Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Take on Pooran power with sixes short

Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals

Tuesday 22 April, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals IPL team news

Lucknow Super Giants are going well with five wins from eight, including a come-from-behind success against Rajasthan Royals last time out.

They managed to defend 180. That they got as many was thanks to Abdul Samad, who hit 30 from 10. Having criticised him for cheap, no-pressure runs this was a key innings from Samad.

LSG swapped out Mitch Marsh and Ayush Badoni, two batters, as subs. They may return to Ravi Bishnoi being the switch player. Mayank Yadav, the pacer who has been declared fit to play, was not included.

Possible LSG XI: Markram, Marsh (Bishnoi sub), Pooran, Pant, Badoni, Miller, Samad, Shardul, Rathi, Deep, Avesh

Delhi Capitals have retained second spot from the latest round. They were beaten by Gujarat Titans. Well beaten in fact. Added to their struggles against Royals when they got up in a Super Over, there may be a mini crisis of confidence in the camp.

Despite setting GT 203, they were never really in the hunt to defend. Guajarat won by seven wickets. But they at least got their selection correct. Dropping Jake Fraser-McGurk was way overdue. Abishek Porel moved up to open with Donovan Ferreira added as an impact player. Faf Du Plessis appears to still be injured.

Possible DC XI: Porel (Ferreira sub), Nair, Rahul, Axar, Stubbs, Ashutosh, Vipraj, Starc, Kuldeep, Mohit, Mukesh

Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals IPL pitch report

In the 18 IPL matches at Lucknow, unders 175 has won ten times in first-innings. The 20-over line may be set in that range. Sportsbook offer unders LSG runs at 174.5 at 5/61.84. It feels more sensible to be shorting these quotes on a tricky pitch because the possibility of a poor display from the opposition batting first is an automatic winner.

In 13 of the 18 matches the sixes have come under the 16.5 mark which Sportsbook offer. It always feels risky shorting when Lucknow, who have hit more sixes than anyone thanks to Nic Pooran, are involved. But Delhi redress the balance. They are fourth bottom in the sixes table with 59 in seven games.

Recommended Bet Back under 16.5 sixes SBK 5/6

Lucknow are 1.9210/11 with Delhi 2.0621/20. With LSG enjoying home advantage and proving to be more than competitive, it is perhaps not surprising that they are considered favourites for this one.

But we would be surprised if there wasn't a gulf between the teams when it comes down to it. LSG have shown tremendous mettle to overcome injuries and mount a play-off charge but Delhi do appear to have the egde.

And that edge is with the ball. Delhi are tighter at 9.2 economy compared to LSG's 9.9. It might not seem like a big gap but it hints at superior nous. Pace off for Delhi in the form of Axar Patel, the superb Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam could make the difference against the LSG hitters who want to swing with abandon.

In a potential close game this is another opportunity to hit the tie market for a trade chance. A low-scoring contest is expected so it would not be a surprise if this went to the wire.

The tie is at 50.049/1 and we're looking for a back-to-lay into low teens as the runs come down in the death overs. In an ideal world we're looking for around 8-12 to be defended off the final over.

As stated previously David Miller is on our radar for top LSG bat. On slower pitches, he may be required to come in for a late dash to take the win with a 30 or 40. Sportsbook offer 11/112.00. Miller has a good hitting record against Mitchell Starc and is likely to be taking him on at the death. We also note the 16s on offer that the most likely winners of the top bats, Pooran and KL Rahul, are paired in a Sportsbook double special.

Recommended Bet Back David Miller top LSG bat SBK 11/1

