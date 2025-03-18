Indian Premier League

Listen to Cricket Only Bettor: The IPL ultimate betting guide part 3

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Jasprit Bumrah bowling
Jasprit Bumrah's fitness problems are a concern for Mumbai Indians

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 on Saturday the Cricket...Only Bettor team complete their tournament preview, recommend their best bets and share tips for the opening match...

  • Cricket...Only Bettor previews the Indian Premier League 2025

  • Team profiles, players to watch and the best bets

  • Ed Hawkins and co recommend outright markets tips

  • Preview of Saturday's opening match in the IPL

  • Get a free cricket bet every time your team wins

IPL Saturday Superboost

Betfair are offering punters a brilliant superboost for Kolkata Knight Riders v RC Bengaluru - the first match of the Indian Premier League 2025 - and the focus is on a legend of the game.

Virat Kholi hit 38 sixes in IPL 2024, on the way to becoming the season's top run-scorer, so the chance to back Kohli to hit a six at 6/42.50 boosted from 4/61.67 in this year's curtain-raiser is not one to miss. 

Recommended Bet

Back Virat Kohli to hit a six WAS 4/6 NOW

SBK6/4

Listen to Betfair's Cricket...Only Bettor podcasts as the team complete their in-depth preview of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and recommend their best bets in the third of three special episodes. 

Cricket... Only Bettor IPL preview part 3

The IPL outright winner market has seen frenetic activity as the start of the tournament's 18th edition approaches and that's a reflection of the mounting excitement.

So which team do Sam Collins, Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann believe have the full-package that's required to take the title? 

Are Sunrisers Hyderabad worthy outright favourites?

Are defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders good value to retain the title? 

How will Mumbia Indians fare with Jasprit Bumrah struggling for fitness? Badly, according to Paul who thinks the IPL's most successful team may be destined to finished bottom in 2025. 

IPL 2025 outright predictions, tips and insight

Get predictions for the top four teams and find out who our experts expect to be in the final.

The team also discuss the top batsman and bowler markets, highlighting the key tournament trends along the way, and provide the all-important grounds guide.

IPL 2024 final.jpg

Finally, the team preview Saturday's opening match Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Read Ed Hawkins' IPL previews as he weights up every match from the opener to the final and recommends his best bets on Betting.Betfair.

Now listen to Cricket Only Bettor: Indian Premier League previews 1 and 2

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Max Liu

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Cricket Tips

Stick to Cricket Episode One: Ben Stokes' leadership and Bazball with nous

  • Editor
Stick To Cricket Episode One
Major League Cricket

MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Orcas underrated for 'shock' win

  • Ed Hawkins
Nic Pooran
Major League Cricket

Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders MLC Tips: Muscle-bound Freedom have six appeal

  • Ed Hawkins
Glenn Phillips

England Cricket

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Orcas underrated for 'shock' win

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

Best bets busting 23 points

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

Ultimate betting guide to England v India

  • Joe Dyer