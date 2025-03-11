Indian Premier League

Listen to Cricket Only Bettor: Indian Premier League preview

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma
Will Rohit Sharma fire Mumbai to IPL glory in 2025?

Listen to the latest episodes of Cricket Only Bettor as the team preview the Indian Premier League 2025 in a special series and discuss the betting...

Listen to Betfair's Cricket...Only Bettor podcasts as the team preview the Indian Premire League (IPL) and recommend their best bets in two special episodes. 

After correctly predicting that New Zealand would reach the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, our experts are turning their attention to the T20 franchise tournament that begins on 22 March

Cricket... Only Bettor IPL preview part 1

Cricket... Only Bettor IPL preview part 2

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the joint favourites on Betfair. Has the market got it right?

Which teams have done good business since last season and which have made some odd acquisitions? 

Which teams from the middle of the market could challenge and which are likely to struggle in 2025?

Across these special episodes, Cricket...Only Bettor host Ed Hawkins, guests Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann discuss all of these questions and more.

They look at the key players and pinpoint where the value lies in the Betfair IPL markets.

Read Ed Hawkins' IPL previews as he weights up every match from the opener to the final and recommends his best bets on Betting.Betfair.

Now read the latest cricket previews and get our experts' best bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Caribbean Premier League

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Final Tips: Guyana underrated for glory

  • Ed Hawkins
Alex hales
Twenty20

India v Pakistan Asia Cup T20 Tips: Gamble on Pakistan for chase upset

  • Ed Hawkins
Haris Rauf
England

Ireland v England Third T20 Tips: Buttler to deliver at 5/2

  • Ed Hawkins
Adil Rashid

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Final Tips: Guyana underrated for glory

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1