England v India Betting Review: £10K matched on hosts at 1/100 before 79/1 tourists level series

£10K was matched on England to win fifth Test at 1/100 1.01

India were backed to win the Test at 79/1 80.00

England to win the Ashes this winter is 5/2 3.50

More than £10K was matched on England at 1.011/100 on the Betfair Exchange before India, who were backed at 80.079/1, won the fifth Test to draw the series at The Oval on Monday.

Ecstasy for India, agony for England as series drawn

There was ecstasy for India and agony for England - literally so for Chris Woakes who batted one-handed with a dislocated shoulder as the hosts chased the win - in one of the most extraordinary conclusions to a Test match.

At the start of play on the final day, England needed 35 runs, with four wickets in hand, to seal a 3-1 series triumph.

The wickets of Jamie Smith, Craig Overton and Josh Tongue tumbled before Woakes, who was badly injured on day three, came out to bat.

England's hopes rested on Josh Atkinson, as he tried to stay on strike and protect Woakes. They got to within seven runs of the target before Mohammed Siraj bowled Atkinson to seal a famous Indian victory.

£10,441 traded at 1.01 on England

£356,513 traded at 1.02 on England

£318,069 traded at 1.03 on England



£1,149 traded at 70 on India

£1,679 traded at 75 on India

£68.94 traded at 80 on India



It was a thrilling conclusion to a brilliant Test series, which began at Headingley in June, and concluded at the Oval today following five memorable matches.

Australia v England Ashes odds after India series draw

England will play one day internationals against South Africa and Ireland this summer, and some players will be involved in The Hundred which starts tomorrow, but their next Test series is The Ashes.

The first Test starts on 21 November in Perth.

Australia are the favourites to win the series at 1.618/13, with England 3.3512/5 and the Draw 9.417/2 on the Betfair Exchange. You can see the the Exchange odds in the Betfair Predicts graph.

The Ashes is, as Stick to Cricket's Michael Vaughan said today, "the ultimate test" for England and you will be able to read unbeatable coverage, including a series betting preview, as well as tips for all five Tests, on Betting.Betfair.

It will be big a winter for English cricket all the way to the series' concluding fifth Test which starts in Sydney on 3 January 2026.

This summer's Test series has been unmissable for fans but, while India deserved their draw, England will be disappointed not to have won.