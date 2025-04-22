Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: This week's best bets and 9/1 name the finalists tip

Cricket...Only Bettor Indian Premier League 2025 latest

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has passed the halfway stage and the table is taking shape, along with the Betfair markets.

In this week's episode, Ed Hawkins, Richard Mann and Paul Krishnamurty predict which teams they think will reach the final.

They also recommend the best bets for three games: Sunrisers v Mumbai, RCB v Rajasthan and Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings.

Our experts fill you in on the pitches, team news and latest odds for all three.

Gujarat Titans 4.77/2 are in a strong position, with points in the bank and that is why they are the favourites to go all the way.

Mumbai Indians 5.49/2 come next in the market but may still be overrated. Punjab Kings 6.611/2 are a good bet, accoring to Paul, thanks in part to their batting power.

Richard thinks this is not a vintage year and argues that even a flawed team could be champion in 2025.

The tournament is a six-horse race but our experts disagree about where the value lies in the Betfair Sportsbook IPL market on which two teams will reach the final.

All agree, however, that it is a cracking market and recommend their best bets to reach the tournament showpiece next month.

Will the teams at the top and bottom of the table start playing with freedom and hit some big scores?

Will the teams at the top and bottom of the table start playing with freedom and hit some big scores?

