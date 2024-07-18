England v West Indies Second Test Tips: Windies must bowl first to stand a chance
Ed Hawkins has all the angles, stats and trade options for game two from Trent Bridge which starts from Thursday as West Indies aim to hit back from a beating...
-
West Indies have to get a foothold with ball
-
Pitch report suggests seam and swing
-
Windies lack experience
-
Don't miss the Exchange strategy
England v West Indies
Thursday 18 July, 11:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
England v West Indies second Test team news
England have pulled a surprise with their selection for the first Test of the post-Anderson era. They have picked 34-year-old Mark Wood instead of Dillon Pennington. It's evolution rather than revolution.
At least they cannot be accused of obsession about a distant Ashes series. Wood is a selection for the here and now and will bring experience alongside Gus Atkinson and Shoaib Bashir. Atkinson, 12 wickets on debut, is far from the finished article and England recognise that.
Named XI: Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Smith, Woakes, Wood, Atkinson, Bashir
West Indies may resist the temptation for wholesale changes. Quite right. Their players desperately need to adjust to English conditions. A symptom of a heavy defeat Lord's in the first Test was a solitary warm-up in Beckenham. They should improve for the run.
There were glimmers of hope. Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge at least got starts with the bat. There will be more alarm at the pricey nature of Alzarri Joseph's bowling display. Joseph has to do better.
Jayden Seales looks like attack leader and given his stint with Sussex this season it was perhaps no surprise that he hit his line and length.
Probable XI: Brathwaite, M Louis, McKenzie, Athanaze, Hodge, Holder, Da Silva, Alzarri, Motie, Joseph, Seales
England v West Indies second Test pitch report
There have been only two Tests in the last five years at Trent Bridge. England were bowled out for 183 in first-innings against India in 2021 but a washout on day five saved them from a probable defeat. A year later they chased 299 in 50 overs to beat New Zealand in the fourth as Bazball came of age. Both sides busted 500 in the first dig. In 13 Championship 'all-out' scores this term, seven have been under 300.
If there is gloom and cloud, it could swing. If the sun is out the pitch can be flat. The forecast for the morning of day one, at the moment, suggests a tricky batting time.
West Indies must be praying they win the flip. The success of seamers and swingers - Stuart Broad 21 wickets in his last five there and Anderson 20 in four- more than hint at the type of bowler rewarded.
A first punting port of call may well be to short West indies runs batting first. Their runs line at under 193.5 looks about right at present. Alternatively wait for the semblance of a partnership (20 or 30) up front and look to short around 230 at 2.206/5 on the innings market.
England v West Indies second Test match prediction
England are 1.141/7 with West Indies continuing to drift. They are now 16.5031/2. The draw is 16.015/1. There would need to be at least a whole day washed out to rain for the latter and at the moment the forecast suggests that's bigger odds.
So how to play? Obviously England are priced prohibitively. We are left with trying to build a rationale case to back the Windies. It is a tough task because they lack experienced Test players. With that in mind the performances of skip Kraigg Brathwaite and Joseph were dreadfully poor at HQ.
It is probable that West Indies get better. But overturning a defeat by an innings is some leap. Their only route to victory seems to be bowling first in swing-heavy conditions and then making use of them to roll England for sub 200. But that is beginning to sound like the blueprint for a trade.
England v West Indies second Test Exchange strategy
That is fraught with difficulty, too. As we saw in game one, West Indies were just never in the game. From ball one their price just got bigger and bigger, failing to give traders the chance to manage a position from a high starting point.
So a return to such a strategy has to be caveated, as discussed, with the toss in their favour. They cannot be relied upon to score the runs required and no matter how many they may not take the chunks out of their price required. So this must be a bowl first, first-innings only play.
If they can pinch quick wickets with the ball hooping, double your stake on the lay button at around half their starting odds.
Now read the Second Test Player Tips HERE!
Cricket... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Recommended bets
Ed Hawkins P-L
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Chaos and runs in the offing
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1