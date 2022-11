Bettors think India v England winner goes all way

New Zealand fancied to beat Pakistan

Every match previewed on Betting.Betfair

The winner of England's T20 World Cup semi-final against India on Thursday will go on to win the tournament, according to the latest odds on the Betfair Exchange.

England narrowly beat Sri Lanka after a nervous run chase to progress from the Super 12s to the semi-finals. They had beaten New Zealand earlier in the week.

Jos Buttler and his teammates will need to raise their game if they are to beat India.

Bettors are not writing them off with India 1.9210/11 marginal favourites and England 2.0811/10.

India's Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer at this World Cup with 246 and Suryakumar Yadav is not far behind with 225. Alex Hales' is England's top scorer at 125 runs.

Our cricket tipster Ed Hawkins will preview India v England on Wednesday.

Ed's preview of the first semi-final is already up and our man is backing the upset.

On the eve of the match New Zealand are 1.845/6 with Pakistan 2.186/5.