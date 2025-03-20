IPL 2025 Winner: Betfair punters back Mumbai Indians for sixth title

Thirty per cent of IPL winner bets for Mumbai

Sunrisers are favourites with two days to go

Betfair are offering punters a brilliant superboost for Kolkata Knight Riders v RC Bengaluru - the first match of the Indian Premier League 2025 - and the focus is on a legend of the game.

Virat Kholi hit 38 sixes in IPL 2024, on the way to becoming the season's top run-scorer, so the chance to back Kohli to hit a six at 6/42.50 boosted from 4/61.67 in this year's curtain-raiser is not one to miss.

Betfair punters are putting their money on Mumbai Indians to win a record-extending sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) title ahead of Saturday's first match of the annual T20 tournament.

The most successful team in the competition's history are capabale of going all the way again in 2025, according to bettors.

A whopping 30% of bets in the winner market have been for Mumbai 5.85/1 who lead the popularity stakes by a considerable distance, even though Sunrisers Hyderabad 5.59/2 are the favourites.

Sunrisers finished as runners-up in 2024 and, ahead of a season when they are determined to go one better, have received 20% of bets in the outright winner market.

Chennai Super Kings 5.95/1 got the second most bets with 20%. Team with the fewest bets were Lucknow 18.535/2 who attracted only 2%. As we will see below, however, no team should be ruled or, conversely, over-hyped before a ball has been bowled.

All 10 IPL teams in with a chance

The market indicates that the outcome of the 2025 IPL is unpredictable and punters are eagerly-anticipating the tournament's start this weekend. Once things get underway, we should get a clearer picture of which teams will be challenging this season. Until then, it's uncertain and the market reflects that.

Mumbai are second favourites and their popularity shows bettors are keeping faith despite talismanic bowler Jasprit Bumrah's battle for fitness.

He sustained a back injury while playing for India in January and has been out since, missing his nation's glorious ICC Trophy campaign. Mumbai's chances of winning the IPL in 2025 may depend on his participation, at least that is the view of Betting.Betfair cricket expert Ed Hawkins who believes the Indians are a bet to finish bottom at 25/126.00.

So there we have it, the team that has attracted the most bets in the winner market is also a dark horse to finish 10th. That's proof of how unpredictable IPL 2025 is and even more reason than ever for punters to read the expert insight on Betting.Betfair from Ed and others.

