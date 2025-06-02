IPL Final Tips: Back Kohli to deliver title glory for RCB

There will be a new name on the trophy after the final

Ahmedabad has been reliable for 200 runs or more first up

Punjab have the edge across the key metrics

Kohli primed for a score under pressure

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Tuesday 3 June, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL final team news

Punjab once again proved they were too strong for Mumbai, producing another extremely impressive win over their rivals in the qualifier. They showed admirable maturity at pressure moments to win easily.

What was most eyecatching about the success was how they strangled MI at the death when they could have conceded more than 220. Indeed, Mumbai were probably fortunate to get to as many as 203 with two pieces of sloppy fielding costing eight runs.

There was a big tick for Kyle Jamieson, who has replaced Marco Jansen. His economy rate of 7.5 was a major boost and suggests Jansen won't be a big miss. Yuz Chahal is fit again.

Possible Punjab bat XI: Arya, Prab Singh (Chahal sub), Inglis, Iyer, Wadhera, Stoinis, Shahshank, Omarzai, Jamieson, Vyshak, Arshdeep

RCB are likely to be unchanged from the team that thumped Punjab to book their final spot at the first time of asking. It is slightly surprising that they persist with Liam Lvingstone given Tim Seifert is available but they might argue he offers an emergency bowling option.

Josh Hazlewood is fit and firing after three wickets in the qualifier. Suyash Sharma's three for 17 was also a bonus as the impact player. Rajat Patidar, the skip, is fit again to lead in the field.

Possible RCB bat XI: Salt, Kohli, Patidar, Agarwal (Suyash sub), Livingstone,, Jitesh, Shepherd, Krunal, B Kumar, Dayal, Hazlewood

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

Ahmedabad has been a reliable road this IPL and we will surely get a specially prepared surface for the contest instead of one used in the last couple of weeks. More than 220 has been busted four times in eight and more than 200 seven times. The 20-over line at overs 202.5 is likely to prove a popular play.

The sixes line is at 18.5 with Sportsbook offering 8/11 overs. Punjab-MI produced 20 so six have won in eight at that mark. Punjab average 9.7 per game and RCB 7.2. The latter number suggests shorting RCB sixes at 9.5 for 8/111.73 is an against-the-tide call.

By the same token, Punjab for most sixes at 10/111.91 will catch attention and the better odds probably make that the smarter way to play.

Whatever happens, the IPL will have a first-time winner on Tuesday. And arguably it is one of the more fascinating finals in recent years because of the two sides' contrast of styles.

Punjab have chaos in their locker. RCB are more studious and all quiet efficiency. It is these qualities which prove more attractive for punters as RCB are made 1.9010/11 favourites. They have won the last two on head-to-head, squeezing Punjab expertly in Mullanpur.

But this is not Mullanpur. This is a road. And those who love their metrics will be raging that Punjab are outiders. On average team score, opposition score, sixes/fours per game, batting boundary percentage and dot ball percentage Punjab are superior. They also finished top of the standings.

It could come down to whether Punjab back themselves. Are they ready to be gung-ho in the biggest of games or will they wilt after being rolled for just 101 against RCB only days ago. It should be a concern that Suyash (twice) and Krunal Pandya have caused them significant problems.

The upshot may be that the prices are about right. But what we would expect is the side batting first to make decent use of the strip and bust that par line, meaning that Punjab have the potential to flip the odds and more for a trade.

Virat Kohli remains in majestic form. He will be well-backed for a sixth top-bat win of the season. He did top score in one of the head-to-heads this season and he matches up well against the probable Punjab attack, averaging a smidge under 40 from 109 balls. Eligible punters betting in the top bat market will get a free £5 bet should their selection hit a 50 or better. As ever, terms and conditions apply.

Betfair Sportsbook offer 8/52.60 for the Kohli top Bengaluru bat win but it may be that the man of the match market at 6/17.00 is the shrewd play. An RCB win and Kohli doing the minimum may mean the adjudicators are not capable of seeing anyone else through the tears.

Suyash is probably underrated at 4/15.00 for top bowler for RCB. Likewise spin may pay dividends for Punjab. Chahal has a strong record against the probable RCB top seven, claiming 16 wickets in 206 balls. He is 3/14.00.