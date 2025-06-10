Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast: Featuring World Test Championship tips up to 100/1

Listen to Ed Hawkins and guests on the podcast

On this week's Cricket...Only Bettor podcast Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann have the unmissable guide to the WTC final, which starts on Wednesday, between Australia and South Africa at Lord's.

They recommend trades, betting strategies and their best tips which are returning more than 16 points of profit for the year.

Ed Hawkins runs through the likely line-ups and discusses the latest team news for both sides.

Are the podcast team surprised that Australia are firm favourites to win? South Africa have struggled in some areas but, as Paul says, they have a decent bowling line-up.

Richard believes the conditions could have a significant impact (the match is taking place in England so you have to consider the weather) and thinks, with the forecast not looking great for Wednesday and Thursday, South Africa could be bang in the game.

Ed says he will be surprised if the match last five days, in part because the English summer is yet to get going.

The team discuss patterns and trends in Lord's Test matches and how we can apply them to Wednesday's match.

They share their in-play strategies and recommend their best bets for top bat, bowler and more. Find out who is arriving at Lord's in form and should be followed.

Ed, Paul and Richard also discuss the end of the Indian Premier League, revealing how they fared as punters and what betting lessons they learned from this year's tournament that can be applied in 2026.