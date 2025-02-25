Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: Champions Trophy best bets, predictions and analysis

Best bets, pitch info and more Champions Trophy insight

Are favourites India unstoppable in Dubai?

England must improve batting against Afghanistan

Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty, Richard Mann and Sam Collins have the best bets and angles for four Champions Trophy matches, including England v Afghanistan and Pakistan v Bangladesh, in this week's episode of Cricket...Only Bettor. The podcast team have enjoyed the first week of the ODI tournament and celebrated a few winners. In this episode they target more, recommending their best bets. They look ahead to the knockout rounds and ask, can anyone stop India?

There is also the latest on the pitches and extended analysis of England who suffered defeat in their opening match against Australia and now face a crucial showdown with Afghanistan.

Will Afghanistan shock England in Champions Trophy?

Here's a selection of what the podcast team had to say about England on this week's show.

Ed: "England's [total of] 352 against Australia was under par... England can't play spin. They have a poor record chasing and have lost seven of their last 11. Afghanistan have to bat first [if they are to win]."

Richard: "In theory on this surface, Afghanistan will be out-muscled. They don't have enough power in their batting line-up and England do. But England have been poor recently, particularly against spin. Aghanistan could bowl 40 overs of spin. On that basis, they could be the value here.

Paul: "Afghanistan are definitely value... I think Afghanistan's bowlers are going to cause England problems. The Aghanistan batsmen are not world beaters but they are solid."

