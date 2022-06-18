</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/sunday-football-tips-back-martinez-to-be-a-menace-for-atlanta-180622-1063.html">Sunday Football Tips: Back Martinez to be a menace for Atlanta</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/mls-tips-in-form-new-england-will-claim-another-win-170622-629.html">MLS Tips: In-form New England will claim another win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News and Odds: Liverpool agree to sell Mane to Bayern</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/sunday-itv-racing-tips-expect-a-couple-of-easterby-home-winners-in-yorkshire-170622-134.html">Sunday ITV Racing Tips: Expect a couple of Easterby home winners in Yorkshire </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-day-5-multiple-tips-minzaal-and-blackrod-form-a-final-day-sprint-double-170622-134.html">Royal Ascot Day 5 Multiple: Minzaal and Blackrod form a final day sprint double</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/todays-racing-news-summer-and-samurai-to-cut-down-wokingham-rivals-180622-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Summer and Samurai to cut down Wokingham rivals</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/netherlands-v-england-second-odi-top-bat-top-bowler-tips-switch-to-seeking-top-match-value-180622-194.html">Netherlands v England Second ODI Top Bat Top Bowler Tips: Switch to seeking top match value</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/netherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html">Netherlands v England Second ODI Tips: Another run fest for tourists</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-south-africa-fourth-t20-tips-hosts-finding-their-feet-160622-194.html">India v South Africa Fourth T20 Tips: Hosts finding their feet</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-halle-tips-basilashvili-looks-value-as-underdog-against-otte-150622-169.html">ATP Halle Tips: Basilashvili looks value as underdog against Otte</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-halle-tips-tie-breaks-expected-when-kyrgios-and-tsitsipas-clash-150622-169.html">ATP Halle Tips: Tie breaks expected when Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-queens-tips-in-form-peniston-can-make-life-tough-for-ruud-on-grass-140622-169.html">ATP Queen's Tips: In-form Peniston can make life tough for Ruud on grass</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/the-punters-us-open-in-play-tips-morikawa-and-dj-the-value-after-round-one-170622-167.html">The Punter's US Open In-Play Blog: Brooks and Thomas the value bets at halfway</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/us-open-2022-golf-tips-best-bets-for-this-weeks-major-at-brookline-140622-204.html">US Open 2022 Golf Tips: Best bets for this week's Major at Brookline</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/the-us-open-2022-special-bets-tips-preview-steve-rawlings-pick-of-betfairs-specials-markets-150622-167.html">The US Open 2022: Steve Rawlings' pick of the Betfair's specials markets</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-by-elections-latest-odds-betting-lib-dems-odds-on-to-win-tiverton-and-honiton-160622-204.html">UK By-Elections Betting: Lib Dems odds-on to win Tiverton and Honiton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Lord Geidt resignation adds to Johnson's woes </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/latest-uk-politics-odds-boris-wins-confidence-battle-but-looks-mortally-wounded-060622-205.html">Latest UK Politics: Boris 'wins' Confidence battle but looks mortally wounded</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-gemma-owens-odds-to-win-massively-drift-as-she-couples-up-with-davide-080622-6.html">Love Island 2022: Gemma Owen's odds to win massively drift as she couples up with Davide</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-tasha-and-luca-favourites-to-win-040622-204.html">Love Island 2022 Betting: Tasha and Luca favourites to win </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-cup-of-darts-tips-wales-are-still-the-nation-to-beat-170622-1133.html">World Cup of Darts Tips: Wales are still the nation to beat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-cup-of-darts-tips-routine-night-ahead-for-seeds-160622-1133.html">World Cup of Darts Tips: Routine night ahead for seeds</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-cup-of-darts-tips-wales-favourites-to-go-all-the-way-150622-1133.html">World Cup of Darts Tips: Wales favourites to go all the way</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/ManeThumbnail.220x184.jpg');"> <div><h4>Summer Transfer News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rory McIlroy shhhh 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>US Open Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virat Kohli ODI - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Cricket Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Netherlands v England Second ODI Tips: Another run fest for tourists</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed-hawkins/">Ed Hawkins</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-06-18">18 June 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Netherlands v England Second ODI Tips: Another run fest for tourists", "name": "Netherlands v England Second ODI Tips: Another run fest for tourists", "description": "Ed Hawkins previews game two from Amstelveen on Sunday and fears another routing of the home side...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/netherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/netherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html", "datePublished": "2022-06-18T11:24:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-06-18T12:10:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Eoin Morgan England batting T20.