent record against Sultans, as one would expect. In 14 innings he has seven half-centuries and an average of 46 runs per innings. Often on flat surfaces we like to take team-mates (or rivals in this case) out of the equation and back our man for a 50. Sportsbook offer 13/82.63.

Usama Mir, likewise, dominated for Sultans with the ball. He has a win rate of 33.3%. Usama has 11 wickets in his last five against Zalmi so he should at least have the feelgood factor when running into bowl. That study includes three top-bowler wins. Sportsbook make him 16/54.20.

Recommended Bet Back Sultans over 187.5 runs SBK 5/6

Recommended Bet Back Usama Mir top Sultans bowler SBK 16/5

Recommended Bet Back Babar Azam to score 50 SBK 13/8

