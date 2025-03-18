Listen to Cricket Only Bettor: The IPL ultimate betting guide part 3

Cricket...Only Bettor previews the Indian Premier League 2025

Team profiles, players to watch and the best bets

Ed Hawkins and co recommend outright markets tips

Preview of Saturday's opening match in the IPL

Get a free cricket bet every time your team wins

IPL Saturday Superboost

Betfair are offering punters a brilliant superboost for Kolkata Knight Riders v RC Bengaluru - the first match of the Indian Premier League 2025 - and the focus is on a legend of the game.

Virat Kholi hit 38 sixes in IPL 2024, on the way to becoming the season's top run-scorer, so the chance to back Kohli to hit a six at 6/42.50 boosted from 4/61.67 in this year's curtain-raiser is not one to miss.

Recommended Bet Back Virat Kohli to hit a six WAS 4/6 NOW SBK 6/4

Listen to Betfair's Cricket...Only Bettor podcasts as the team complete their in-depth preview of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and recommend their best bets in the third of three special episodes.

Cricket... Only Bettor IPL preview part 3

The IPL outright winner market has seen frenetic activity as the start of the tournament's 18th edition approaches and that's a reflection of the mounting excitement.

So which team do Sam Collins, Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann believe have the full-package that's required to take the title?

Are Sunrisers Hyderabad worthy outright favourites?

Are defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders good value to retain the title?

How will Mumbia Indians fare with Jasprit Bumrah struggling for fitness? Badly, according to Paul who thinks the IPL's most successful team may be destined to finished bottom in 2025.

IPL 2025 outright predictions, tips and insight

Get predictions for the top four teams and find out who our experts expect to be in the final.

The team also discuss the top batsman and bowler markets, highlighting the key tournament trends along the way, and provide the all-important grounds guide.

Finally, the team preview Saturday's opening match Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Read Ed Hawkins' IPL previews as he weights up every match from the opener to the final and recommends his best bets on Betting.Betfair.