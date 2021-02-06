India v England live blog: all the latest moves from the Betfair markets on Day 2

Welcome to Betting.Betfair's live blog for what promises to be a pivotal day in the First Test in Chennai. England have resumed on 263-3. You can read how we got on on day one here

Saturday, 07.11

They should bat all day here. There seems little reason to declare. They will be keen to put as many overs on this surface as possible. India beginning to look beleagured.

Saturday, 06.49

2.74

7/4

1.77

4/5

Those are the odds as the second session begins. We've taken 3.052/1 England before lunch because of the variable bounce. Surely it is too early in a Test to be seeing such spit and bounce? One may also be as comfortable laying the draw but we're prepared to wait for shorter odds on that front. When India are batting - and 100-run partnership is surely not beyond them - we can be taking 1.402/5.

Saturday, 06.49

HA! And just as we post that Sportsbook adjust their quote and it's up to over or under 95.5. That's about right one would have thought.

Saturday, 06.48

Sportsbook go over 79.5 runs in this session at 5/6. We think that's one to take on. England scored at 3.12 runs per over in that first session. We got 30 overs on day one between lunch and tea. If we get a similar over rate and run rate then England should bust that comfortably. Ben Stokes is in attacking mode, Joe Root is well set. And India's big problem is a lack of control. Shahbaz and Washington are not giving Virat Kohli any assistance in that regard.

Saturday, 06.40

Saturday, 06.06

England dominant as they notch 92 runs in the session at 3.12 an over. They will expect to turn the screw after lunch. Best of all there has been significant evidence that the pitch is misbehaving. Three or four examples of uneven bounce in the first session on day two is extremely good news for the tourists. That's why we've taken the 3.052/1 on England. The draw is 1.774/5. That is now lay territory although it is likely to get much, much shorter. England are now 2.8815/8 with India 11.50.

Saturday, 05.47

Hello. The ball has just spat from a length from Washington Sundar. I wouldn't want to be batting fourth on this. It could well be this wicket is going to break up. We shouldn't really be seeing any varying bounce so early in this game. That's third-innings stuff right there. Surely this brings England into play as the value wager at 3.052/1? At the very least we will be able to trade that.

Saturday, 05.36

Stokes batting as this is a minefield all of a sudden. Sweeps, reverse sweeps. He has been dropped twice in the last few moments. Trying to hit the leather off the ball as if there's going to be one with his name on any second. The ball has started to spit and bite out of the footmarks. This is great news for England. If they can post something monstrous. That's less likely if Stokes continues to bat like this. He needs to knuckle down and out some shots away. England into 2.8815/8.

Saturday, 05.26

India have just burned two reviews in two overs. The first was by Ashwin against Stokes and was bizarre. It was a leg-before but hit him on the glove. The second was by Shahbaz against Root. Again for leg-before. That was unlucky. Root was hit bang in front but the ball was going over. The draw at 1.9010/11 is going to be skinnier by the end of the day. Been pretty resolute so far.

Saturday, 05.10

Drinks. Once passing 100, Root averages 161. He currently has 142. How many is he going to get, then? Sportsbook are taking a view. They are offering over/unders on the Yorkshireman at 188.5 and 198.5. That's over the former at 10/11 and over the latter at 5/4. Consecutive boundaries from Stokes (26) has seen his quote shoot up. Now 10/11 for more than 58.5.





Saturday, 04.56

Ravi Ashwin is off. So just like on day one, when India were squeezing with that reverse and Ashwin whirling away, Kohli makes a change. Ashwin is off. Shahbaz Nadeem is on. Let's have a wager, then. Stokes is 10/11 for more than 48.5 runs with Sportsbook. We're on him for top England bat - a bet which will surely go down - so it is not a leap to reckon he can at least spend some crease time.

Saturday, 04.36

Hint of reverse swing now as Ishant Sharma is getting shape on the ball. This was the game yesterday. India were beginning to squeeze England with the Ishant-Ashwin combination as the ball started to do bits. Then, inexplicably, Virat Kohli took them off and India lost their grip. When we see Washington and Nadeem return to the attack, we expect England to dominate. SO keep a watching brief for a few moments and then there are a couple of markets we might be able to play.

Saturday, 04.22

One market move we're convinced by is the draw price. It's 2.0421/20. If it's not prohibitive odds on by the end of the day we'd be amazed. You can trade on that. https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.178000173

Saturday, 04.19

Batting should be easy. But, and it's a big but, England are not likely to have it all their own way. The ball started to reverse after about 20 overs yesterday. Dan Lawrence can attest to that. So that's about six overs away. So it might not be wise to start tucking into that price about 500 England runs or more. When there are signs that these two are going to push on through that reverse swing, that is the time. Shape or swing on the ball could squeeze one of these two out before then. Everything looks easy at the mo but hold fire. Also, Ben Stokes has been dismissed seven times by Ashwin in Tests. No other bowler has dismissed him more often.

Saturday, 04.10

What do we expect to happen today, then? Well, England should, should push on towards something monstrous. On this placid wicket a score of 500 would seem to be a minimum. Those with decent memories will recall that England batted first on this very ground in 2016, made 477...and lost. Ouchy. England will be well aware of that - there are five survivors in their squad. But shoulda-woulda-coulda and all that. What we're interested in is will they go on to make 500? They are 2.1011/10 to do so on the innings runs market.

Saturday, 04.00

Welcome back to where it's at if you're into cricket, betting and market moves, you sauce pot you. We're raring to go in these small wee hours. The early bird catches the worm if you like. And we've got our eyes on some juicy morsels. Joe Root and Ben Stokes are out in the middle, ready to resume as England eye something juicy themselves. Let's get into it. Quick check on the odds.... India are 4.10, England 3.3512/5 and the draw is 2.166/5.