Listen to Cricket Only Bettor: Indian Premier League preview

Cricket...Only Bettor previews the Indian Premier League 2025
Team profiles, players to watch and the best bets
Listen to Betfair's Cricket...Only Bettor podcasts as the team preview the Indian Premire League (IPL) and recommend their best bets in two special episodes.
After correctly predicting that New Zealand would reach the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, our experts are turning their attention to the T20 franchise tournament that begins on 22 March.
Cricket... Only Bettor IPL preview part 1
Cricket... Only Bettor IPL preview part 2
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the joint favourites on Betfair. Has the market got it right?
Which teams have done good business since last season and which have made some odd acquisitions?
Which teams from the middle of the market could challenge and which are likely to struggle in 2025?
Across these special episodes, Cricket...Only Bettor host Ed Hawkins, guests Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann discuss all of these questions and more.
They look at the key players and pinpoint where the value lies in the Betfair IPL markets.
Read Ed Hawkins' IPL previews as he weights up every match from the opener to the final and recommends his best bets on Betting.Betfair.
