England v West Indies Third ODI Tips: Rain makes Windies live bet chance

England 2-0 up in series with one ODI to play

The Oval contest may be disrupted by forecast rain

Root rescue act shows hosts are work in progress

Take a risk on Windies in reduced-overs clash in chase

Lewis might be value for top-bat win

England v West Indies

Tuesday 3 June, 13:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v West Indies Third ODI team news

England were grateful for a Joe Root masterclass that secured them the series on Sunday with a game to spare. Without Root's unbeaten 166 they would have succumbed to defeat.

With back-to-back wins, England are probably not in the business of resting key players to try different combinations. Their 12-month record doesn't justify that. Mind you, one can never underestimate the arrogance of the regime.

Tom Banton, Tom Hartley and Luke Wood are all in the squad but the latter two were late call-ups. Banton's only route in may be for Jamie Smith as opener. Smith is struggling in ODI.

Probable England XI: Duckett, Smith, Root, Brook, Buttler, Bethell, Jacks, Carse, Rashid, Potts, Mahmood

West Indies shuffled their pack for game two with Justin Graves and Jewel Andrew switching roles in the batting order. Andrew opened and recorded a duck so Evin Lewis may be in contention for a game.

Alternatively, Andrew may miss out for Sherfane Rutherford who could be available following the IPL. Shimron Hetmyer came into the XI at the expense of Amir Jangoo. Shamar Joseph might get a run out as a pace option with one from Alzarri Joseph or Jayden Seales rested.

Possible WI XI: King, Lewis, Carty, Hope, Greaves, Hetmyer/Rutherford, Forde, Chase, Motie, Joseph/Seales, Shamar

England v West Indies Third ODI pitch report

Six of the last eight day-night matches at The Oval have been won by the team batting second. The run rate on that study is 5.99 with a mark of 5.8 and 6.1 batting first and second respectively.

England beat New Zealand in the last day-nighter played there in 2023. They posted 368. It was something of an outlier, with the hosts rolled for 110 versus India the year before, and no score higher than 250 in the previous three first-innings.

The weather may be the key factor. The forecast suggests there is a strong chance of a reduction in overs with a 70% chance of rain from 11:00 through to 16:00. A reminder, then, that the 50-over line protects punters if any overs are lost.

West Indies should have levelled the series in Cardiff but they lost control of the game at crucial junctures, both towards the end of each innings. England, as you would expect from a team on a poor run, were sloppy and there for the taking. The match odds market agrees to an extent, hence the cut from 6.6011/2 to 4.804/1 on the visitors.

Batting first, the Windies were well set for a winning total at 258 for four in the 44th but lost three quick wickets and committed the cardinal sin of not using their full overs. The 14 balls they wasted would have made all the difference.

They then chucked it away with the ball. At 133 for five, England were on the ropes but West Indies looked a team without a threat or clue from that point.

A shorter contest should be right up their street. They have showed they can be competitive but don't quite have the stamina for the long haul. Something over 35 overs would suit them. They're worth a small interest, keeping the toss bias on side.

Recommended Bet Back West Indies batting 2nd EXC 4.8

Root has an excellent record at The Oval. In nine innings, he has recorded one ton and four 50s. It makes the 3/14.00 appealing about another top-bat win. The 11/102.11 about a fifty takes others out of the equation.

With the potential for a loss of overs we do have to be aware that openers should be at an advantage. Ben Duckett is a fair option at 10/34.33 for top England bat while Banton gets a 5s quote.

For Windies, Lewis is eyecatching at 4/15.00. A feast or famine type, he struck a brilliant 176 from 130 on this ground against England in 2017. The feel good factor might make all the difference