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins previews game two from Amstelveen on Sunday and fears another routing of the home side... Netherlands v England Sunday 19 June, 10:00 TV: live on Sky Sports Dutch downed It's hard not to feel sorry for the Dutch. They came into the series rather pleased with themselves after a competitive, if not fruitless showing, against West Indies. It only took an hour or so for them to realise that England were on a different stratosphere to even the Windies. There were some creditable performances. Fifties for Max O'Dowd and Scott Edwards felt like small wins. Logan van Beek's relatively economical figures suggest he's got something. Shane Snater too given the nip that did for Jason Roy. Alas that early wicket served only to awaken the beast. Still, it is perhaps a surprise that there was no room for either Fred Klaassen or Valerie Kingma, two of their more potent pacers in recent times in the XI. That could change. Possible XI: Singh, O'Dowd, Musa, T Cooper, De Leede, Edwards, van Beek, Seelar, Dutt, Kingma, Klaasen England need to experiment At some stage this series becomes utterly pointless for England. Maybe that time is now. Yes, they have smashed records and sent a warning to the world but is anyone really impressed?. Soon it will become the biggest kid in the school pummelling a reception-age sprat over and over. No-one wants to see that. It ain't big, funny or clever. The best option for England is to try to experiment. Might Sam Curran be used as a pinch-hitter? What might happen if Buttler were to open given Roy's star seems to be descending? Luke Wood and David Payne should be given a workout. Eoin Morgan may not be fit enough for such a quick turnaround. His golden duck ensures that chatter over his future won't stop. Nor should it. He should bow out gracefully as he can't keep up with the likes of Messrs Buttler and Livingstone. Possible XI: Salt, Roy, Malan, Livingstone, Buttler, Moeen, Morgan, S Curran, Rashid, Willey, Payne Pitch report We know the Amstelveen surface is flat and true. So it's just a question of working out what each team is capable of in their first-innings. Netherlands' 266 in reply to England's monster 498 was about what was to be expected following the contest with West Indies. So we will be checking Sportsbook's price for both teams to score 250. We might get 5/6. England's runs par line is likely to be set at the 420 mark one would have thought. Whether they can go as big again remains the only remotely valuable insight into the remaining two games. There seems little chance there will be any value on runs. In-play we would expect England to double their score at the 30 over mark. Alternatively in the last ten we would be expecting a 15 runs per over rate. All useful numbers to use in a strategy. Bet the runs markets here here No trade chance Netherlands are [23.0]. England are [1.04]. It is rare indeed that we have a contest such as this where it is almost impossible to find room for a trade. But this takes the biscuit. What would Netherlands require to do to shave even a couple of points off? A second cheap wicket in the first powerplay bowling first? It doesn't matter what the Dutch get, or how quickly they get them, if they were to bat first. England will chase anything. Tops value Rou has been boosted to 3/1 for top England runscorer. But it's now zero wins in 12. And we know Sportsbook like to get him in the book because they don't rate him. They might have a point. Buttler is 7/2. Twin centurions Phil Salt and Dawid Malan are 3/1 and 4/1. Livingstone catches the eye at 7s. He is the one man capable of keeping with Buttler. Buttler took the match gong in game one and this time gets a quote of 9/2. Livingstone is 11/2, Salt 6 and Malan 7s. Bet the Sportsbook markets here", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Eoin%20Morgan%20England%20batting%20T20.jpg", "height": 538, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Ed Hawkins" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Eoin Morgan England batting T20.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Eoin Morgan England batting T20.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Eoin Morgan England batting T20.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Eoin Morgan England batting T20.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Eoin Morgan"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Morgan's place in the team seems under threat</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.200273369" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Cricket UK","category_label":"Cricket Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/cricket\/market\/1.200273369","entry_title":"Netherlands v England Second ODI Tips: Another run fest for tourists"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.200273369">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Netherlands%20v%20England%20Second%20ODI%20Tips%3A%20Another%20run%20fest%20for%20tourists&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html&text=Netherlands%20v%20England%20Second%20ODI%20Tips%3A%20Another%20run%20fest%20for%20tourists" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Ed Hawkins previews game two from Amstelveen on Sunday and fears another routing of the home side...