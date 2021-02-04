India v England Live Blog: All the latest from the Betfair markets on Day 1

Welcome to Betting.Betfair's live blog for what promises to be a fascinating First Test in Chennai. I've taken a look at the series markets here, with tips for this Test available to view here

Friday, 06.04am

And suddenly India are back to post-toss pre-game prices. They are 1.715/7 with England 4.707/2 and the draw 4.607/2. Burns will be eating his lunch on his own after he exposed England when all the hard work had been done. Joe Root is the new man. If you missed early advice, well, it hasn't changed. The wicket is flat. It's not spinning off the straight. And England should make hay. Only if they have all caught the Burns disease do they not bust 350 or more. They should also be capable of forcing that draw price down.

Friday, 05.56am

Lawrence gone! And there is the folly of that Burns shot. Leg-before to Bumrah.

Friday, 05.52am

How has that wicket changed things? India in to 1.9110/11, England out to 4.10 and the draw 3.90. We reiterate that there is nowt in this wicket. Burns will be kicking himself hard in the shins. Or he should be. Serene progress this am until what Mark Butcher has just called a "horror dismissal". A gimme.

Friday, 05.50am

Burns has had a rush of blood to the head. A reverse sweep off Ashwin sees him go for 33, caught by Pant. Totally against the run of play. Dan Lawrence is the new man.

Friday, 05.48am

India were as skinny as 1.501/2 before a ball was bowled. They are now 2.25. They had drifted to 1.705/7 after England won the toss. It highlights the importance of waiting until the flip, particularly in Asia where batting fourth on wearing surfaces is tricky in the extreme. India beginning to sweat, too as Rory Burns produces the shot of the day to cream Ashwin through the onside for four. Ashwin and Nadeem, his spin partner, are getting minimal turn and it is all very easy indeed. Draw price 3.4012/5. We repeat: that will be jolly before the day is out.





Friday, 05.35am

Dom Sibley looking cosy out there. Big strides, soft hands. He suffered against the left-arm spinner in Sri Lanka. But his bat is coming down straight as as an arrow, whereas in Sri Lanka it was crooked. Once Sibley is in, he's in, if you get me. We like Sportsbook's 10/11 that he busts 51 or more.

Friday, 05.10am

If England don't go big here, one suspects they might not go big anywhere. Or something. Ravi Ashwin is on and despite him being India's best wicket-taker with the new ball in 20 years (seriously), he's barely moving it off the straight. What to do then? Well, the draw is 3.8514/5 and we think that's going to be favourite by the end of the day if these early exchanges are anything to go by. We're already on at 5.004/1. For innings runs, 375 or more is 2.226/5 and 400 or more is 2.61. Nowt wrong with those as it looks an absolute road.

Friday, 05.00am

Burns and Sibley finding life easy. Sportsbook make them both 9/2 for top bat. Sibley is yet to record a win in his career.

England top bat wins/matches

Stokes 9/41

Root 9/54

Buttler 3/32

Woakes 1/26

S Curran 2/20

Pope 4/13

Burns 3/21

Crawley 3/10

Sibley 0/14

Stokes is in to 3/1 as he is expected to bat at No 3. We advised a bet on him at 5/1 earlier in the week. With a win rate of 22% the value has gone, however. Ollie Pope still fits the bill at 5/1 given his win rate. Joe Root, despite good form, is way too short.

Friday, 04.40am

These are England's last 10 first-innings scores in Asia: 344-421-336-290-342-477*-400*-283-255-537. It's an average of 368. More than 325, then, should be within their grasp. Here's our first look at Ravi Ashwin.

Friday, 04.30am

Early doors, of course. But this wicket looks full of runs. Moving on from that data below about, first-innings runs at this ground let's look at the innings runs market on the exchange.

England are 1.865/6 for 325 or more. That really shouldn't be beyond them. On this surface. For 350 or more they are 2.13. We wouldn't by shy about taking, either.

Ishant and Jasprit are bowling at a decent lick but Sibley and Burns have noted there is minimal lateral movement. Ishant ahs managed to get one to leap and bounce. The real challenge is to come when Ravi Ashwin takes the hard cherry.





Friday, 04.24am

Let's shout numbers at you now.

Here are the first two innings scores from the last four Test matches, dating back to 2008 (we're reluctant to go back further for obvious reasons.

477 - 759

The 477 by England batting first. They still lost by an innings. Ouchy.

380 - 572

Australia batted first. And lost.

316 - 241

England batted first. And lost.

540 - 627

A stalemate as South Africa dug in.





Friday, 04.11am

India have picked a trio of tweakers in their previous two at the venue. Remember, England were well beaten there in 2016. Combining the last two Tests (the other against Australia), 66% of wickets have fallen to spin. Ravi Ashwin is India's spin king.

They have done so again. Ravi Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Shabaz Nadeem, the slow left-armer, get the gig.

England have resisted the urge to recall Moeen Ali. Instead they combine Jack Leach and Dom Bess. Joifra Archer will be used as a shock bowler alongside fellow pacer James Anderson.

Friday, 3.50am

Huge boost for England to bat first, then. And that suits our betting strategy as discussed in our match preview (link above). We can take a nibble on the draw at 5.004/1 as we reckon that's where we could see the most significant movement if England can knuckle down.

Friday, 3.50am

Ahoy there. Welcome to the bleary-eyed, betting hours. Things can go askew at this sort of hour so we're here to guide you through the odds and the action.

Without further ado, let's deal with the big one - the toss. England have won the toss and chosen to bat.

Now for the odds, India have taken a drift out to 1.705/7, England into 4.407/2 and the draw is 5.309/2.

The teams are as follows:

England 1 Dom Sibley, 2 Rory Burns, 3 Dan Lawrence, 4 Joe Root (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Ollie Pope, 7 Jos Buttler (wk), 8 Dom Bess, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Jack Leach, 11 James Anderson

India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Rishabh Pant, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Shahbaz Nadeem, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Jasprit Bumrah



