New Zealand v England second T20 Tips: Strong bets as bowlers set to dominate

Kiwis set out stall for low-scoring fight

England selection is poorly balanced

Hagley Oval looks green

No rain forecast

Henry still outstanding for performance win

New Zealand v England

Monday 20 October, 07:15

TV: Live on TNT

New Zealand v England Second T20 team news

New Zealand lined up exactly as expected for game one, returning Rachin Ravindra to the line-up and relying on wily old heads Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. As stated before, it isn't the most aggressive trio but maybe they recognise that conditions do not require big boy power for this series.

Besides, their strength has always been with the ball. And even in the rain-ruined opener at Hagley Oval they proved that. The Kiwis were arguably in control having restricted England to 153 for six. Each of their six bowlers took a wicket. In that regard, New Zealand were relentless.

It probably should have been better for New Zealand. They looked rusty in the field with spilled chances. They will be better for the run in that context.

Probable New Zealand XI: Seifert, Conway, Robinson, Chapman, Mitchell, Jacobs, Bracewell, Santner, Jamieson, Henry, Duffy

England put much of their faith in their batting line-up in the first match. Whether they change tactics from a line-up which looked poorly balanced and may be required to defend something small again remains to be seen.

Sure, there is much to be swanky about with Jordan Cox down at No 7 having also included (surprisingly) Tom Banton but the persistent query with this sort of England strategy is: where is your sixth bowler?

In game one England had five decent options with the ball but had their been trouble, as there so often is regardless of who you are or who you are playing, Jacob Bethell would have had to step in.

Probable England XI: Buttler, Salt, Brook, Bethell, Banton, S Curran, Cox, Carse, Dawson, Rashid, L Wood

New Zealand v England second T20 pitch report

The good news is that, at the time of writing, the weather forecast is clear. The caveat is that was the situation for the first match.

We can be confident, however, that these are bowler-friendly conditions. The Hagley Oval surface was green and did plenty. We're not convinced we will see a complete change. It's now eight of the last 12 first-innings that the team batting first has gone under 160.

That brings the Kiwis into focus for a short because, in all conditions, they're averaging 165 match runs in their last ten. It is fair to reckon they might not be blasting here. Sportsbook's under 164.5 total match runs looks a short at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back New Zealand under 164.5 match runs SBK 5/6

New Zealand are 2.206/5 with England 1.768/11. For the first match New Zealand were bigger at 2.407/5 and England slightly shorter at 1.705/7. Fingers crossed that the market matures and we can get around 2.305/4 about the hosts.

The strategy was to play a waiting game to see what the conditions were like because New Zealand desperately needed a leveller to take the pressure off their batters. Unsurprisingly their brains trust has recognised that and they have brought their excellent bowling attack into play.

The Kiwis, then, represent value for the win. This should be a tight, low-scoring affair. It could be that New Zealand's better balance and brains beats England's gung-ho brawn. There's nothing wrong with trading New Zealand to favourite status, either, if letting a match odds bet is not for you.

Tim Seifert is still returning the money at a 50% rate on top bat. As opener and the prospect of a low-scoring affair is in play, Sportsbook's 3/14.00 will have strong appeal. Jos Buttler went in the first clash with a 33% hit rate. He was pipped by Sam Curran. Sportsbook go 5/23.50. It would be a surprise if he didn't win in the series.

Matt Henry easily won for us on the player performance market and we can go long again at 20.5 for 5/61.84. Henry has eight wins in the last 11 at the mark and it's a bit of a gimme in all honesty.

Recommended Bet Back Matt Henry over 20.5 performance points SBK 5/6

Now read the latest episode of Stick to Cricket here.