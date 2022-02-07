Next England Cricket Coach Betting: Justin Langer is odds-on favourite

Justin Langer is the 5/6 favourite to become England's next Test cricket coach just days after he quit the Australia job.

Chris Silverwood was sacked by the ECB following England's Ashes humiliation Down Under in December and January.

Langer was in charge of the Aussies as they romped to a 4-0 series victory, so he certainly knows how to identify England's weaknesses.

He declined to extend his deal with Australia following the series and England's Director of Cricket Andrew Strauss said of Langer: "I wouldn't rule him out."

With England in the doldrums following the Ashes, Langer could be the man to reverse their fortunes.

He has restored Australia to dominance since taking over in 2018 in the wake of the sandpaper ball tampering scandal, so is no stranger to a rebuilding job.

He is not afraid to take on the big name players and clashed with Test captain Pat Cummins during his stint with Australia.

Australian former-England coach Trevor Bayliss is reported to be in line for the Australia job. If he gets it, and Langer succeeds Silverwood, then next year's Ashes series could be between two Aussie coaches.

Gary Kirsten was the previous favourite for the England job but is now 9/4 to replace Chris Silverwood, with Alex Stewart next at 3/1, Paul Collingwood 7/2 and another famous Aussie, Ricky Ponting, is 5/1.

Collingwood was today confirmed as interim head coach for England's Test series in the West Indies.

The ECB will be looking to get an appointment in place ahead of taking on India in a home Test series this summer.