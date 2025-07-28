England v India Betting: Fifth Test odds, predictions and more for The Oval

England odds-on to complete 3-1 series win

Root and Stokes favourites to star at The Oval

Read in-depth previews and get 5th Test tips

India's batters dug in to keep alive their series against England at Old Trafford so this week's fifth and final Test, which starts on Thursday at The Oval, will be a thrilling decider.

England v India Betting Odds - Stokes' men 10/11 1.91 to win

England lead 2-1. They are 10/111.91 on Betfair Sportsbook to win the fifth Test and enjoy a 3-1 series victory.

Another draw is 10/34.33 but, as there has only been one in this series, you can see why it is the biggest price. This England team does not play for draws and India need to go for victory because, at 2-1 down, another stalemate does nothing for them.

India are 2/13.00 to win the final Test and level the series. The last Test series between the teams that was played in England ended 2-2. Ben Stokes and his players will be disappointed if they cannot secure the victory.

The Betfair Predicts graph shows that Betfair Exchange punters are backing the hosts to wrap up a series win.

They will want to head to Australia for the winter Ashes with a series win over India under their belts and 3-1 would do very nicely indeed.

Root and Gill are runs favourites for Oval Test

Joe Root's 150 at Old Trafford took him up to second on the all-time Test run-scorers' list. It was his 38th century and followed the one he scored at Egbaston in the third Test.

Root is in fine form and is 7/24.50 to be England's top runscorer in the first innings at The Oval.

India captain Shubman Gill was brilliant in the first two Tests, especially the second where he scored 269 and 161, before failing at Lord's. He rediscovered his touch in the second innings at Old Trafford and his century helped his team save the game.

Gill will be gunning for victory at The Oval so do not be surprised if he produces another captain's innings. He is 10/34.33 to be India's first inning top runs scorer.

Stokes and Bumrah favourites to take wickets at The Oval

When it comes to who will take the wickets for each team in the first innings, uncertainty surrounds two key players.

Stokes was England's best bowler at Old Trafford by a long way - not to mention back to his best with the bat - and took five wickets in India's first innings. It was his second man of the match performance in a row and he is 10/111.00 to make it three this week.

It was made even more remarkable by Stokes' obvious difficulties, as he repeatedly clutched his right bicep and his legs in pain. He said after the match that it was "very unlikely" he will miss the decisive final Test but punters may still think twice before backing him at 7/24.50 to take the most wickets for England in India's first innings.

Other options for England include Jofra Archer 13/53.60 and Brydon Carse 3/14.00.

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, is 15/82.88 to do the damage for India in England's first trip to the crease. He took two wickets as bowlers toiled against England's batters at Old Trafford and will look to rediscover the form that saw him take five wickets in the first innings at Lord's.

The stage is set for a mouthwatering finale to a series that has gripped fans since it began in June. Read Betting.Betfair for in-depth previews, including Ed Hawkins' best bets for The Oval, and more in the coming days.