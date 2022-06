Netherlands v England

Sunday 19 June, 10:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Dutch downed

It's hard not to feel sorry for the Dutch. They came into the series rather pleased with themselves after a competitive, if not fruitless showing, against West Indies. It only took an hour or so for them to realise that England were on a different stratosphere to even the Windies.

There were some creditable performances. Fifties for Max O'Dowd and Scott Edwards felt like small wins. Logan van Beek's relatively economical figures suggest he's got something. Shane Snater too given the nip that did for Jason Roy.

Alas that early wicket served only to awaken the beast. Still, it is perhaps a surprise that there was no room for either Fred Klaassen or Valerie Kingma, two of their more potent pacers in recent times in the XI. That could change.

Possible XI: Singh, O'Dowd, Musa, T Cooper, De Leede, Edwards, van Beek, Seelar, Dutt, Kingma, Klaasen

England need to experiment

At some stage this series becomes utterly pointless for England. Maybe that time is now. Yes, they have smashed records and sent a warning to the world but is anyone really impressed?.

Soon it will become the biggest kid in the school pummelling a reception-age sprat over and over. No-one wants to see that. It ain't big, funny or clever.

The best option for England is to try to experiment. Might Sam Curran be used as a pinch-hitter? What might happen if Buttler were to open given Roy's star seems to be descending? Luke Wood and David Payne should be given a workout.

Eoin Morgan may not be fit enough for such a quick turnaround. His golden duck ensures that chatter over his future won't stop. Nor should it. He should bow out gracefully as he can't keep up with the likes of Messrs Buttler and Livingstone.

Possible XI: Salt, Roy, Malan, Livingstone, Buttler, Moeen, Morgan, S Curran, Rashid, Willey, Payne

Pitch report

We know the Amstelveen surface is flat and true. So it's just a question of working out what each team is capable of in their first-innings.

Netherlands' 266 in reply to England's monster 498 was about what was to be expected following the contest with West Indies. So we will be checking Sportsbook's price for both teams to score 250. We might get 5/6.

England's runs par line is likely to be set at the 420 mark one would have thought. Whether they can go as big again remains the only remotely valuable insight into the remaining two games.

There seems little chance there will be any value on runs. In-play we would expect England to double their score at the 30 over mark. Alternatively in the last ten we would be expecting a 15 runs per over rate. All useful numbers to use in a strategy. Bet the runs markets here here

No trade chance

Netherlands are 23.022/1. England are 1.041/25. It is rare indeed that we have a contest such as this where it is almost impossible to find room for a trade. But this takes the biscuit.

What would Netherlands require to do to shave even a couple of points off? A second cheap wicket in the first powerplay bowling first? It doesn't matter what the Dutch get, or how quickly they get them, if they were to bat first. England will chase anything.

Tops value

Rou has been boosted to 3/1 for top England runscorer. But it's now zero wins in 12. And we know Sportsbook like to get him in the book because they don't rate him. They might have a point.

Buttler is 7/2. Twin centurions Phil Salt and Dawid Malan are 3/1 and 4/1. Livingstone catches the eye at 7s. He is the one man capable of keeping with Buttler.

Buttler took the match gong in game one and this time gets a quote of 9/2. Livingstone is 11/2, Salt 6 and Malan 7s. Bet the Sportsbook markets here