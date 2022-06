Netherlands v England

Sunday 19 June, 10:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

As discussed in the match preview, England need to break even more records or experiment in game two if the series risks is not going to become something of a farce.

But although the series is irrelevant, there is a clear edge for punters. Transpose England's top-bat market with the top match bat market and you have a plethora of value. Surely no Dutchman is going to oust an Englishman?

Jos Buttler smashed 162 from 60, Phil Salt 122 from 93 and Liam Livingstone 66 from 22. Not even the 'pedestrian' by comparison, Dawid Malan, is a target considering his 125 from 109. In notching that score he became only the second Englishman to have a century across all three formats.

So Jason Roy is 5/2 on top England and 16/5 top match, Salt 3/1 to 6/1, Buttler 7/2 to 5/1 and Malan 4/1 to 7/1. The odd one out is Livingstone who, bizarrely, is 7/1 to score most runs for England but 11/2 to be overall top match runscorer. Dutching Roy, Salt, Buttler and Malan for top match is an option.

Roy and Salt's individual runs are available to go over at 5/6 and 10/11 respectively at 33.5 and 36.5.

We should note the in-play value. Buttler's price, as you would expect, reached whopping heights in that England innings.

Timing is, of course, everything but the best advice could be to wait for inflated prices on Buttler and Livingstone once those above them have around 40-50. You can big improvement on their starting prices for top England bat. Bet the Sportsbook markets here

We're not worried about Livingstone batting at No 6 because he should really go in ahead of Eoin Morgan, who was out for a golden duck.

If that doesn't tell Morgan that his time is up we're not sure what will. he has already stated that he's unlikely to be fit enough to play every game so he must be aware that time has caught up with him.

Instead of going on too long, Morgan should take pride in the knocks by the likes of Buttler and Livingstone. Without his approach and the environment he created, neither innings would have been possible. it's time for him to step down gracefully.

Top England bat wins/matches last 2 years

Bairstow 4/12

Morgan 3/11

Billings 2/9

S Curran 1/7

Root 1/5

Malan 1/6

Salt 1/4

Buttler 1/7

Roy 0/11

Moeen 0/10

Dutch courage

Another top-bat bad beat. Max O'Dowd had the win in his pocket with a solid run-a-ball 55 in game one. With flowing hair out of the back of his crash helmet, O'Dowd looked cavalier.

Alas he couldn't go on and he opened the door for Scott Edwards to steal it at the death after he was allowed the luxury of playing himself in.

We highlighted both as the only Dutch of value because of their record on win rates in the last three years. As you can see from the data below, both remain a wager at a boosted 4/1 and 11/2 respectively.

It's a surprise that the Dutch are not picking pacers Valerie Kingma or Fred Klaassen. They have been consistent wicket-takers and were named in the squad. Kingma is 3/1 for top Dutch bowler. It's not a bad price but Klaassen looks skinny at 11/4. Bet the Sportsbook markets here

Top Netherlands bat wins/matches last 3 years

O'Dowd 5/15

Edwards 5/18