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Soon it will become the biggest kid in the school pummelling a reception-age sprat over and over. No-one wants to see that. It ain't big, funny or clever"</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/one-day-internationals/netherlands-v-england/31533525"> (0.25pts) Both teams to score 250 <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.200273369">Netherlands v England</a><br> Sunday 19 June, 10:00<br> TV: live on Sky Sports</strong><p><strong><h2>Dutch downed</h2></strong> </p><p>It's hard not to feel sorry for the Dutch. They came into the series rather pleased with themselves after a competitive, if not fruitless showing, against West Indies. It only took an hour or so for them to realise that England were on a different stratosphere to even the Windies.</p><p>There were some creditable performances. <strong>Fifties for Max O'Dowd and Scott Edwards felt like small wins</strong>. Logan van Beek's relatively economical figures suggest he's got something. Shane Snater too given the nip that did for Jason Roy.</p><p>Alas that early wicket served only to awaken the beast. Still, it is perhaps a surprise that there was no room for either Fred Klaassen or Valerie Kingma, two of their more potent pacers in recent times in the XI. That could change. </p><p><strong>Possible XI: </strong>Singh, O'Dowd, Musa, T Cooper, De Leede, Edwards, van Beek, Seelar, Dutt, Kingma, Klaasen</p><p><strong><h2>England need to experiment</h2></strong> </p><p>At some stage this series becomes utterly pointless for England. Maybe that time is now. Yes, they have smashed records and sent a warning to the world but is anyone really impressed?.</p><p>Soon it will become the biggest kid in the school pummelling a reception-age sprat over and over. No-one wants to see that. It ain't big, funny or clever.</p><p>The best option for England is to try to experiment. Might Sam Curran be used as a pinch-hitter? What might happen if Buttler were to open given Roy's star seems to be descending? Luke Wood and David Payne should be given a workout. </p><p><strong>Eoin Morgan </strong>may not be fit enough for such a quick turnaround. His golden duck ensures that chatter over his future won't stop. Nor should it. He should bow out gracefully as he can't keep up with the likes of Messrs Buttler and Livingstone. </p><p><strong>Possible XI:</strong> Salt, Roy, Malan, Livingstone, Buttler, Moeen, Morgan, S Curran, Rashid, Willey, Payne</p><p><strong><h2>Pitch report</h2></strong> </p><p>We know the Amstelveen surface is flat and true. So it's just a question of working out what each team is capable of in their first-innings.</p><p>Netherlands' 266 in reply to England's monster 498 was about what was to be expected following the contest with West Indies. So we will be checking Sportsbook's price for both teams to score 250. We might get 5/6. </p><p><strong>England's runs par line is likely to be set at the 420 mark one would have thought</strong>. Whether they can go as big again remains the only remotely valuable insight into the remaining two games. </p><p>There seems little chance there will be any value on runs. In-play we would expect England to double their score at the 30 over mark. Alternatively in the last ten we would be expecting a 15 runs per over rate. All useful numbers to use in a strategy. Bet the runs markets here <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.200273415">here</a></p><p><strong><h2>No trade chance</h2></strong> </p><p>Netherlands are <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b>. England are <b class="inline_odds" title="1/25"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.04</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/25</span></b>. It is rare indeed that we have a contest such as this where it is almost impossible to find room for a trade. But this takes the biscuit.</p><p><strong>What would Netherlands require to do to shave even a couple of points off?</strong> A second cheap wicket in the first powerplay bowling first? It doesn't matter what the Dutch get, or how quickly they get them, if they were to bat first. England will chase anything. </p><p><strong><h2>Tops value</h2></strong> </p><p>Rou has been boosted to 3/1 for top England runscorer. But it's now zero wins in 12. And we know Sportsbook like to get him in the book because they don't rate him. They might have a point.</p><p><strong>Buttler is 7/2</strong>. Twin centurions Phil Salt and Dawid Malan are 3/1 and 4/1. Livingstone catches the eye at 7s. He is the one man capable of keeping with Buttler.</p><p>Buttler took the match gong in game one and this time gets a quote of 9/2. Livingstone is 11/2, Salt 6 and Malan 7s. Bet the Sportsbook markets <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/one-day-internationals/netherlands-v-england/31533525">here</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Ed Hawkins</h2> <p>2022: +18.21<br> 2021: +29.41pts<br> 2020: +5.91pts<br> 2019: +37.25pts<br> 2018: +23.53pts<br> 2017: +12pts<br> 2016: +18.1pts<br> 2015: +38pts<br> 2014: +31.5pts<br> 2013: +25pts</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.200273369" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>One Day Internationals: Netherlands v England (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 19 June, 10.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Netherlands</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Netherlands" data-market_id="1.200273369" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="228749">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Netherlands" data-market_id="1.200273369" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="228749">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>England</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="England" data-market_id="1.200273369" data-price="1.03" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10301">1.03</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="England" data-market_id="1.200273369" data-price="1.04" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10301">1.04</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html%23gobet-1.200273369">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html%23gobet-1.200273369">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.200273369" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Cricket UK","category_label":"Cricket Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/cricket\/market\/1.200273369","entry_title":"Netherlands v England Second ODI Tips: Another run fest for tourists"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.200273369">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Netherlands%20v%20England%20Second%20ODI%20Tips%3A%20Another%20run%20fest%20for%20tourists&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html&text=Netherlands%20v%20England%20Second%20ODI%20Tips%3A%20Another%20run%20fest%20for%20tourists" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/netherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajasthan-royals-ipls-final-tips-the-players-to-follow-280522-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals IPL Final Tips: The players to follow</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/images/DavidMiller1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/images/DavidMiller1280.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajathan-royals-ipl-final-tips-only-buttler-can-tilt-titans-270522-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals IPL Final Tips: Only Buttler can tilt Titans</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals.728x485.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Jos%20Buttler%20Rajasthan%20Royals.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/rajasthan-royals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-take-on-kohli-260522-171.html">Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Take on Kohli</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kohlit20.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Kohlit20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-south-africa-fourth-t20-tips-hosts-finding-their-feet-160622-194.html">India v South Africa Fourth T20 Tips: Hosts finding their feet</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/images/David Miller.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/images/David%20Miller.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/netherlands-v-england-first-odi-top-bat-top-bowler-tips-decoding-double-dutch-150622-194.html">Netherlands v England First ODI Tips: Decoding double dutch</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jason Roy World Cup 2019 - 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Jason%20Roy%20World%20Cup%202019%20-%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/netherlands-v-england-first-odi-tips-how-big-can-england-go-150622-194.html">Netherlands v England First ODI Tips: How big can England go?</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos Buttler batting.728x485.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Jos%20Buttler%20batting.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">More Cricket Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Cricket</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/" class="active "> Cricket Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/" class=" "> Twenty20 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/" class=" "> Twenty20 World Cup </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/" class=" "> Indian Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/ipl-betting/" class=" "> IPL Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/" class=" "> Match Previews </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/teams/" class=" "> Teams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/" class=" "> The Hundred </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/" class=" "> Big Bash </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/" class=" "> England </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/" class=" "> Australia </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/" class=" "> India </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/" class=" "> New Zealand </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/" class=" "> Pakistan </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/" class=" "> Sri Lanka </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/" class=" "> South Africa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/" class=" "> West Indies </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/" class=" "> The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Cricket Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/" class=" "> Cricket World Cup </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget"> <div class="widget__body"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget__footer"> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li> Netherlands v England Second ODI Tips: Another run fest for tourists </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/", "name": "Cricket" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/", "name": "Cricket Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/netherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html", "name": "Netherlands v England Second ODI Tips: Another run fest for tourists" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fcricket-tips%2Fnetherlands-v-england-2nd-odi-tips-another-run-fest-for-england-180622-194.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"71daa2ef5ae87fb2","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.6.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>